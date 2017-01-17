A micro javascript library for formatting numbers with thousands separator.
Number.toLocaleString() isn't supported in some browsers (< Safari 9, < IE 11), or if you're running in an older node environment (< 0.12) i18n support is not included. In most cases you will likely want to use
Number.toLocaleString(), but this library allows you to format numbers no matter what your environment supports.
$ npm install --save thousands
const thousands = require('thousands');
thousands(1234); // => 1,234
thousands(123456); // => 123,456
thousands('1234.56'); // => 1,234.56
thousands(1234, ' '); // => 1 234
thousands(123456, ' '); // => 123 456
thousands('1234.56', ' '); // => 1 234.56
MIT © Jason Wilson