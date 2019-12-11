DEPRECATED

[three-js] exposes real modules now via three/examples/jsm/... For example to import the Orbit, do

import { OrbitControls } from "three/examples/jsm/controls/OrbitControls"

is the three.js OrbitControls from official repo examples

Installation

To install with npm do

npm install three npm install three-orbitcontrols

Usage

All credit goes to OrbitControls.js contributors. See also official OrbitControls documentation.

I have just stolen the code and modified to export it as a module so you can do something like

const THREE = require ( 'three' ) const OrbitControls = require ( 'three-orbitcontrols' ) const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 75 , width / height, 0.1 , 1000 ) camera.position.z = 5 const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer({ canvas }) const controls = new OrbitControls(camera, renderer.domElement) controls.enableDamping = true controls.dampingFactor = 0.25 controls.enableZoom = false

Please note that:

You call OrbitControls directly instead of THREE.OrbitControls . This package does not depend directly on three.js, which is declared as a peer dependency.

See also examples:

CommonJS example: clone this repo, install deps and launch npm run example_commonjs .

. TypeScript example: clone this repo, install deps and launch npm run example_typescript .

Changelog

See OrbiControls.js history here.

Please also note that this repo's minor version equals three.js release number.

Motivation

There is another package similar to this one: three-orbit-controls. I decided to create another package with a different approach, see this issue for the rationale.

I am using this package for my 3d tic tac toe canvas: see also online demo.

License

License is the same as three.js, i.e. MIT.