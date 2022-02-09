openbase logo
ts

three-spritetext

by Vasco Asturiano
1.6.5 (see all)

A sprite based text component for ThreeJS

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

three-spritetext

NPM package Build Size NPM Downloads

A sprite based text component for ThreeJS. The text is drawn to canvas, converted into a Texture and then used as a material on a Sprite. Because a sprite is being used, the text will always face the camera, and has its orientation fixed relative to the camera.

Quick start

import SpriteText from 'three-spritetext';

or

const SpriteText = require('three-spritetext');

or even

<script src="//unpkg.com/three-spritetext"></script>

then

const myText = new SpriteText('My text');

const myScene = new THREE.Scene();
myScene.add(myText);

API reference

Constructor

SpriteText ([text, textHeight, color])

Properties

PropertyDescriptionDefault
textThe text to be displayed on the sprite. Supports center aligned multi-lines, using the \n character to define line breaks.
textHeightThe height of the text.10
colorThe fill color of the text.white
backgroundColorThe canvas background color. A falsy value makes the canvas transparent.false
strokeWidthThe width of the text stroke, proportional to the text size. A value of 0 disables stroking.0
strokeColorThe color of the text stroke.white
fontFaceThe font type of the text.Arial
fontSizeThe resolution of the text, in terms of vertical number of pixels. Lower values may cause text to look blurry. Higher values will yield sharper text, at the cost of performance.90
fontWeightThe weight (or boldness) of the font. The weights available depend on the font-family you are using.normal
paddingThe amount of padding between the text and the canvas edge. Supports either single values, or a tuple with two values representing horizontal and vertical padding.0
borderWidthThe size of the border around the canvas. Supports either single values, or a tuple with two values representing horizontal and vertical border size.0
borderRadiusThe corner radius of the border. Supports either single values, or an array of four values representing the four corners in order: top-left, top-right, bottom-right, bottom-left.0
borderColorThe color of the border.white

Giving Back

paypal If this project has helped you and you'd like to contribute back, you can always buy me a ☕!

