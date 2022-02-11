Offload CPU-intensive tasks to worker threads in node.js, web browsers and electron using one uniform API.
Uses web workers in the browser,
worker_threads in node 12+ and
tiny-worker in node 8 to 11.
You can find the old version 0.12 of threads.js on the
v0 branch. All the content on this page refers to version 1.0 which is a rewrite of the library with a whole new API.
npm install threads tiny-worker
You only need to install the
tiny-worker package to support node.js < 12. It's an optional dependency and used as a fallback if
worker_threads are not available.
Running code using threads.js in node works out of the box.
Note that we wrap the native
Worker, so
new Worker("./foo/bar") will resolve the path relative to the module that calls it, not relative to the current working directory.
That aligns it with the behavior when bundling the code with webpack or parcel.
Use with the
threads-plugin. It will transparently detect all
new Worker("./unbundled-path") expressions, bundles the worker code and replaces the
new Worker(...) path with the worker bundle path, so you don't need to explicitly use the
worker-loader or define extra entry points.
npm install -D threads-plugin
Then add it to your
webpack.config.js:
+ const ThreadsPlugin = require('threads-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
+ new ThreadsPlugin()
]
// ...
}
If you are using webpack to create a bundle that will be run in node (webpack config
target: "node"), you also need to specify that the
tiny-worker package used for node < 12 should not be bundled:
module.exports = {
// ...
+ externals: {
+ "tiny-worker": "tiny-worker"
+ }
// ...
}
Make sure that
tiny-worker is listed in your
package.json
dependencies in that case.
Note: You'll need to be using Typescript version 4+, as the types generated by threads.js are not supported in Typescript 3.
Make sure the TypeScript compiler keeps the
import /
export statements intact, so webpack resolves them. Otherwise the
threads-plugin won't be able to do its job.
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loader: "ts-loader",
+ options: {
+ compilerOptions: {
+ module: "esnext"
+ }
+ }
}
]
},
// ...
}
You need to import
threads/register once at the beginning of your application code (in the master code, not in the workers):
import { spawn } from "threads"
+ import "threads/register"
// ...
const work = await spawn(new Worker("./worker"))
This registers the library's
Worker implementation for your platform as the global
Worker. This is necessary, since you cannot
import { Worker } from "threads" or Parcel won't recognize
new Worker() as a web worker anymore.
Be aware that this might affect any code that tries to instantiate a normal web worker
Worker and now instead instantiates a threads.js
Worker. The threads.js
Worker is just a web worker with some sugar on top, but that sugar might have unexpected side effects on third-party libraries.
Everything else should work out of the box.
// master.js
import { spawn, Thread, Worker } from "threads"
const auth = await spawn(new Worker("./workers/auth"))
const hashed = await auth.hashPassword("Super secret password", "1234")
console.log("Hashed password:", hashed)
await Thread.terminate(auth)
// workers/auth.js
import sha256 from "js-sha256"
import { expose } from "threads/worker"
expose({
hashPassword(password, salt) {
return sha256(password + salt)
}
})
The
hashPassword() function of the
auth object in the master code proxies the call to the
hashPassword() function in the worker:
If the worker's function returns a promise or an observable then you can just use the return value as such in the master code. If the function returns a primitive value, expect the master function to return a promise resolving to that value.
Use
expose() to make a function or an object containing methods callable from the master thread.
In case of exposing an object,
spawn() will asynchronously return an object exposing all the object's functions. If you
expose() a function,
spawn will also return a callable function, not an object.
Find the full documentation on the website:
Threads.js works with webpack. Usually all you need to do is adding the
threads-plugin.
See Build with webpack on the website for details.
We are using the
debug package to provide opt-in debug logging. All the package's debug messages have a scope starting with
threads:, with different sub-scopes:
threads:master:messages
threads:master:spawn
threads:master:thread-utils
threads:pool:${poolName || poolID}
Set it to
DEBUG=threads:* to enable all the library's debug logging. To run its tests with full debug logging, for instance:
DEBUG=threads:* npm test
MIT