Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

three-fatline

NPM package Build Size NPM Downloads

A modularized version of https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js/blob/master/examples/js/lines/.

See the example (source)

Usage Example:

import { Line2, LineGeometry, LineMaterial } from 'three-fatline';

const geometry = new LineGeometry();
geometry.setPositions([-160, 200, 0, 0, -200, 0, 160, 200, 0]); // [ x1, y1, z1,  x2, y2, z2, ... ] format

const material = new LineMaterial({
  color: 'red',
  linewidth: 10, // px
  resolution: new THREE.Vector2(640, 480) // resolution of the viewport
  // dashed, dashScale, dashSize, gapSize
});

const myLine = new Line2(geometry, matLine);

myLine.computeLineDistances();

