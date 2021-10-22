Three-Dxf is a javascript viewer for dxf files. It takes dxf objects produced from Dxf-Parser and renders them using three.js.
npm install three-dxf
For now we recommend cloning the repo, and starting with our sample. See Run Samples below.
// See index.js in the sample for more details
var parser = new window.DxfParser();
var dxf = parser.parseSync(fileReader.result);
cadCanvas = new ThreeDxf.Viewer(dxf, document.getElementById('cad-view'), 400, 400);
# first, compile three-dxf
> npm install
> npm run build
# then install the sample's dependencies
> cd sample
> npm install
# go back to the root and run http-server to run the sample
> cd ..
> npm install -g http-server@0.9.0
> http-server .
# use `http-server -c-1 .` to prevent caching
After performing the steps above, you can see the example at http://127.0.0.1:8080/sample/index.html. You can use the dxf file included in the sample. NOTE: the latest version of http-server will go into a redirect loop if you exlcude "/index.html" from the url.
Supports:
Does not yet support: