Stand-alone version of threejs/examples/jsm written in Typescript & built for ESM & CJS.

Basic usage

npm install three-stdlib

import * as STDLIB from 'three-stdlib' import { OrbitControls, ... } from 'three-stdlib' import { OrbitControls } from 'three-stdlib/controls/OrbitControls'

Problem

threejs/examples were always considered as something that you need to copy/paste into your project and adapt to your needs. But that's not how people use them. This causes numerous issues & little support.

Solution

Real, npm/node conform esm modules with marked dependencies

Class based, optimized for tree-shaking, no global pollution, exports instead of collections

A build system for esm and cjs

Single flatbundle as well as individual transpiles

Typesafety with simple annotation-like types

CI, tests, linting, formatting (prettier)

But most importantly, allowing the people that use and rely on these primitives to hold a little stake, and to distribute the weight of maintaining it.

Let's give jsm/examples the care it deserves!

How to contribute

If you want to get involved you could do any of the following: