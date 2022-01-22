Convert a THREE.Mesh or THREE.Object3D to a CANNON.Shape, with optimizations to simplified bounding shapes (AABB, sphere, etc.).
Installation:
npm install --save three-to-cannon
Use:
/****************************************
* Import:
*/
// ES6
import { threeToCannon, ShapeType } from 'three-to-cannon';
// CommonJS
const { threeToCannon, ShapeType } = require('three-to-cannon');
/****************************************
* Generate a CANNON.Shape:
*/
// Automatic.
const result = threeToCannon(object3D);
// Bounding box (AABB).
const result = threeToCannon(object3D, {type: ShapeType.BOX});
// Bounding sphere.
const result = threeToCannon(object3D, {type: ShapeType.SPHERE});
// Cylinder.
const result = threeToCannon(object3D, {type: ShapeType.CYLINDER});
// Convex hull.
const result = threeToCannon(object3D, {type: ShapeType.HULL});
// Mesh (not recommended).
const result = threeToCannon(object3D, {type: ShapeType.MESH});
/****************************************
* Using the result:
*/
// Result object includes a CANNON.Shape instance, and (optional)
// an offset or quaternion for that shape.
const {shape, offset, quaternion} = result;
See further documentation on the CANNON.Shape class.