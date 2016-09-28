A utility for 2D line drawing in ThreeJS, by expanding a polyline in a vertex shader for variable thickness, anti-aliasing, gradients, line dashes, and other GPU effects.
Works in ThreeJS r69-r75, and possibly newer versions.
See test/index.js for a complete example, as well as other shader applications.
var bezier = require('adaptive-bezier-curve');
var Line = require('three-line-2d')(THREE);
var BasicShader = require('three-line-2d/shaders/basic')(THREE);
//build a smooth bezier curve in world units
var quality = 5;
var curve = bezier([0, 0], [0.5, 1], [1, 1], [2, 0], quality);
//create our geometry
var curveGeometry = Line(curve);
//create a material using a basic shader
var mat = new THREE.ShaderMaterial(BasicShader({
side: THREE.DoubleSide,
diffuse: 0x5cd7ff,
thickness: 0.3
}));
var mesh = new THREE.Mesh(curveGeometry, mat);
app.scene.add(mesh);
geometry = Line(path, [opt])
Creates a new Line geometry from a 2D list of points. Options:
distances if true, each vertex will also pass a
lineDistance attribute to the vertex shader. This can be used to compute the U texture coordinate from the start of the line to its end.
closed if true, a segment will be drawn from the last point to the the first point, and the normals will be adjusted accordingly (default false)
Note: You can also omit the
path and just pass an
opt object to initially construct the geometry. However, some versions of ThreeJS do not support dynamically growing vertex data, so it's best to pass an initial list of points with the maximum capacity of your desired line.
geometry.update(path[, closed])
Updates the geometry with the new 2D polyline, which can optionally be a closed loop (default false).
git clone https://github.com/mattdesl/three-line-2d.git
cd three-line-2d
npm install
You can run the demo locally on
localhost:9966 with:
npm run start
You can build the demo to a static JavaScript bundle with:
npm run build
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.