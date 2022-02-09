ThreeJS Conic Polygon Geometry

A ThreeJS geometry class for drawing polygons on a sphere using cones.

Examples:

Quick start

import { ConicPolygonGeometry } from 'three-conic-polygon-geometry' ;

or

const { ConicPolygonGeometry } = require ( 'three-conic-polygon-geometry' );

or even

< script src = "//unpkg.com/three-conic-polygon-geometry" > </ script >

then

const myMesh = new THREE.Mesh( new THREE.ConicPolygonGeometry(polygonGeoJson), new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 'blue' }) );

API reference

Constructor

ConicPolygonGeometry(polygonGeoJson: GeoJson polygon coordinates, bottomHeight: Float, topHeight: Float, closedBottom: Boolean, closedTop: Boolean, includeSides: Boolean, curvatureResolution: Float)

polygonGeoJson : Coordinates array as specified in GeoJson geometry.coordinates for type: Polygon . The first item is the polygon contour, additional items are the inner holes. It's recommended to split the geometries at the anti-meridian.

: Coordinates array as specified in GeoJson for . The first item is the polygon contour, additional items are the inner holes. It's recommended to split the geometries at the anti-meridian. bottomHeight : Starting height of the cone. Default is 0 .

: Starting height of the cone. Default is . topHeight : Ending height of the cone. Default is 1 .

: Ending height of the cone. Default is . closedBottom : Whether to add a cap surface on the cone bottom. Default is true .

: Whether to add a cap surface on the cone bottom. Default is . closedTop : Whether to add a cap surface on the cone top. Default is true .

: Whether to add a cap surface on the cone top. Default is . includeSides : Whether to include the side surfaces of the cone. Default is true .

: Whether to include the side surfaces of the cone. Default is . curvatureResolution: The resolution in angular degrees of the sphere curvature. The finer the resolution, the more the polygon is fragmented into smaller faces to approximate the spheric surface, at the cost of performance. Default is 5 .

Properties

.parameters: Object

An object with a property for each of the constructor parameters. Any modification after instantiation does not change the geometry.

Groups

The geometry supports three distinct groups to which different materials can be applied.