Runs the following loaders in a worker pool.
npm install --save-dev thread-loader
Put this loader in front of other loaders. The following loaders run in a worker pool.
Loaders running in a worker pool are limited. Examples:
Each worker is a separate node.js process, which has an overhead of ~600ms. There is also an overhead of inter-process communication.
Use this loader only for expensive operations!
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
include: path.resolve('src'),
use: [
'thread-loader',
// your expensive loader (e.g babel-loader)
],
},
],
},
};
with options
use: [
{
loader: 'thread-loader',
// loaders with equal options will share worker pools
options: {
// the number of spawned workers, defaults to (number of cpus - 1) or
// fallback to 1 when require('os').cpus() is undefined
workers: 2,
// number of jobs a worker processes in parallel
// defaults to 20
workerParallelJobs: 50,
// additional node.js arguments
workerNodeArgs: ['--max-old-space-size=1024'],
// Allow to respawn a dead worker pool
// respawning slows down the entire compilation
// and should be set to false for development
poolRespawn: false,
// timeout for killing the worker processes when idle
// defaults to 500 (ms)
// can be set to Infinity for watching builds to keep workers alive
poolTimeout: 2000,
// number of jobs the poll distributes to the workers
// defaults to 200
// decrease of less efficient but more fair distribution
poolParallelJobs: 50,
// name of the pool
// can be used to create different pools with elsewise identical options
name: 'my-pool',
},
},
// your expensive loader (e.g babel-loader)
];
prewarming
To prevent the high delay when booting workers it possible to warmup the worker pool.
This boots the max number of workers in the pool and loads specified modules into the node.js module cache.
const threadLoader = require('thread-loader');
threadLoader.warmup(
{
// pool options, like passed to loader options
// must match loader options to boot the correct pool
},
[
// modules to load
// can be any module, i. e.
'babel-loader',
'babel-preset-es2015',
'sass-loader',
]
);
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.