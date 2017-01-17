thousands

A micro javascript library for formatting numbers with thousands separator.

Why should I use this over Number.toLocaleString()?

Number.toLocaleString() isn't supported in some browsers (< Safari 9, < IE 11), or if you're running in an older node environment (< 0.12) i18n support is not included. In most cases you will likely want to use Number.toLocaleString() , but this library allows you to format numbers no matter what your environment supports.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const thousands = require ( 'thousands' ); thousands( 1234 ); thousands( 123456 ); thousands( '1234.56' ); thousands( 1234 , ' ' ); thousands( 123456 , ' ' ); thousands( '1234.56' , ' ' );

License

MIT © Jason Wilson