Three Dots

Three Dots is a set of CSS loading animations made with just single element. I think the project can not only enhance your CSS skills but also improve your imagination.

Installation

$ npm install three-dots --save

Usage

Include the CSS in your file:

< link href = "/path/to/three-dots.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Add just one div tag:

< div class = "dot-elastic" > </ div >

Here’s the list of three-dots classes you can choose from:

Customization

Checkout this repo and

$ npm install

Customize the dots size ( color, spacing, etc. ) in the _variables.scss file.

$dot-width : 10px ; $dot-height : 10px ; $dot-radius : $dot-width / 2 ; $dot-color : #9880ff ; $dot-bg-color : $dot-color ; $dot-before-color : $dot-color ; $dot-after-color : $dot-color ; $dot-spacing : $dot-width + $dot-width / 2 ;

Compile Sass files

$ npm run build

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT