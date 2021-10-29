openbase logo
three-csg-ts

by Jiro-Digital
3.1.9 (see all)

CSG library for use with THREE.js

Documentation
2.5K

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

three-csg-ts

CSG (Constructive Solid Geometry) library for three.js with Typescript support.

This is a typescript rewrite of THREE-CSGMesh.

Example

Screenshot 2021-07-19 at 17 32 20

Concept

CSG is the name of a technique for generating a new geometry as a function of two input geometries.

CSG is sometimes referred to as "Boolean" operators in 3d modelling packages.

Internally it uses a structure called a BSP (binary space partitioning) tree to carry out these operations.

The supported operations are .subtract, .union, and .intersect.

By using different combinations of these 3 operations, and changing the order of the input models, you can construct any combination of the input models.

Installation

  • Install with npm npm i -save three-csg-ts
  • Install with yarn yarn add three-csg-ts

Example usage

import * as THREE from 'three';
import { CSG } from 'three-csg-ts';

// Make 2 meshes..
const box = new THREE.Mesh(new THREE.BoxGeometry(2, 2, 2), new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial());
const sphere = new THREE.Mesh(new THREE.SphereGeometry(1.2, 8, 8));

// Make sure the .matrix of each mesh is current
box.updateMatrix();
sphere.updateMatrix();

// Perform CSG operations
// The result is a THREE.Mesh that you can add to your scene...
const subRes = CSG.subtract(box, sphere);
const uniRes = CSG.union(box, sphere);
const intRes = CSG.intersect(box, sphere);

