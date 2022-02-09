text The text to be displayed on the sprite. Supports center aligned multi-lines, using the

character to define line breaks.

textHeight The height of the text. 10

color The fill color of the text. white

backgroundColor The canvas background color. A falsy value makes the canvas transparent. false

strokeWidth The width of the text stroke, proportional to the text size. A value of 0 disables stroking. 0

strokeColor The color of the text stroke. white

fontFace The font type of the text. Arial

fontSize The resolution of the text, in terms of vertical number of pixels. Lower values may cause text to look blurry. Higher values will yield sharper text, at the cost of performance. 90

fontWeight The weight (or boldness) of the font. The weights available depend on the font-family you are using. normal

padding The amount of padding between the text and the canvas edge. Supports either single values, or a tuple with two values representing horizontal and vertical padding. 0

borderWidth The size of the border around the canvas. Supports either single values, or a tuple with two values representing horizontal and vertical border size. 0

borderRadius The corner radius of the border. Supports either single values, or an array of four values representing the four corners in order: top-left, top-right, bottom-right, bottom-left. 0