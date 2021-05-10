Runs the following loaders in a worker pool.

Getting Started

npm install --save-dev thread-loader

Put this loader in front of other loaders. The following loaders run in a worker pool.

Loaders running in a worker pool are limited. Examples:

Loaders cannot emit files.

Loaders cannot use custom loader API (i. e. by plugins).

Loaders cannot access the webpack options.

Each worker is a separate node.js process, which has an overhead of ~600ms. There is also an overhead of inter-process communication.

Use this loader only for expensive operations!

Examples

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , include : path.resolve( 'src' ), use : [ 'thread-loader' , ], }, ], }, };

with options

use: [ { loader : 'thread-loader' , options : { workers : 2 , workerParallelJobs : 50 , workerNodeArgs : [ '--max-old-space-size=1024' ], poolRespawn : false , poolTimeout : 2000 , poolParallelJobs : 50 , name : 'my-pool' , }, }, ];

prewarming

To prevent the high delay when booting workers it possible to warmup the worker pool.

This boots the max number of workers in the pool and loads specified modules into the node.js module cache.

const threadLoader = require ( 'thread-loader' ); threadLoader.warmup( { }, [ 'babel-loader' , 'babel-preset-es2015' , 'sass-loader' , ] );

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT