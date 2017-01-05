openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tdg

three-decal-geometry

by Jaume Sanchez
1.0.0 (see all)

Decals for three.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THREE.DecalGeometry.js

This object creates a decal geometry, intersecting a cube against a THREE.Geometry. Based on this article How to project decals. It interesects a cube against an arbitrary geometry and clips vertex coordinates and normals.

Image

Demo is here: Decal Splatter.

How to use

Include the library:

<script src="THREE.DecalGeometry.js" ></script>

Instantiate a geometry passing:

var decalGeometry = new THREE.DecalGeometry(  
    meshToIntersect, // it has to be a THREE.Mesh
    position, // THREE.Vector3 in world coordinates  
    direction, // THREE.Vector3 specifying the orientation of the decal  
    dimensions, // THREE.Vector3 specifying the size of the decal box  
    check // THREE.Vector3 specifying what sides to clip (1-clip, 0-noclip)  
);

and create a mesh using that geometry, as usual:

var mesh = new THREE.Mesh( decalGeometry, decalMaterial );

The decal material can be any material, just make sure to have this attributes enabled:

var decalMaterial = new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial( {  
    transparent: true, 
	depthTest: true,   
	depthWrite: false,   
	polygonOffset: true,  
	polygonOffsetFactor: -4,   
});

License

MIT licensed

Copyright (C) 2014 Jaume Sanchez Elias http://twitter.com/thespite Lee Perry Smith's head model and textures by Infinite Realities

http://www.clicktorelease.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial