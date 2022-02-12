openbase logo
td

three-dots

by Zongbin
0.2.3 (see all)

🔮 CSS loading animations made with single element.

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Three Dots

npm license Financial Contributors on Open Collective

Three Dots is a set of CSS loading animations made with just single element. I think the project can not only enhance your CSS skills but also improve your imagination.

Installation

$ npm install three-dots --save

Usage

  1. Include the CSS in your file:
<link href="/path/to/three-dots.css" rel="stylesheet">
  1. Add just one div tag:
<div class="dot-elastic"></div>

Here’s the list of three-dots classes you can choose from:

Customization

  1. Checkout this repo and
$ npm install
  1. Customize the dots size ( color, spacing, etc. ) in the _variables.scss file.
$dot-width: 10px;
$dot-height: 10px;
$dot-radius: $dot-width/2;

$dot-color: #9880ff;
$dot-bg-color: $dot-color;
$dot-before-color: $dot-color;
$dot-after-color: $dot-color;

$dot-spacing: $dot-width + $dot-width/2;
  1. Compile Sass files
$ npm run build

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT

