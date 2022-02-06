Deprecation note:

I am glad to annonce since Three release his examples files under JSM folder, this repository should be avoided. The first goal of this repository was to provided an alternative solution during this migration. From now, please consider to use Three.module.js instead even if i maintain this repository for my personal usage. Thanks for all ! Itee...

The version 28.0.2 is now available under Three r0.113.2

Extended Three JavaScript 3D library

Three.js come with lot of examples files, which are curently not usable as ES6 module. The purpose of this project is to convert all examples files and includes them as part of the library.

Setup

Assuming that npm and node are already installed.

Install:

npm install --save three-full

Usage

Like Three.js but with more, more and more available stuff.

Using ES6:

import { WhatIWant } from 'node_modules/three-full/builds/Three.es.js' import { WhatIWant } from 'three-full' import { Ocean } from 'node_modules/three-full/sources/Ocean'

Using Node/CommonJS:

const Three = require ( 'node_modules/three-full/builds/Three.cjs.js' ) const Three = require ( 'three-full' )

Using UMD:

const Three = require ( 'node_modules/three-full/builds/Three.umd.js' )

Using AMD:

require ([ 'node_modules/three-full/builds/Three.amd.js' ], function ( Three ) { });

From HTML (not recommended):

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Three Full Es6 </ title > </ head > < body > < script src = "node_modules/three-full/builds/Three.iife.js" > </ script > < script > alert( 'Three.REVISION: ' + Three.REVISION) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Note: You should copy the file in right server location to serve it correctly, and use Three.iife.min.js under production ! Importing the all library in HTML page should be avoided, use a proper module bundler like webpack or rollup using es6 module syntaxe !

Commands

In case you want participate, you need to known some commands below:

Help:

npm run help

Will display all you need to known about available commands in three-full package

Patch:

npm run patch

Important: After installing/reinstalling node_modules/three you need to apply patch only once, for fix some examples parts.

Convert:

npm run convert

This command will convert all examples files as ES6 modules (*) and copy all three files at top level of the package in view to be build.

Build:



npm run build

This command will build converted sources as UMD, AMD, ES (*), CJS and IIFE using Rollup

Missings Files

This is the list of unsupported part of example, which cannot/won't be converted.

Intermediary exporter files Curves.js Geometries.js Materials.js Nodes.js

Others examples\js //Good job was done in JSM folder, nice examples\jsm\controls\experimental //Duplicate exports

Specific Files examples\js\loaders\VRMLLoader examples\js\loaders\NRRDLoader examples\js\renderers\RaytracingWorker



Missings Imports

Scene Could use __THREE_DEVTOOLS__

Could use __THREE_DEVTOOLS__ WebGLRenderer Could use __THREE_DEVTOOLS__

Could use __THREE_DEVTOOLS__ MMDLoader Require MMDParser available at three/examples/jsm/libs/mmdparser.module.js

Require MMDParser available at three/examples/jsm/libs/mmdparser.module.js MMDExporter Require MMDParser available at three/examples/jsm/libs/mmdparser.module.js

Require MMDParser available at three/examples/jsm/libs/mmdparser.module.js FBXLoader Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js

Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js EXRLoader Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js

Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js NRRDLoader Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js

Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js VTKLoader Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js

Require Zlib.Inflate available at three/examples/jsm/libs/inflate.module.min.js TTFLoader Require opentype available at three/examples/js/libs/opentype.min.js

Require opentype available at three/examples/js/libs/opentype.min.js TimelinerController Require Timeliner available at three/examples/js/libs/timeliner_gui.min.js

Redirected Files

All JSM files are mapped to their counter-part under sources folders except

Filename New Location ConvexObjectBreaker 'modifiers/ConvexObjectBreaker.js' Curve 'curves/Curve.js' Earcut 'misc/Earcut.js' GPUComputationRenderer 'renderers/GPUComputationRenderer.js' Gyroscope 'objects/Gyroscope.js' ImageUtils 'utils/ImageUtils.js' MD2Character 'objects/MD2Character.js' MD2CharacterComplex 'objects/MD2CharacterComplex.js' MorphAnimMesh 'objects/MorphAnimMesh.js' MorphBlendMesh 'objects/MorphBlendMesh.js' Ocean 'objects/Ocean.js' PMREMGenerator 'utils/PMREMGenerator.js' RollerCoaster 'objects/RollerCoaster.js' ShapeUtils 'utils/ShapeUtils.js' VolumeSlice 'audio/VolumeSlice.js' WebGL 'helpers/WebGL.js'

