NodeJS wrapper for Three.js' OBJLoader function

By default, Three.js does not have OBJLoader built in. This is a NodeJS wrapper for the OBJLoader library so that it can be used with npm in systems using browserify, webpack, etc.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var THREE = require ( 'three' ); var OBJLoader = require ( 'three-obj-loader' ); OBJLoader(THREE); console .log( typeof THREE.OBJLoader);

License

MIT © sohamkamani