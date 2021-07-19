three-geo is a three.js based geographic visualization library. Using three-geo, we can easily build satellite-textured 3D terrain models in near real-time by simply specifying GPS coordinates anywhere on the globe. The geometry of the terrain is based on the RGB-encoded DEM (Digital Elevation Model) provided by the Mapbox Maps API.
The terrain is represented by standard THREE.Mesh objects. This makes it easy for us to access underlying geometry/texture array and perform original GIS (Geographic Information System) experiments in JavaScript. (See Usage for how to programatically obtain those mesh objects).
Live:
https://w3reality.github.io/three-geo/examples/geo-viewer/io/index.html?lat=46.5763&lng=7.9904
https://w3reality.github.io/three-geo/examples/geo-viewer/io/index.html?lat=46.5763&lng=7.9904&mode=contours
https://w3reality.github.io/three-geo/examples/geo-viewer/io/index.html?lat=36.2058&lng=-112.4413
This demo illustrates the relationship between a reconstructed 3D terrain and its underlying satellite/DEM tiles.
How to get a flattened view of the terrain by post-editing the underlying geometry.
How to register a new 3D object on top of the terrain based on its geographic location
[latitude, longitude, elevation].
Installation
$ npm i three-geo
Loading
Script tag: use
ThreeGeo after
<script src="dist/three-geo.min.js"></script>
ES6:
import ThreeGeo from 'dist/three-geo.esm.js';
Here is an example of how to build a geographic terrain located at GPS coordinates (46.5763, 7.9904) in a 5 km radius circle. The terrain's satellite zoom resolution is set to 12. (The highest zoom value supported is 17.)
For standalone tests, use examples/simple-viewer (source code).
For use with NodeJS, do enable this
useNodePixels option as well.
const tgeo = new ThreeGeo({
tokenMapbox: '********', // <---- set your Mapbox API token here
});
const terrain = await tgeo.getTerrainRgb(
[46.5763, 7.9904], // [lat, lng]
5.0, // radius of bounding circle (km)
12); // zoom resolution
const scene = new THREE.Scene();
scene.add(terrain);
const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer({ canvas });
renderer.render(scene, camera);
three-geo?
In this section, we list
three-geo's public API methods, where
origin,
radius, and
zoom are parameters common to them:
origin Array\<number> Center of the terrain represented as GPS coordinates
[latitude, longitude].
radius number Radius of the circle that fits the terrain.
zoom number (integer) Satellite zoom resolution of the tiles in the terrain. Select from {11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17}, where 17 is the highest value supported. For a fixed radius, higher zoom resolution results in more tileset API calls.
ThreeGeo
constructor(opts={})
Create a ThreeGeo instance with parameters.
async getTerrainRgb(origin, radius, zoom) [ Added in v1.4 ]
Return a THREE.Group object that represents a 3D surface of the terrain.
The group object contains an Array\<THREE.Mesh> as
.children. Each mesh corresponds to a partial geometry of the terrain textured with satellite images.
async getTerrainVector(origin, radius, zoom) [ Added in v1.4 ]
Return a THREE.Group object that represents a 3D contour map of the terrain.
The group object contains an Array\<THREE.Object3D> as
.children. Each child object is either an extruded THREE.Mesh with
.name attribute prefixed by
dem-vec-shade-<ele>-, or a THREE.Line with
.name prefixed by
dem-vec-line-<ele>- (
<ele> is the height of each contour in meters).
getProjection(origin, radius, unitsSide=1.0) [ Example ]
Return an object
{ proj, projInv, bbox, unitsPerMeter } that includes transformation-related functions and parameters, where
proj(latlng) is a function that maps geo coordinates
latlng (an array
[lat, lng]) to WebGL coordinates
[x, y].
projInv(x, y) is a function that maps WebGL coordinates
[x, y] to geo coordinates
[lat, lng].
bbox is an array
[w, s, e, n] that represents the computed bounding box of the terrain, where
w (West) and
e (East) are longitudinal limits; and
s (South) and
n (North) are latitudinal limits.
unitsPerMeter is the length in WebGL-space per meter.
getTerrain(origin, radius, zoom, callbacks={})
callbacks.onRgbDem function (meshes) {} Implement this to request the geometry of the terrain. Called when the entire terrain\'s geometry is obtained.
meshes Array\<THREE.Mesh> All the meshes belonging to the terrain.
callbacks.onSatelliteMat function (mesh) {} Implement this to request the satellite textures of the terrain. Called when the satellite texture of each mesh belonging to the terrain is obtained.
mesh THREE.Mesh One of the meshes that's part of the terrain.
callbacks.onVectorDem function (objs) {} Implement this to request the contour map of the terrain. Called when the contour map of the terrain is obtained.
objs Array\<THREE.Object3D> Extruded meshes (THREE.Mesh objects with
.name attribute prefixed by
dem-vec-shade-<ele>-) and lines (THREE.Line objects with
.name attribute prefixed by
dem-vec-line-<ele>-), where
<ele> is the height of each contour in meters.
$ npm i
$ npm run build