ThreeJS OrbitControls as a standalone and typescript compatible npm module.

Installation

npm install --save three-orbitcontrols-ts

Usage

import * as THREE from 'three' ; import { OrbitControls } from 'three-orbitcontrols-ts' ; const camera = new THREE.SomeCamera(...); const controls = new OrbitControls(camera, renderer.domElement); controls.minPolarAngle = 0 ; controls.maxPolarAngle = Math .PI; controls.minDistance = 0 ; controls.maxDistance = Infinity ; this .enableZoom = true ; this .zoomSpeed = 1.0 ; controls.enablePan = true ; controls.enableDamping = true ; controls.dampingFactor = 0.25 ;

Credit

All credit goes to OrbitControls.js contributors.