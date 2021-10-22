openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

three-dxf

by gdsestimating
1.3.1 (see all)

A dxf viewer for the browser using three.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

159

GitHub Stars

346

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Three-Dxf

Three-Dxf is a javascript viewer for dxf files. It takes dxf objects produced from Dxf-Parser and renders them using three.js.

Install

npm install three-dxf

For now we recommend cloning the repo, and starting with our sample. See Run Samples below.

Example of the viewer

Usage

// See index.js in the sample for more details
var parser = new window.DxfParser();
var dxf = parser.parseSync(fileReader.result);
cadCanvas = new ThreeDxf.Viewer(dxf, document.getElementById('cad-view'), 400, 400);

Run Samples

# first, compile three-dxf
> npm install
> npm run build

# then install the sample's dependencies
> cd sample
> npm install

# go back to the root and run http-server to run the sample
> cd ..
> npm install -g http-server@0.9.0
> http-server .
# use `http-server -c-1 .` to prevent caching

After performing the steps above, you can see the example at http://127.0.0.1:8080/sample/index.html. You can use the dxf file included in the sample. NOTE: the latest version of http-server will go into a redirect loop if you exlcude "/index.html" from the url.

Supported DXF Features

Supports:

  • Most LW entities (lines, polylines, circles, etc)
  • Layers
  • Simple Text
  • Splines
  • Ellipses
  • Text and MText (Basic multiline support available in v1.3.0 but not all formatting is supported)

Does not yet support:

  • Attributes
  • 3DSolids
  • All types of Leaders
  • other less common objects and entities.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial