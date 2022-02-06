Stand-alone version of threejs/examples/jsm written in Typescript & built for ESM & CJS.
npm install three-stdlib
// Export collection
import * as STDLIB from 'three-stdlib'
// Flatbundle
import { OrbitControls, ... } from 'three-stdlib'
// Pick individual objects
import { OrbitControls } from 'three-stdlib/controls/OrbitControls'
threejs/examples were always considered as something that you need to copy/paste into your project and adapt to your needs. But that's not how people use them. This causes numerous issues & little support.
But most importantly, allowing the people that use and rely on these primitives to hold a little stake, and to distribute the weight of maintaining it.
Let's give jsm/examples the care it deserves!
If you want to get involved you could do any of the following: