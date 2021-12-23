Thor DevKit

Typescript library to aid DApp development on VeChain Thor

Installation

npm i thor-devkit

Usage

Transaction

to build and sign a transaction

import { Transaction, secp256k1 } from 'thor-devkit' const clauses = [{ to : '0x7567d83b7b8d80addcb281a71d54fc7b3364ffed' , value : 10000 , data : '0x' }] const gas = Transaction.intrinsicGas(clauses) console .log(gas) let body: Transaction.Body = { chainTag : 0x9a , blockRef : '0x0000000000000000' , expiration : 32 , clauses : clauses, gasPriceCoef : 128 , gas, dependsOn : null , nonce : 12345678 } const tx = new Transaction(body) const signingHash = tx.signingHash() tx.signature = secp256k1.sign(signingHash, ) const raw = tx.encode() const decoded = Transaction.decode(raw)

Certificate

client side self-signed certificate

import { Certificate, secp256k1, blake2b256 } from 'thor-devkit' const cert: Certificate = { purpose : 'identification' , payload : { type : 'text' , content : 'fyi' }, domain : 'localhost' , timestamp : 1545035330 , signer : <<<signer-address>>> } const jsonStr = Certificate.encode(cert) const signature = secp256k1.sign(blake2b256(jsonStr), <<<private-key>>>) cert.signature = '0x' + signature.toString('hex') Certificate.verify(cert) // certificate id const id = '0x' + blake2b256(Certificate.encode(cert)).toString('hex')

ABI

import { abi } from 'thor-devkit' const fn = new abi.Function({ "constant" : false , "inputs" : [ { "name" : "a1" , "type" : "uint256" }, { "name" : "a2" , "type" : "string" } ], "name" : "f1" , "outputs" : [ { "name" : "r1" , "type" : "address" }, { "name" : "r2" , "type" : "bytes" } ], "payable" : false , "stateMutability" : "nonpayable" , "type" : "function" }) const data = fn.encode( 1 , 'foo' )

RLP

import { RLP } from 'thor-devkit' const profile: RLP.Profile = { name : 'clause' , kind : [ { name : 'to' , kind : new RLP.NullableFixedBlobKind( 20 ) }, { name : 'value' , kind : new RLP.NumericKind( 32 ) }, { name : 'data' , kind : new RLP.BlobKind() } ] } const clause = { to : '0x7567d83b7b8d80addcb281a71d54fc7b3364ffed' , value : 10 , data : '0x' } const rlp = new RLP(profile) const data = rlp.encode(clause) console .log(data.toString( 'hex' )) const obj = rlp.decode(data)

Crypto methods

Hash functions

import { blake2b256, keccak256 } from 'thor-devkit' const hash = blake2b256( 'hello world' ) console .log(hash.toString( 'hex' )) hash = keccak256( 'hello world' ) console .log(hash.toString( 'hex' ))

Secp256k1

import { secp256k1, keccak256, address } from 'thor-devkit' const privKey = secp256k1.generatePrivateKey() const pubKey = secp256k1.derivePublicKey(privKey) const addr = address.fromPublicKey(pubKey) const signature = secp256k1.sign(keccak256( 'hello world' ), privKey) const recoveredPubKey = secp256k1.recover(keccak256( 'hello world' ), signature)

Mnemonic & Keystore

import { mnemonic, Keystore, HDNode } from 'thor-devkit' const words = mnemonic.generate() const privateKey = mnemonic.derivePrivateKey(words) let ok = mnemonic.validate(words) const keystore = await Keystore.encrypt(privateKey, 'your password' ) const recoveredPrivateKey = await Keystore.decrypt(keystore, 'your password' ) ok = Keystore.wellFormed(keystore) const hdnode = HDNode.fromMnemonic(words) for ( let i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { let child = hdnode.derive(i) } const pub = Buffer.from( '04dc40b4324626eb393dbf77b6930e915dcca6297b42508adb743674a8ad5c69a046010f801a62cb945a6cb137a050cefaba0572429fc4afc57df825bfca2f219a' , 'hex' ) const chainCode = Buffer.from( '105da5578eb3228655a8abe70bf4c317e525c7f7bb333634f5b7d1f70e111a33' , 'hex' ) hdnode = HDNode.fromPublicKey(pub, chainCode) for ( let i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { let child = hdnode.derive(i) }

License

thor-devkit is licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0, also included in LICENSE file in repository.