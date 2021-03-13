three >= v0.103.0
Please note, that starting with three.js r103,
GLTFLoader is included in the
three package itself and installing
three-gltf-loader is no longer necessary.
It can be accessed via
import { GLTFLoader } from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/GLTFLoader';
This package will no longer be maintained.
yarn add three-gltf-loader
npm i --save three-gltf-loader
three.js's r111 GLTFLoader wrapped as a module for easy importing, TypeScript type definitions included.
import * as THREE from 'three';
import GLTFLoader from 'three-gltf-loader';
const loader = new GLTFLoader();
loader.load(
'path/to/your/file.gltf',
( gltf ) => {
// called when the resource is loaded
scene.add( gltf.scene );
},
( xhr ) => {
// called while loading is progressing
console.log( `${( xhr.loaded / xhr.total * 100 )}% loaded` );
},
( error ) => {
// called when loading has errors
console.error( 'An error happened', error );
},
);
For further documentation, see the GLTFLoader docs.
Please note that this is just a wrapper for the glTF loader provided by three.js. Therefore, any issues regarding the loader should be reported directly via the three.js issue tracker.
For issues directly related to the wrapper or this package specifically, feel free to contact me.