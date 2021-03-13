three.js glTF loader

Note for three >= v0.103.0

Please note, that starting with three.js r103, GLTFLoader is included in the three package itself and installing three-gltf-loader is no longer necessary.

It can be accessed via

import { GLTFLoader } from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/GLTFLoader' ;

This package will no longer be maintained.

Installation

yarn add three-gltf-loader

npm i --save three-gltf-loader

Description

three.js's r111 GLTFLoader wrapped as a module for easy importing, TypeScript type definitions included.

Usage

import * as THREE from 'three' ; import GLTFLoader from 'three-gltf-loader' ; const loader = new GLTFLoader(); loader.load( 'path/to/your/file.gltf' , ( gltf ) => { scene.add( gltf.scene ); }, ( xhr ) => { console .log( ` ${( xhr.loaded / xhr.total * 100 )}% loaded` ); }, ( error ) => { / / called when loading has errors console.error( 'An error happened', error ); }, );

For further documentation, see the GLTFLoader docs.

Reporting Issues

Please note that this is just a wrapper for the glTF loader provided by three.js. Therefore, any issues regarding the loader should be reported directly via the three.js issue tracker.

For issues directly related to the wrapper or this package specifically, feel free to contact me.