three-orbitcontrols-ts

by Nicolas Panel
0.1.2 (see all)

ThreeJS OrbitControls as a standalone and typescript compatible npm module

Documentation
876

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ThreeJS OrbitControls as a standalone and typescript compatible npm module.

Installation

npm install --save three-orbitcontrols-ts

Usage

import * as THREE from 'three';
import { OrbitControls } from 'three-orbitcontrols-ts';

const camera = new THREE.SomeCamera(...);
const controls = new OrbitControls(camera, renderer.domElement);

// How far you can orbit vertically, upper and lower limits.
controls.minPolarAngle = 0;
controls.maxPolarAngle = Math.PI;


// How far you can dolly in and out ( PerspectiveCamera only )
controls.minDistance = 0;
controls.maxDistance = Infinity;

this.enableZoom = true; // Set to false to disable zooming
this.zoomSpeed = 1.0;


controls.enablePan = true; // Set to false to disable panning (ie vertical and horizontal translations)

controls.enableDamping = true; // Set to false to disable damping (ie inertia)
controls.dampingFactor = 0.25;

Credit

All credit goes to OrbitControls.js contributors.

