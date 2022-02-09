A modularized version of https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js/blob/master/examples/js/lines/.
import { Line2, LineGeometry, LineMaterial } from 'three-fatline';
const geometry = new LineGeometry();
geometry.setPositions([-160, 200, 0, 0, -200, 0, 160, 200, 0]); // [ x1, y1, z1, x2, y2, z2, ... ] format
const material = new LineMaterial({
color: 'red',
linewidth: 10, // px
resolution: new THREE.Vector2(640, 480) // resolution of the viewport
// dashed, dashScale, dashSize, gapSize
});
const myLine = new Line2(geometry, matLine);
myLine.computeLineDistances();