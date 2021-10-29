CSG (Constructive Solid Geometry) library for three.js with Typescript support.
This is a typescript rewrite of THREE-CSGMesh.
CSG is the name of a technique for generating a new geometry as a function of two input geometries.
CSG is sometimes referred to as "Boolean" operators in 3d modelling packages.
Internally it uses a structure called a BSP (binary space partitioning) tree to carry out these operations.
The supported operations are .subtract, .union, and .intersect.
By using different combinations of these 3 operations, and changing the order of the input models, you can construct any combination of the input models.
npm i -save three-csg-ts
yarn add three-csg-ts
import * as THREE from 'three';
import { CSG } from 'three-csg-ts';
// Make 2 meshes..
const box = new THREE.Mesh(new THREE.BoxGeometry(2, 2, 2), new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial());
const sphere = new THREE.Mesh(new THREE.SphereGeometry(1.2, 8, 8));
// Make sure the .matrix of each mesh is current
box.updateMatrix();
sphere.updateMatrix();
// Perform CSG operations
// The result is a THREE.Mesh that you can add to your scene...
const subRes = CSG.subtract(box, sphere);
const uniRes = CSG.union(box, sphere);
const intRes = CSG.intersect(box, sphere);