A module for using TrackballControls for three.js with NodeJS.

Installation

npm install three-trackballcontrols or yarn add three-trackballcontrols

Usage

Example was using three.js + three-trackballcontrols inside of a very simple React app.

import * as THREE from 'three' ; import TrackballControls from 'three-trackballcontrols' ; const controls = new TrackballControls(camera, renderer.domElement); camera.position.z = 5 ; controls.update(); const animate = function ( ) { requestAnimationFrame(animate); controls.update(); renderer.render(scene, camera); } animate();