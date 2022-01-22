Convert a THREE.Mesh or THREE.Object3D to a CANNON.Shape, with optimizations to simplified bounding shapes (AABB, sphere, etc.).

API

Installation:

npm install --save three-to-cannon

Use:

import { threeToCannon, ShapeType } from 'three-to-cannon' ; const { threeToCannon, ShapeType } = require ( 'three-to-cannon' ); const result = threeToCannon(object3D); const result = threeToCannon(object3D, { type : ShapeType.BOX}); const result = threeToCannon(object3D, { type : ShapeType.SPHERE}); const result = threeToCannon(object3D, { type : ShapeType.CYLINDER}); const result = threeToCannon(object3D, { type : ShapeType.HULL}); const result = threeToCannon(object3D, { type : ShapeType.MESH}); const {shape, offset, quaternion} = result;

See further documentation on the CANNON.Shape class.