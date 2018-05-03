Datamaps is intended to provide some data visualizations based on geographical data. It's SVG-based, can scale to any screen size, and includes everything inside of 1 script file. It heavily relies on the amazing D3.js library.
Out of the box it includes support for choropleths and bubble maps (see demos), but it's not limited to just that. Its new plugin system allows for the addition of any type of visualization over the map.
Downloads:
new Datamaps(options), passing in at least an
element option
Example:
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.3/d3.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/topojson/1.6.9/topojson.min.js"></script>
<script src="/datamaps.world.min.js"></script>
<div id="container" style="position: relative; width: 500px; height: 300px;"></div>
<script>
var map = new Datamap({element: document.getElementById('container')});
</script>
This should render a new world map with a standard projection.
npm install datamaps
dist directory, like:
bower install datamaps
dist directory, like:
A map of the USA with an Albers based projection will be default if you only include
datamaps.usa.min.js, but in case you include
datamaps.all.min.js:
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
scope: 'usa'
});
</script>
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
fills: {
defaultFill: 'rgba(23,48,210,0.9)' // Any hex, color name or rgb/rgba value
}
});
</script>
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
geographyConfig: {
highlightOnHover: false,
popupOnHover: false
}
});
</script>
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
geographyConfig: {
dataUrl: '/custom.json'
},
scope: 'custom',
setProjection: function(element, options) {
var projection, path;
projection = d3.geo.albersUsa()
.center([long, lat])
.scale(element.offsetWidth)
.translate([element.offsetWidth / 2, element.offsetHeight / 2]);
}
path = d3.geo.path()
.projection( projection );
return {path: path, projection: projection};
}
});
</script>
By specifying a
dataUrl, Datamaps will attempt to fetch that resource as TopoJSON.
If you are using a custom map, you'll probably want to specify your own
setProjection method as well.
setProjection takes 2 arguments,
element as a DOM element,
options as the original options you passed in. It should return an object with two properties:
path as a
d3.geo.path,
projection as a
d3.geo.projection
The example above will result in albersUsa projection.
Read about other D3.js projections
Follow the below steps:-
Here are the some examples of different countries maps.
var bubble_map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('india'),
scope: 'india',
geographyConfig: {
popupOnHover: true,
highlightOnHover: true,
borderColor: '#444',
borderWidth: 0.5,
dataUrl: 'https://rawgit.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/master/data/geography-data/india.topo.json'
//dataJson: topoJsonData
},
fills: {
'MAJOR': '#306596',
'MEDIUM': '#0fa0fa',
'MINOR': '#bada55',
defaultFill: '#dddddd'
},
data: {
'JH': { fillKey: 'MINOR' },
'MH': { fillKey: 'MINOR' }
},
setProjection: function (element) {
var projection = d3.geo.mercator()
.center([78.9629, 23.5937]) // always in [East Latitude, North Longitude]
.scale(1000);
var path = d3.geo.path().projection(projection);
return { path: path, projection: projection };
}
});
Please use india.toto.json for India geopraphy json data from https://github.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/blob/master/data/geography-data/india.topo.json, otherwise your map wont work. (I have truncated IND. from all state ISO code(2-digit ISO code), e.g IND.JH for Jharkhand state truncated to JH)
Please note in setProjection method, I have set [78.9629, 23.5937] to locate center point for India in the world map. That means Latitude = 78.9629 E and Longitude = 23.5937 N. Remember Latitute and Longitude are always East and North. For western countries, Latitude are in West so make it convert as Negative of East. e.g 102.3421 W ==> -102.3421 E.
var bubble_map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('canada'),
scope: 'canada',
geographyConfig: {
popupOnHover: true,
highlightOnHover: true,
borderColor: '#444',
borderWidth: 0.5,
dataUrl: 'https://rawgit.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/master/data/geography-data/canada.topo.json'
//dataJson: topoJsonData
},
fills: {
'MAJOR': '#306596',
'MEDIUM': '#0fa0fa',
'MINOR': '#bada55',
defaultFill: '#dddddd'
},
data: {
'JH': { fillKey: 'MINOR' },
'MH': { fillKey: 'MINOR' }
},
setProjection: function (element) {
var projection = d3.geo.mercator()
.center([-106.3468, 68.1304]) // always in [East Latitude, North Longitude]
.scale(250)
.translate([element.offsetWidth / 2, element.offsetHeight / 2]);
var path = d3.geo.path().projection(projection);
return { path: path, projection: projection };
}
});
Please use canada.toto.json for India geopraphy json data from https://github.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/blob/master/data/geography-data/canada.topo.json, otherwise your map wont work. (I have truncated CA. from all state ISO code(2-digit ISO code), e.g CA.TN to TN)
Please note in setProjection method, I have set [-106.3468, 68.1304] to locate center point for Canada in the world map. That means Latitude = 106.3468 W and Longitude = 68.1304 N. Remember Latitute and Longitude are always East and North. For western countries, Latitude are in West so make it convert as Negative of East. e.g 102.3421 W ==> -102.3421 E.
You can adjust this latitude and longitude co-ordinates by minor changing. e.g, if your map is not showing full view of North then you can change 68.1304 N to 70.3200 N or 71.3200 etc. if your map is not showing full view of East then you can change 32.1304 E to 70.3200 E or 30.3200 etc.
More about other countries maps
Probably the most common type of map visualization, where different states or countries are color coded.
You'll need to know the 2 letter state code ('NY' for New York) or the 3 letter country code ('SCT' for Scotland) to fill in areas.
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
fills: {
HIGH: '#afafaf',
LOW: '#123456',
MEDIUM: 'blue',
UNKNOWN: 'rgb(0,0,0)',
defaultFill: 'green'
},
data: {
IRL: {
fillKey: 'LOW',
numberOfThings: 2002
},
USA: {
fillKey: 'MEDIUM',
numberOfThings: 10381
}
}
});
// Draw a legend for this map
map.legend();
</script>
This will draw a world map and fill in IRL (Ireland) with the corresponding
fills.LOW and USA with
fills.MEDIUM.
You can also use
fill: color for each state if you don't want to define a
fillKey.
Colors will be applied in this order:
fillKey,
fill,
defaultFill.
map.updateChoropleth({
USA: {fillKey: 'LOW'},
CAN: '#0fa0fa'
});
You can specify either a literal color (as a string), or an object with a fillKey property.
defaultFill
The following will reset the entire map to the
defaultFill and update
CA to be filled green.
map.updateChoropleth({CA: 'green'}, {reset: true})
The following will reset the entire map to
defaultFill
map.updateChoropleth(null, {reset: true})
The following will reset the entire map to
defaultFill, but update the corresponding data of NY.
map.updateChoropleth({NY: {numberOfVoters: 55452}}, {reset: true})
You can also add a map legend with the
legend plugin (used above)
Example highmaps_world.html explains how to create colorized map based on some quantity of things, Live Demo
Example result:
Expanding on the previous example of using
data, any property passed into
data will be sent to the
popupTemplate function, which can be override to display custom messages.
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
fills: {
HIGH: '#afafaf',
LOW: '#123456',
MEDIUM: 'blue',
UNKNOWN: 'rgb(0,0,0)',
defaultFill: 'green'
},
data: {
IRL: {
fillKey: 'LOW',
numberOfThings: 2002
},
USA: {
fillKey: 'MEDIUM',
numberOfThings: 10381
}
},
geographyConfig: {
popupTemplate: function(geo, data) {
return ['<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>',
'Number of things in ' + geo.properties.name,
': ' + data.numberOfThings,
'</strong></div>'].join('');
}
}
});
</script>
geographyConfig.popupTemplate,
bubblesConfig.popupTemplate and
arcConfig.popupTemplate just needs to return an HTML string, so feel free to use Handlebars or Underscore templates (instead of the terrible Array.join method above).
Bubbles in a core plugin that will render circles('bubbles') on different parts of the map. Each of these bubbles can be color coded in the same way a choropleth is color coded (see above 'Choropleth' example).
var bombMap = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('map_bombs'),
scope: 'world',
geographyConfig: {
popupOnHover: false,
highlightOnHover: false
},
fills: {
'USA': '#1f77b4',
'RUS': '#9467bd',
'PRK': '#ff7f0e',
'PRC': '#2ca02c',
'IND': '#e377c2',
'GBR': '#8c564b',
'FRA': '#d62728',
'PAK': '#7f7f7f',
defaultFill: '#EDDC4E'
},
data: {
'RUS': {fillKey: 'RUS'},
'PRK': {fillKey: 'PRK'},
'PRC': {fillKey: 'PRC'},
'IND': {fillKey: 'IND'},
'GBR': {fillKey: 'GBR'},
'FRA': {fillKey: 'FRA'},
'PAK': {fillKey: 'PAK'},
'USA': {fillKey: 'USA'}
}
});
var bombs = [{
name: 'Joe 4',
radius: 25,
yield: 400,
country: 'USSR',
fillKey: 'RUS',
significance: 'First fusion weapon test by the USSR (not "staged")',
date: '1953-08-12',
latitude: 50.07,
longitude: 78.43
},{
name: 'RDS-37',
radius: 40,
yield: 1600,
country: 'USSR',
fillKey: 'RUS',
significance: 'First "staged" thermonuclear weapon test by the USSR (deployable)',
date: '1955-11-22',
latitude: 50.07,
longitude: 78.43
},{
name: 'Tsar Bomba',
radius: 75,
yield: 50000,
country: 'USSR',
fillKey: 'RUS',
significance: 'Largest thermonuclear weapon ever tested—scaled down from its initial 100 Mt design by 50%',
date: '1961-10-31',
latitude: 73.482,
longitude: 54.5854
}
];
//draw bubbles for bombs
bombMap.bubbles(bombs, {
popupTemplate: function (geo, data) {
return ['<div class="hoverinfo">' + data.name,
'<br/>Payload: ' + data.yield + ' kilotons',
'<br/>Country: ' + data.country + '',
'<br/>Date: ' + data.date + '',
'</div>'].join('');
}
});
The first parameter to
bubbles should be an array of objects, each with at least 3 properties:
latitude
longitude
radius
Optionally, pass in
fillKey to color code the bubble, and pass in any other data you want to render in a popup template which can be overridden in the options parameter.
For further customization, you can set these properties on each bubble to override the options parameter (or default options):
borderColor
borderWidth
borderOpacity
fillOpacity
The second parameter is the
options param, where you can override any of the default options (documented below)
You can continue to call
bubbles on the same map instance and the map will auto update itself. Any bubble previously drawn that's not included in subsequent calls will be removed from the UI.
map.bubbles([]) will erase all bubbles.
For USA maps you can add 2 letter (i.e., NY, TX) labels to each state. To add labels, after created the map:
map.labels();
The following options are allowed:
labelColor // Font color, default: #000
lineWidth // Line width for New England states, default: 1
fontSize // Font size, default: 10
fontFamily // Font family, default: 'Verdana'
customLabelText // Replaces 2 letter labels with custom
An example for using the options:
map.labels({labelColor: 'blue', fontSize: 12});
An example for using the customLabelText
This accepts an object whose keys are uppercase 2 letter state codes. Values will be substituted for default label text Any missing values default to 2 state letters
newLabels = {'AK':'Alaska', 'AL':'123',.......};
map.labels({'customLabelText': newLabels});
Example custom-labels.html for using the customLabelText
You can override the default projection by setting your own
setProjection(element) function.
Example here
var map = new Datamap({
scope: 'world',
element: document.getElementById('container1'),
setProjection: function(element) {
var projection = d3.geo.equirectangular()
.center([19, -3])
.rotate([4.4, 0])
.scale(400)
.translate([element.offsetWidth / 2, element.offsetHeight / 2]);
var path = d3.geo.path()
.projection(projection);
return {path: path, projection: projection};
},
If jQuery is present on the page when the Datamaps library loads, it'll automatically create a jQuery plugin called
datamaps that can be used like:
<script>
$("#container").datamaps(options);
</script>
All events are bubbled up to the root
svg element and to listen to events, use the
done callback.
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
done: function(datamap) {
datamap.svg.selectAll('.datamaps-subunit').on('click', function(geography) {
alert(geography.properties.name);
});
}
});
</script>
Set
responsive to
true and then listen for
resize events on
window, and call
Datamaps.prototype.resize.
Avoid setting the height and width of the
container with hard pixel values, instead use percent values. (use
50% instead of
500px.
If the aspect ratio of your custom map is not the default
16:9 (
0.5625), you should use the
aspectRatio option to set it appropriately (eg.
0.3 for a
3:1 aspect ratio).
<div id="container"></div>
<script>
var map = new Datamap({
element: document.getElementById('container'),
responsive: true
});
// Pure JavaScript
window.addEventListener('resize', function() {
map.resize();
});
// Alternatively with d3
d3.select(window).on('resize', function() {
map.resize();
});
// Alternatively with jQuery
$(window).on('resize', function() {
map.resize();
});
</script>
{
scope: 'world', // Currently supports 'usa' and 'world', however with custom map data you can specify your own
setProjection: setProjection, // Returns a d3 path and projection functions
projection: 'equirectangular', // Style of projection to be used. try "mercator"
height: null, // If not null, datamaps will grab the height of 'element'
width: null, // If not null, datamaps will grab the width of 'element',
responsive: false, // If true, call `resize()` on the map object when it should adjust it's size
done: function() {}, // Callback when the map is done drawing
fills: {
defaultFill: '#ABDDA4' // The keys in this object map to the "fillKey" of [data] or [bubbles]
},
dataType: 'json', // For use with dataUrl, currently 'json' or 'csv'. CSV should have an `id` column
dataUrl: null, // If not null, datamaps will attempt to fetch this based on dataType ( default: json )
geographyConfig: {
dataUrl: null, // If not null, datamaps will fetch the map JSON (currently only supports topojson)
hideAntarctica: true,
hideHawaiiAndAlaska : false,
borderWidth: 1,
borderOpacity: 1,
borderColor: '#FDFDFD',
popupTemplate: function(geography, data) { // This function should just return a string
return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>' + geography.properties.name + '</strong></div>';
},
popupOnHover: true, // True to show the popup while hovering
highlightOnHover: true,
highlightFillColor: '#FC8D59',
highlightBorderColor: 'rgba(250, 15, 160, 0.2)',
highlightBorderWidth: 2,
highlightBorderOpacity: 1
},
bubblesConfig: {
borderWidth: 2,
borderOpacity: 1,
borderColor: '#FFFFFF',
popupOnHover: true, // True to show the popup while hovering
radius: null,
popupTemplate: function(geography, data) { // This function should just return a string
return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>' + data.name + '</strong></div>';
},
fillOpacity: 0.75,
animate: true,
highlightOnHover: true,
highlightFillColor: '#FC8D59',
highlightBorderColor: 'rgba(250, 15, 160, 0.2)',
highlightBorderWidth: 2,
highlightBorderOpacity: 1,
highlightFillOpacity: 0.85,
exitDelay: 100, // Milliseconds
key: JSON.stringify
},
arcConfig: {
strokeColor: '#DD1C77',
strokeWidth: 1,
arcSharpness: 1,
animationSpeed: 600, // Milliseconds
popupOnHover: false, // True to show the popup while hovering
popupTemplate: function(geography, data) { // This function should just return a string
// Case with latitude and longitude
if ( ( data.origin && data.destination ) && data.origin.latitude && data.origin.longitude && data.destination.latitude && data.destination.longitude ) {
return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>Arc</strong><br>Origin: ' + JSON.stringify(data.origin) + '<br>Destination: ' + JSON.stringify(data.destination) + '</div>';
}
// Case with only country name
else if ( data.origin && data.destination ) {
return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>Arc</strong><br>' + data.origin + ' -> ' + data.destination + '</div>';
}
// Missing information
else {
return '';
}
}
}
}
#Contributing Guidelines
grunt build task or submit any built files in your PR.
src/examples if adding a new feature. Copy an existing feature
.html file to start.