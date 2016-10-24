openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tvb

three-vignette-background

by Matt DesLauriers
1.0.3 (see all)

a simple ThreeJS vignette background

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

three-vignette-background

experimental

(demo)

A soft vignette background for ThreeJS demos with a simplex noise grain. This returns a THREE.Mesh with a plane geometry and a shader which does not project into camera space, and so it fits across the entire device viewport.

Currently, browserify is required to use this module as it has a hard dependency on glslify, a browserify transform.

Also see gl-vignette-background.

Install

npm install three-vignette-background --save

Example

var createOrbitViewer = require('three-orbit-viewer')(THREE)
var createBackground = require('./')

var app = createOrbitViewer({
  clearColor: 'rgb(40, 40, 40)',
  clearAlpha: 1.0,
  fov: 55,
  position: new THREE.Vector3(0, 2, -2)
})

// add a default background
var background = createBackground()
app.scene.add(background)

// ... setup rest of scene ...

See demo.js for another usage example.

Usage

NPM

background = createBackground([opt])

Creates a new vignette background with some default options. Turning the grainScale or noiseAlpha to zero will not compute the grain noise.

  • geometry the geometry to use, defaults to new PlaneGeometry(2, 2, 1)
  • colors an array of two colors to use; either strings or THREE.Color objects; default [ '#fff', '#283844' ]
  • aspect aspect ratio for grain and vignette; default 1
  • grainScale how large to scale the grain particles, default 0.005
  • grainTime the time offset for animating grain; default 0
  • noiseAlpha the alpha to blend the noise onto the background, default 0.25
  • smooth an [x, y] array or THREE.Vector2 with the low and high smoothstep values for the vignetting, default [ 0, 1 ]
  • scale a number, [x, y] array, or THREE.Vector2 with the scaling for the vignette, default 1
  • offset a [x, y] array or THREE.Vector2 to offset the vignette; default [0, 0]
  • aspectCorrection a boolean, default false, as to whether to correct the vignette scale to the aspect value

background.style(opt)

Re-style the background. Any values that are specified in opt will be set, others will not be changed. Takes all the same values except geometry, which must be set at creation time.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial