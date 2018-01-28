ThmclrX

A theme color extractor module for Node.js with ❤ and built on the top of Byakuren.

Installation

$ npm install thmclrx --save

API

There only three API in Node.js now.

octree

octree is to get the theme colors in an octree. The colors are unsertain but fidelity.

The function is like below:

var thmclrx = require ( "thmclrx" ); thmclrx.octree(file, [maxColors], [callback], [frameNumber]);

file : it could be a local filename, remote url or even an image buffer.

: it could be a local filename, remote url or even an image buffer. maxColors : count of max theme colors you want to extract. Defaults to 256;

: count of max theme colors you want to extract. Defaults to 256; callback : it should be like function(err, colors) {} . Defaults to an empty function;

: it should be like . Defaults to an empty function; frameNumber : the frame you want to extract. Usually used in gif . Defaults to 0.

minDiff

minDiff is to get theme colors in minimum differ algorithm by passing a palette. The result theme colors are certainlly in your palette.

var thmclrx = require ( "thmclrx" ); thmclrx.minDiff(file, [palette], [callback], [frameNumber]);

file : it could be a local filename, remote url or even an image buffer.

: it could be a local filename, remote url or even an image buffer. palette : palette is an array that in the struct of [ { r: .., g: .., b: .., }, { r: .., g: .., b: .. } ] . Default palette refers here.

: palette is an array that in the struct of . Default palette refers here. callback : it should be like function(err, colors) {} . Defaults to an empty function;

: it should be like . Defaults to an empty function; frameNumber : the frame you want to extract. Usually used in gif . Defaults to 0.

mixed

Using mixed get the basic fidelity theme colors and then using minDiff to standardize the fidelity theme colors to a certain palette.

var thmclrx = require ( "thmclrx" ); thmclrx.mixed(file, [firstStepMaxColors], [palette], [callback], [frameNumber]);

file : same as the two functions above.

: same as the two functions above. firstStepMaxColors : same as the maxColors in octreeGet . Defaults to 256.

: same as the in . Defaults to 256. palette : same as the palette in mindiffGet . Same default value.

: same as the in . Same default value. callback : same as the two functions above.

: same as the two functions above. frameNumber : same as the two functions above.

C++ API

If you want to use C++ API directly, you can refer to this.

getByOctree

This function is called in octree in Node.js API.

var thmclrx = require ( "thmclrx" ).cpp; var colors = thmclrx.getByOctree(pixels, [maxColor]);

pixels : this is an array in the struct of [ { r: .., g: .., b: .., }, { r: .., g: .., b: .. } ] .

: this is an array in the struct of . maxColor : same as the maxColors in octreeGet of Node.js API. Defaults to 256.

: same as the in of Node.js API. Defaults to 256. @return : this function will return the theme colors.

getByMinDiff

This function is called in minDiff in Node.js API.

var thmclrx = require ( "thmclrx" ).cpp; var colors = thmclrx.getByMinDiff(pixels, [palette]);

pixels : this may be same as the pixels in octreeGet of C++ API. Otherwise, it may be the result of octreeGet of C++ API.

: this may be same as the in of C++ API. Otherwise, it may be the result of of C++ API. palette : same as the palette in mindiffGet of Node.js API. Same default value.

: same as the in of Node.js API. Same default value. @return : this function will return the theme colors.

getByMixed

This function is called in mixed in Node.js API.

var thmclrx = require ( "thmclrx" ).cpp; var colors = thmclrx.getByMixed(pixels, maxColors, palette);

pixels : this may be same as the pixels in octreeGet of C++ API. Otherwise, it may be the result of octreeGet of C++ API.

: this may be same as the in of C++ API. Otherwise, it may be the result of of C++ API. maxColors : same as the maxColors in octreeGet of Node.js API.

: same as the in of Node.js API. palette : same as the palette in mindiffGet of Node.js API.

: same as the in of Node.js API. @return : this function will return the theme colors.

Migrate From 0.x To 1.x

thmclrx 0.x has three APIs which map three APIs in 1.x.

octreeGet

mindiffGet

mixGet

In 1.x, these three APIs still exist but deprecated. They are exactly shallow points of octree / minDiff and mixed .

You may do nothing but we recommend you to rename the functions you called.

But if you're using native APIs (C++ APIs), you should read the new document.

Contribute

You're welcome to fork and make pull requests!

