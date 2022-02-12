Three Dots is a set of CSS loading animations made with just single element. I think the project can not only enhance your CSS skills but also improve your imagination.
$ npm install three-dots --save
<link href="/path/to/three-dots.css" rel="stylesheet">
div tag:
<div class="dot-elastic"></div>
Here’s the list of three-dots classes you can choose from:
$ npm install
_variables.scss file.
$dot-width: 10px;
$dot-height: 10px;
$dot-radius: $dot-width/2;
$dot-color: #9880ff;
$dot-bg-color: $dot-color;
$dot-before-color: $dot-color;
$dot-after-color: $dot-color;
$dot-spacing: $dot-width + $dot-width/2;
$ npm run build
