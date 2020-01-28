Bitmap font rendering for ThreeJS, batching glyphs into a single BufferGeometry. Supports word-wrapping, letter spacing, kerning, signed distance fields with standard derivatives, multi-channel signed distance fields, multi-texture fonts, and more. About 12kb after minification.
The latest
3.x version works on Three r109 and beyond. For legacy support (e.g. Three r69-73, r79-108), please use version
three-bmfont-text@2.3.0.
Below is an example that uses load-bmfont to parse BMFont files on the fly with XHR:
var createGeometry = require('three-bmfont-text')
var loadFont = require('load-bmfont')
loadFont('fonts/Arial.fnt', function(err, font) {
// create a geometry of packed bitmap glyphs,
// word wrapped to 300px and right-aligned
var geometry = createGeometry({
width: 300,
align: 'right',
font: font
})
// change text and other options as desired
// the options sepcified in constructor will
// be used as defaults
geometry.update('Lorem ipsum\nDolor sit amet.')
// the resulting layout has metrics and bounds
console.log(geometry.layout.height)
console.log(geometry.layout.descender)
// the texture atlas containing our glyphs
var textureLoader = new THREE.TextureLoader();
textureLoader.load('fonts/Arial.png', function (texture) {
// we can use a simple ThreeJS material
var material = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({
map: texture,
transparent: true,
color: 0xaaffff
})
// now do something with our mesh!
var mesh = new THREE.Mesh(geometry, material)
})
})
The glyph layout is built on layout-bmfont-text.
geometry = createText(opt)
Returns a new BufferGeometry with the given options.
Note: The options set in the constructor become the defaults for any subsequent calls to
update().
opt can be an options object, or a String – equivalent to
{ text: str }.
Options specific to ThreeJS:
flipY (boolean) whether the texture will be Y-flipped (default true)
multipage (boolean) whether to construct this geometry with an extra buffer containing page IDs. This is necessary for multi-texture fonts (default false)
The rest of the options are passed to layout-bmfont-text:
font (required) the BMFont definition which holds chars, kernings, etc
text (string) the text to layout. Newline characters (
\n) will cause line breaks
width (number, optional) the desired width of the text box, causes word-wrapping and clipping in
"pre" mode. Leave as undefined to remove word-wrapping (default behaviour)
mode (string) a mode for word-wrapper; can be 'pre' (maintain spacing), or 'nowrap' (collapse whitespace but only break on newline characters), otherwise assumes normal word-wrap behaviour (collapse whitespace, break at width or newlines)
align (string) can be
"left",
"center" or
"right" (default: left)
letterSpacing (number) the letter spacing in pixels (default: 0)
lineHeight (number) the line height in pixels (default to
font.common.lineHeight)
tabSize (number) the number of spaces to use in a single tab (default 4)
start (number) the starting index into the text to layout (default 0)
end (number) the ending index (exclusive) into the text to layout (default
text.length)
geometry.update(opt)
Re-builds the geometry using the given options. Any options not specified here will default to those set in the constructor.
This method will recompute the text layout and rebuild the WebGL buffers.
opt can be a string, which is equivalent to:
geometry.update({ text: 'new text' })
geometry.layout
This is an instance of layout-bmfont-text. This supports metrics for
descender,
baseline,
xHeight,
width,
height,
capHeight, etc.
geometry.visibleGlyphs
A filtered set from
geometry.layout.glyphs intended to align with the vertex data being used by the underlying BufferAttributes.
This is an array of
{ line, position, index, data } objects, see here. For example, this could be used to add a new BufferAttribute for
line offset.
To run/build the demos:
git clone https://github.com/Jam3/three-bmfont-text.git
cd three-bmfont-text
npm install
Then choose one of the demos to run:
# 3D SDF rendering
npm run test-3d
# 2d bitmap rendering
npm run test-2d
# 2D MSDF rendering
npm run test-msdf
# multi-page rendering
npm run test-multi
# custom text shaders
npm run start
Open up
localhost:9966 (it may take a few seconds for the initial bundle). Then when you save the corresponding JS file (in test/) it should re-bundle and trigger a live-reload event on the browser.
To build the distribution demo:
npm run build
See docs/assets.md
See docs/sdf.md
See docs/multi.md
See text-modules for more text and font related tools.
3.0.0
BufferAttribute problems in new ThreeJS
2.0.1
shaders/msdf.js and docs around MSDF usage
2.0.0
update()
update() and constructor can take string, treated as
{ text: str }
RawShaderMaterial for proper ThreeJS support across versions
gl_FragCoord.w
smooth option has been removed for less API surface area
precision option to built-in shaders
alphaTest for SDF has changed to 0.0001
alphaTest now
1.x
ShaderMaterial, only really supports r69
update() with all options desired
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.