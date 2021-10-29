CSG (Constructive Solid Geometry) library for three.js with Typescript support.

This is a typescript rewrite of THREE-CSGMesh.

Example

Concept

CSG is the name of a technique for generating a new geometry as a function of two input geometries.

CSG is sometimes referred to as "Boolean" operators in 3d modelling packages.

Internally it uses a structure called a BSP (binary space partitioning) tree to carry out these operations.

The supported operations are .subtract, .union, and .intersect.

By using different combinations of these 3 operations, and changing the order of the input models, you can construct any combination of the input models.

Installation

Install with npm npm i -save three-csg-ts

Install with yarn yarn add three-csg-ts

Example usage