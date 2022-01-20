openbase logo
thread-stream

by pinojs
0.13.0 (see all)

A streaming way to send data to a Node.js Worker Thread

Readme

thread-stream

A streaming way to send data to a Node.js Worker Thread.

install

npm i thread-stream

Usage

'use strict'

const ThreadStream = require('thread-stream')
const { join } = require('path')

const stream = new ThreadStream({
  filename: join(__dirname, 'worker.js'),
  workerData: { dest },
  workerOpts: {}, // Other options to be passed to Worker
  sync: false, // default
})

stream.write('hello')

// Asynchronous flushing
stream.flush(function () {
  stream.write(' ')
  stream.write('world')

  // Synchronous flushing
  stream.flushSync()
  stream.end()
})

In worker.js:

'use strict'

const fs = require('fs')
const { once } = require('events')

async function run (opts) {
  const stream = fs.createWriteStream(opts.dest)
  await once(stream, 'open')
  return stream
}

module.exports = run

Make sure that the stream emits 'close' when the stream completes. This can usually be achieved by passing the autoDestroy: true flag your stream classes.

The underlining worker is automatically closed if the stream is garbage collected.

External modules

You may use this module within compatible external modules, that exports the worker.js interface.

const ThreadStream = require('thread-stream')

const modulePath = require.resolve('pino-elasticsearch')

const stream = new ThreadStream({
  filename: modulePath,
  workerData: { node: 'http://localhost:9200' }
})

stream.write('log to elasticsearch!')
stream.flushSync()
stream.end()

This module works with yarn in PnP (plug'n play) mode too!

License

MIT

