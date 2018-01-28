A theme color extractor module for Node.js with ❤ and built on the top of Byakuren.
$ npm install thmclrx --save
There only three API in Node.js now.
octree is to get the theme colors in an octree. The colors are unsertain but fidelity.
The function is like below:
var thmclrx = require("thmclrx");
thmclrx.octree(file, [maxColors], [callback], [frameNumber]);
file: it could be a local filename, remote url or even an image buffer.
maxColors: count of max theme colors you want to extract. Defaults to 256;
callback: it should be like
function(err, colors) {}. Defaults to an empty function;
frameNumber: the frame you want to extract. Usually used in
gif. Defaults to 0.
minDiff is to get theme colors in minimum differ algorithm by passing a palette. The result theme colors are certainlly in your palette.
var thmclrx = require("thmclrx");
thmclrx.minDiff(file, [palette], [callback], [frameNumber]);
file: it could be a local filename, remote url or even an image buffer.
palette: palette is an array that in the struct of
[ { r: .., g: .., b: .., }, { r: .., g: .., b: .. } ]. Default palette refers here.
callback: it should be like
function(err, colors) {}. Defaults to an empty function;
frameNumber: the frame you want to extract. Usually used in
gif. Defaults to 0.
Using
mixed get the basic fidelity theme colors and then using
minDiff to standardize the fidelity theme colors to a certain palette.
var thmclrx = require("thmclrx");
thmclrx.mixed(file, [firstStepMaxColors], [palette], [callback], [frameNumber]);
file: same as the two functions above.
firstStepMaxColors: same as the
maxColors in
octreeGet. Defaults to 256.
palette: same as the
palette in
mindiffGet. Same default value.
callback: same as the two functions above.
frameNumber: same as the two functions above.
If you want to use C++ API directly, you can refer to this.
This function is called in
octree in Node.js API.
var thmclrx = require("thmclrx").cpp;
var colors = thmclrx.getByOctree(pixels, [maxColor]);
pixels: this is an array in the struct of
[ { r: .., g: .., b: .., }, { r: .., g: .., b: .. } ].
maxColor: same as the
maxColors in
octreeGet of Node.js API. Defaults to 256.
@return: this function will return the theme colors.
This function is called in
minDiff in Node.js API.
var thmclrx = require("thmclrx").cpp;
var colors = thmclrx.getByMinDiff(pixels, [palette]);
pixels: this may be same as the
pixels in
octreeGet of C++ API. Otherwise, it may be the result of
octreeGet of C++ API.
palette: same as the
palette in
mindiffGet of Node.js API. Same default value.
@return: this function will return the theme colors.
This function is called in
mixed in Node.js API.
var thmclrx = require("thmclrx").cpp;
var colors = thmclrx.getByMixed(pixels, maxColors, palette);
pixels: this may be same as the
pixels in
octreeGet of C++ API. Otherwise, it may be the result of
octreeGet of C++ API.
maxColors: same as the
maxColors in
octreeGet of Node.js API.
palette: same as the
palette in
mindiffGet of Node.js API.
@return: this function will return the theme colors.
thmclrx 0.x has three APIs which map three APIs in 1.x.
In 1.x, these three APIs still exist but deprecated. They are exactly shallow points of
octree /
minDiff and
mixed.
You may do nothing but we recommend you to rename the functions you called.
But if you're using native APIs (C++ APIs), you should read the new document.
You're welcome to fork and make pull requests!
