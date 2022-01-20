A streaming way to send data to a Node.js Worker Thread.
npm i thread-stream
'use strict'
const ThreadStream = require('thread-stream')
const { join } = require('path')
const stream = new ThreadStream({
filename: join(__dirname, 'worker.js'),
workerData: { dest },
workerOpts: {}, // Other options to be passed to Worker
sync: false, // default
})
stream.write('hello')
// Asynchronous flushing
stream.flush(function () {
stream.write(' ')
stream.write('world')
// Synchronous flushing
stream.flushSync()
stream.end()
})
In
worker.js:
'use strict'
const fs = require('fs')
const { once } = require('events')
async function run (opts) {
const stream = fs.createWriteStream(opts.dest)
await once(stream, 'open')
return stream
}
module.exports = run
Make sure that the stream emits
'close' when the stream completes.
This can usually be achieved by passing the
autoDestroy: true
flag your stream classes.
The underlining worker is automatically closed if the stream is garbage collected.
You may use this module within compatible external modules, that exports the
worker.js interface.
const ThreadStream = require('thread-stream')
const modulePath = require.resolve('pino-elasticsearch')
const stream = new ThreadStream({
filename: modulePath,
workerData: { node: 'http://localhost:9200' }
})
stream.write('log to elasticsearch!')
stream.flushSync()
stream.end()
This module works with
yarn in PnP (plug'n play) mode too!
MIT