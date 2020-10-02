A module for using
TrackballControls for
three.js with NodeJS.
npm install three-trackballcontrols or
yarn add three-trackballcontrols
Example was using
three.js +
three-trackballcontrols inside of a very simple React app.
import * as THREE from 'three';
import TrackballControls from 'three-trackballcontrols';
// Assumes there is a `camera` and `renderer` initialized.
const controls = new TrackballControls(camera, renderer.domElement);
// Any manual camera changes should be done first, then update the controls.
camera.position.z = 5;
controls.update();
const animate = function () {
requestAnimationFrame(animate);
// Required for updating during animations.
controls.update();
renderer.render(scene, camera);
}
animate();