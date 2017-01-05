This object creates a decal geometry, intersecting a cube against a THREE.Geometry. Based on this article How to project decals. It interesects a cube against an arbitrary geometry and clips vertex coordinates and normals.

Demo is here: Decal Splatter.

How to use

Include the library:

< script src = "THREE.DecalGeometry.js" > </ script >

Instantiate a geometry passing:

var decalGeometry = new THREE.DecalGeometry( meshToIntersect, position, direction, dimensions, check );

and create a mesh using that geometry, as usual:

var mesh = new THREE.Mesh( decalGeometry, decalMaterial );

The decal material can be any material, just make sure to have this attributes enabled:

var decalMaterial = new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial( { transparent: true , depthTest: true , depthWrite: false , polygonOffset: true , polygonOffsetFactor: -4 , });

License

MIT licensed

Copyright (C) 2014 Jaume Sanchez Elias http://twitter.com/thespite Lee Perry Smith's head model and textures by Infinite Realities

http://www.clicktorelease.com