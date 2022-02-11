What is it ?

three-mesh-ui is a small library for building VR user interfaces. The objects it creates are three.object3Ds, usable directly in a three.js scene like any other Object3D.

It is not a framework, but a minimalist library to be used with the last version of three.js. It has no dependency but three.js.

Why ?

In a normal three.js workflow, the common practice is to build user interfaces with HTML/CSS.

In immersive VR, it is impossible, therefore this library was created.

Quick Start

Try it now

Give it a try in this jsFiddle

Using react-three-fiber ? Here is a codesandbox to get started.

Import

With NPM and ES6 :

In your console : npm install three-mesh-ui

import ThreeMeshUI from 'three-mesh-ui'

With NPM and CommonJS :

In your console : npm install three-mesh-ui

const ThreeMeshUI = require ( 'three-mesh-ui' );

With HTML

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/three-mesh-ui' > </ script >

Font files

In order to display some text with three-mesh-ui, you will need to provide font files.

You can use the two files named Roboto-msdf in this directory, or create your own font files

API

Here is an example of basic three-mesh-ui usage :