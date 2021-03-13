openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tgl

three-gltf-loader

by Jo
1.111.0 (see all)

three.js's GLTFLoader wrapped as a module for easy importing.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Starting with three.js r103, GLTFLoader is included in the three package itself and installing three-gltf-loader is no longer necessary. It can be imported from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/GLTFLoader'

Readme

three.js glTF loader

three.js version license GitHub issues

Note for three >= v0.103.0

Please note, that starting with three.js r103, GLTFLoader is included in the three package itself and installing three-gltf-loader is no longer necessary.

It can be accessed via

import { GLTFLoader } from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/GLTFLoader';

This package will no longer be maintained.

Installation

yarn add three-gltf-loader

npm i --save three-gltf-loader

Description

three.js's r111 GLTFLoader wrapped as a module for easy importing, TypeScript type definitions included.

Usage

import * as THREE from 'three';
import GLTFLoader from 'three-gltf-loader';

const loader = new GLTFLoader();
loader.load(
    'path/to/your/file.gltf',
    ( gltf ) => {
        // called when the resource is loaded
        scene.add( gltf.scene );
    },
    ( xhr ) => {
        // called while loading is progressing
        console.log( `${( xhr.loaded / xhr.total * 100 )}% loaded` );
    },
    ( error ) => {
        // called when loading has errors
        console.error( 'An error happened', error );
    },
);

For further documentation, see the GLTFLoader docs.

Reporting Issues

Please note that this is just a wrapper for the glTF loader provided by three.js. Therefore, any issues regarding the loader should be reported directly via the three.js issue tracker.

For issues directly related to the wrapper or this package specifically, feel free to contact me.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial