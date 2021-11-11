A web3 adaptor for VeChain Thor RESTful API.
npm install --save thorify
npm install --save web3@1.* # Web3 is needed as dependency.
// ES6 style
import { thorify } from "thorify";
const Web3 = require("web3"); // Recommend using require() instead of import here
const web3 = thorify(new Web3(), "http://localhost:8669");
web3.eth.getBlock("latest").then(res => console.log(res));
// Best block info will be displayed
If you would like to write code in ES5, check below for the initialization code.
// ES5 style
const thorify = require("thorify").thorify;
const Web3 = require("web3");
const web3 = thorify(new Web3(), "http://localhost:8669");
web3.eth.getBlock("latest").then(res => console.log(res));
// Best block info will be displayed
web3 instance
├── eth
│ ├── getBlockNumber
│ ├── getBalance
│ ├── getStorageAt
│ ├── getCode
│ ├── getBlock
│ ├── getTransaction
│ ├── getTransactionReceipt
│ ├── sendTransaction
│ ├── sendSignedTransaction
│ ├── call
│ ├── estimateGas
│ ├── getPastLogs
│ ├── subscribe
│ ├── clearSubscriptions
│ ├── getEnergy
│ ├── getChainTag
│ ├── getBlockRef
│ ├── accounts
│ └── Contract
│ ├── Constructor(new Contract())
│ ├── clone
│ ├── deploy
│ ├── methods
│ ├── methods.myMethod.call
│ ├── methods.myMethod.send
│ ├── methods.myMethod.estimateGas
│ ├── methods.myMethod.encodeABI
│ ├── events
│ ├── once
│ ├── events.myEvent
│ ├── events.allEvents
│ └── getPastEvents
└── utils
In Thor official implementation , the client DOES NOT neither manage user's private-key/keyStore nor use private key to sign a Transaction. Unfortunately, thorify can not directly perform
eth_sendTransaction but there is another way to sign a transaction.
In web3.js accounts, it gives the opportunity to add your private-key, stored in your runtime context (In Node.js context, it's stored in memory while in Browser context, it's stored in memory/local storage), to accounts module. When you are trying to send a transaction, the module will check the private key associated with from field. Once the private key and from have been matched, the module will sign the transaction. The APIs that follows the mechanism are:
web3.eth.sendTransaction()
contract.deploy.send()
contract.methods.myMethod.send()
Below is an reference when you are planning your technical stack:
Here are some most common scenarios:
Connex + Connex powered VeChain wallets
Thorify + Web3
Web3 + Web3-Gear
VTHO is a token that compatible with VIP180(ERC-20), you can build a contract instance using
web3 and do what ever you want.
0x0000000000000000000000000000456E65726779
It's done by calling the functions of prototype contract, check wiki page for detailed info about prototype contract.
The RESTful API of Thor is different with Ethereum's JSON-RPC, therefore, there are some methods in web3 are not supported by thorify, feel free to open an issue discuss the features.
earliest,
latest,
pending. In VeChain Thor, we introduced
best block and there is no
pending block, so they will be replaced with
0 (aka genesis),
best,
best
Currently,
Thorify is compatible with
web3@1.*.
DEBUG=thor:* ts-node index.ts
ts-node index.ts can be replaced with command to run your code, this example is only for Node.js environment. For more detailed info, please refer to debug.
This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2017 VeChain Foundation. For more information see LICENSE.md.