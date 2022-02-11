The aim of the project is to create an easy to use, lightweight, cross-browser, general purpose 3D library. The current builds only include a WebGL renderer but WebGPU (experimental), SVG and CSS3D renderers are also available in the examples.
This code creates a scene, a camera, and a geometric cube, and it adds the cube to the scene. It then creates a
WebGL renderer for the scene and camera, and it adds that viewport to the
document.body element. Finally, it animates the cube within the scene for the camera.
import * as THREE from 'three';
// init
const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 70, window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight, 0.01, 10 );
camera.position.z = 1;
const scene = new THREE.Scene();
const geometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry( 0.2, 0.2, 0.2 );
const material = new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial();
const mesh = new THREE.Mesh( geometry, material );
scene.add( mesh );
const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer( { antialias: true } );
renderer.setSize( window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight );
renderer.setAnimationLoop( animation );
document.body.appendChild( renderer.domElement );
// animation
function animation( time ) {
mesh.rotation.x = time / 2000;
mesh.rotation.y = time / 1000;
renderer.render( scene, camera );
}
If everything went well, you should see this.
Cloning the repo with all its history results in a ~2 GB download. If you don't need the whole history you can use the
depth parameter to significantly reduce download size.
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js.git