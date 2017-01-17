openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tho

thousands

by Jason
1.0.1 (see all)

A micro js library for formatting numbers with thousands separator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

thousands Build Status npm

A micro javascript library for formatting numbers with thousands separator.

Why should I use this over Number.toLocaleString()?

Number.toLocaleString() isn't supported in some browsers (< Safari 9, < IE 11), or if you're running in an older node environment (< 0.12) i18n support is not included. In most cases you will likely want to use Number.toLocaleString(), but this library allows you to format numbers no matter what your environment supports.

Install

$ npm install --save thousands

Usage

const thousands = require('thousands');

thousands(1234);      // => 1,234
thousands(123456);    // => 123,456
thousands('1234.56'); // => 1,234.56

thousands(1234, ' ');      // => 1 234
thousands(123456, ' ');    // => 123 456
thousands('1234.56', ' '); // => 1 234.56

License

MIT © Jason Wilson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial