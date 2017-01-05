This object creates a decal geometry, intersecting a cube against a THREE.Geometry. Based on this article How to project decals. It interesects a cube against an arbitrary geometry and clips vertex coordinates and normals.
Demo is here: Decal Splatter.
Include the library:
<script src="THREE.DecalGeometry.js" ></script>
Instantiate a geometry passing:
var decalGeometry = new THREE.DecalGeometry(
meshToIntersect, // it has to be a THREE.Mesh
position, // THREE.Vector3 in world coordinates
direction, // THREE.Vector3 specifying the orientation of the decal
dimensions, // THREE.Vector3 specifying the size of the decal box
check // THREE.Vector3 specifying what sides to clip (1-clip, 0-noclip)
);
and create a mesh using that geometry, as usual:
var mesh = new THREE.Mesh( decalGeometry, decalMaterial );
The decal material can be any material, just make sure to have this attributes enabled:
var decalMaterial = new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial( {
transparent: true,
depthTest: true,
depthWrite: false,
polygonOffset: true,
polygonOffsetFactor: -4,
});
MIT licensed
Copyright (C) 2014 Jaume Sanchez Elias http://twitter.com/thespite Lee Perry Smith's head model and textures by Infinite Realities