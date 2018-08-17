ThreeJS OrbitControls as a standalone and typescript compatible npm module.
npm install --save three-orbitcontrols-ts
import * as THREE from 'three';
import { OrbitControls } from 'three-orbitcontrols-ts';
const camera = new THREE.SomeCamera(...);
const controls = new OrbitControls(camera, renderer.domElement);
// How far you can orbit vertically, upper and lower limits.
controls.minPolarAngle = 0;
controls.maxPolarAngle = Math.PI;
// How far you can dolly in and out ( PerspectiveCamera only )
controls.minDistance = 0;
controls.maxDistance = Infinity;
this.enableZoom = true; // Set to false to disable zooming
this.zoomSpeed = 1.0;
controls.enablePan = true; // Set to false to disable panning (ie vertical and horizontal translations)
controls.enableDamping = true; // Set to false to disable damping (ie inertia)
controls.dampingFactor = 0.25;
All credit goes to OrbitControls.js contributors.