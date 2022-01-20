A streaming way to send data to a Node.js Worker Thread.

install

npm i thread-stream

Usage

const ThreadStream = require ( 'thread-stream' ) const { join } = require ( 'path' ) const stream = new ThreadStream({ filename : join(__dirname, 'worker.js' ), workerData : { dest }, workerOpts : {}, sync : false , }) stream.write( 'hello' ) stream.flush( function ( ) { stream.write( ' ' ) stream.write( 'world' ) stream.flushSync() stream.end() })

In worker.js :

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const { once } = require ( 'events' ) async function run ( opts ) { const stream = fs.createWriteStream(opts.dest) await once(stream, 'open' ) return stream } module .exports = run

Make sure that the stream emits 'close' when the stream completes. This can usually be achieved by passing the autoDestroy: true flag your stream classes.

The underlining worker is automatically closed if the stream is garbage collected.

External modules

You may use this module within compatible external modules, that exports the worker.js interface.

const ThreadStream = require ( 'thread-stream' ) const modulePath = require .resolve( 'pino-elasticsearch' ) const stream = new ThreadStream({ filename : modulePath, workerData : { node : 'http://localhost:9200' } }) stream.write( 'log to elasticsearch!' ) stream.flushSync() stream.end()

This module works with yarn in PnP (plug'n play) mode too!

License

MIT