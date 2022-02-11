The aim of the project is to create an easy to use, lightweight, cross-browser, general purpose 3D library. The current builds only include a WebGL renderer but WebGPU (experimental), SVG and CSS3D renderers are also available in the examples.
This code creates a scene, a camera, and a geometric cube, and it adds the cube to the scene. It then creates a
WebGL renderer for the scene and camera, and it adds that viewport to the
document.body element. Finally, it animates the cube within the scene for the camera.
import * as THREE from 'three';
// init
const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 70, window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight, 0.01, 10 );
camera.position.z = 1;
const scene = new THREE.Scene();
const geometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry( 0.2, 0.2, 0.2 );
const material = new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial();
const mesh = new THREE.Mesh( geometry, material );
scene.add( mesh );
const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer( { antialias: true } );
renderer.setSize( window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight );
renderer.setAnimationLoop( animation );
document.body.appendChild( renderer.domElement );
// animation
function animation( time ) {
mesh.rotation.x = time / 2000;
mesh.rotation.y = time / 1000;
renderer.render( scene, camera );
}
If everything went well, you should see this.
Cloning the repo with all its history results in a ~2 GB download. If you don't need the whole history you can use the
depth parameter to significantly reduce download size.
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js.git
If you want an immersive 3D design environment in your applications then this library is for you. Creating 3D objects without using the library is a nightmare. It makes it possible to create 3D graphics by using plugins and that offers a vast amount of features for creating and displaying realistic looking 3D computer graphics on a web browser. You can also create animation and moving objects through a 3D scene. I just love it.
its a great library for playing with 3D and any graphics. Other choice is that to use WebGL but it will be great headache but three make a abstraction above t. If you have proper understating with the 3D concepts including the lighting and camera it wont be very difficult to start with but it require some time to get used. Th documentation includes many simple and complex projects using three going through that we get a idea about all
I used this library for my intern project where I use it for adding 3d objects in my web application. This library works excellent for my web app with great performance with WebGL support and also works excellent with Vue and Angular. Very easy to use if you're a beginner on the web. Helped me a lot and saved my development time. I recommend you if you are looking for 3d object library for JS. Use this. Also, this library has a great community so you will get the best resource out there.
One of the only options out there if you want to take full advantage of WebGL without writing the shaders yourself. The learning curve is pretty steep but still when you consider the learning curve and complexity of WebGL it is a good choice.
I Used Threejs in many of my Javascript Game Projects and it's hard to use in the beginning but after a while, it's very easy to create good-looking scenes. and the Performance is just outstanding I can Recommend this library fully.