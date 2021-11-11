Thorify

A web3 adaptor for VeChain Thor RESTful API.

Table of contents

Install

npm install --save thorify npm install --save web3@1.*

Usage

import { thorify } from "thorify" ; const Web3 = require ( "web3" ); const web3 = thorify( new Web3(), "http://localhost:8669" ); web3.eth.getBlock( "latest" ).then( res => console .log(res));

If you would like to write code in ES5, check below for the initialization code.

const thorify = require ( "thorify" ).thorify; const Web3 = require ( "web3" ); const web3 = thorify( new Web3(), "http://localhost:8669" ); web3.eth.getBlock( "latest" ).then( res => console .log(res));

Web3 method supported

web3 instance ├── eth │ ├── getBlockNumber │ ├── getBalance │ ├── getStorageAt │ ├── getCode │ ├── getBlock │ ├── getTransaction │ ├── getTransactionReceipt │ ├── sendTransaction │ ├── sendSignedTransaction │ ├── call │ ├── estimateGas │ ├── getPastLogs │ ├── subscribe │ ├── clearSubscriptions │ ├── getEnergy │ ├── getChainTag │ ├── getBlockRef │ ├── accounts │ └── Contract │ ├── Constructor ( new Contract ()) │ ├── clone │ ├── deploy │ ├── methods │ ├── methods .myMethod .call │ ├── methods .myMethod .send │ ├── methods .myMethod .estimateGas │ ├── methods .myMethod .encodeABI │ ├── events │ ├── once │ ├── events .myEvent │ ├── events .allEvents │ └── getPastEvents └── utils

Send Transaction

In Thor official implementation , the client DOES NOT neither manage user's private-key/keyStore nor use private key to sign a Transaction. Unfortunately, thorify can not directly perform eth_sendTransaction but there is another way to sign a transaction.

In web3.js accounts, it gives the opportunity to add your private-key, stored in your runtime context (In Node.js context, it's stored in memory while in Browser context, it's stored in memory/local storage), to accounts module. When you are trying to send a transaction, the module will check the private key associated with from field. Once the private key and from have been matched, the module will sign the transaction. The APIs that follows the mechanism are:

web3.eth.sendTransaction()

contract.deploy.send()

contract.methods.myMethod.send()

Documentation

API Reference

Play with multi-clause

thor-devkit.js supports multi-clause and sign transaction send signed transaction using sendSignedTransaction

Which Stack Should I Choose Regarding Connex,Thorify And Web3-Gear

Connex: The standard interface to connect VeChain apps with VeChain blockchain and user.

Web3-Gear: Proxy Thor's RESTful API to Eth's JSON-RPC, to support Remix, Truffle and more.

Below is an reference when you are planning your technical stack:

Here are some most common scenarios:

Develop a web application: Connex + Connex powered VeChain wallets Backend service in Node.js: Thorify + Web3 Contract development in Truffle: Web3 + Web3-Gear Contract development in Remix-IDE: Web3 + Web3-Gear

FAQ

How do I send VTHO token

VTHO is a token that compatible with VIP180(ERC-20), you can build a contract instance using web3 and do what ever you want.

VTHO source code

Contract Address: 0x0000000000000000000000000000456E65726779

It's done by calling the functions of prototype contract, check wiki page for detailed info about prototype contract.

Method not supported

The RESTful API of Thor is different with Ethereum's JSON-RPC, therefore, there are some methods in web3 are not supported by thorify, feel free to open an issue discuss the features.

Notes

There are three special block number in Ethereum: earliest , latest , pending . In VeChain Thor, we introduced best block and there is no pending block, so they will be replaced with 0 (aka genesis), best , best

Compatibility

Currently, Thorify is compatible with web3@1.* .

Debugging

DEBUG=thor:* ts-node index.ts

ts-node index.ts can be replaced with command to run your code, this example is only for Node.js environment. For more detailed info, please refer to debug.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2017 VeChain Foundation. For more information see LICENSE.md.