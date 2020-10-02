openbase logo
three-trackballcontrols

by Jon Lim
0.9.0 (see all)

A module for using THREE.TrackballControls with nodejs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

863

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

A module for using TrackballControls for three.js with NodeJS.

Installation

npm install three-trackballcontrols or yarn add three-trackballcontrols

Usage

Example was using three.js + three-trackballcontrols inside of a very simple React app.

import * as THREE from 'three';
import TrackballControls from 'three-trackballcontrols';

// Assumes there is a `camera` and `renderer` initialized.
const controls = new TrackballControls(camera, renderer.domElement);

// Any manual camera changes should be done first, then update the controls.
camera.position.z = 5;
controls.update();

const animate = function () {
  requestAnimationFrame(animate);

  // Required for updating during animations.
  controls.update();
  renderer.render(scene, camera);
}
animate();

To-Dos

  • Support for further touch events

