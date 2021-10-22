Three-Dxf is a javascript viewer for dxf files. It takes dxf objects produced from Dxf-Parser and renders them using three.js.

Install

npm install three-dxf

For now we recommend cloning the repo, and starting with our sample. See Run Samples below.

Usage

var parser = new window .DxfParser(); var dxf = parser.parseSync(fileReader.result); cadCanvas = new ThreeDxf.Viewer(dxf, document .getElementById( 'cad-view' ), 400 , 400 );

Run Samples

first, compile three-dxf npm install npm run build then install the sample 's dependencies cd sample npm install go back to the root and run http-server to run the sample cd .. npm install -g http-server@0.9.0 http-server . use `http-server -c-1 .` to prevent caching

After performing the steps above, you can see the example at http://127.0.0.1:8080/sample/index.html. You can use the dxf file included in the sample. NOTE: the latest version of http-server will go into a redirect loop if you exlcude "/index.html" from the url.

Supported DXF Features

Supports:

Most LW entities (lines, polylines, circles, etc)

Layers

Simple Text

Splines

Ellipses

Text and MText (Basic multiline support available in v1.3.0 but not all formatting is supported)

Does not yet support: