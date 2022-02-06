openbase logo
Data on third party entities and their impact on the web.

Readme

Third Party Web

Check out the shiny new web UI https://www.thirdpartyweb.today/

Data on third party entities and their impact on the web.

This document is a summary of which third party scripts are most responsible for excessive JavaScript execution on the web today.

Table of Contents

  1. Goals
  2. Methodology
  3. NPM Module
  4. Updates
  5. Data
    1. Summary
    2. How to Interpret
    3. Third Parties by Category
      1. Advertising
      2. Analytics
      3. Social
      4. Video
      5. Developer Utilities
      6. Hosting Platforms
      7. Marketing
      8. Customer Success
      9. Content & Publishing
      10. CDNs
      11. Tag Management
      12. Consent Management Provider
      13. Mixed / Other
    4. Third Parties by Total Impact
  6. Future Work
  7. FAQs
  8. Contributing

Goals

  1. Quantify the impact of third party scripts on the web.
  2. Identify the third party scripts on the web that have the greatest performance cost.
  3. Give developers the information they need to make informed decisions about which third parties to include on their sites.
  4. Incentivize responsible third party script behavior.
  5. Make this information accessible and useful.

Methodology

HTTP Archive is an inititiave that tracks how the web is built. Every month, ~4 million sites are crawled with Lighthouse on mobile. Lighthouse breaks down the total script execution time of each page and attributes the execution to a URL. Using BigQuery, this project aggregates the script execution to the origin-level and assigns each origin to the responsible entity.

NPM Module

The entity classification data is available as an NPM module.

const {getEntity} = require('third-party-web')
const entity = getEntity('https://d36mpcpuzc4ztk.cloudfront.net/js/visitor.js')
console.log(entity)
//   {
//     "name": "Freshdesk",
//     "homepage": "https://freshdesk.com/",
//     "categories": ["customer-success"],
//     "domains": ["d36mpcpuzc4ztk.cloudfront.net"]
//   }

Updates

2021-01-01 dataset

Due to a change in HTTPArchive measurement which temporarily disabled site-isolation (out-of-process iframes), all of the third-parties whose work previously took place off the main-thread are now counted on the main thread (and thus appear in our stats). This is most evident in the change to Google-owned properties such as YouTube and Doubleclick whose complete cost are now captured.

2019-05-13 dataset

A shortcoming of the attribution approach has been fixed. Total usage is now reported based on the number of pages in the dataset that use the third-party, not the number of scripts. Correspondingly, all average impact times are now reported per page rather than per script. Previously, a third party could appear to have a lower impact or be more popular simply by splitting their work across multiple files.

Third-parties that performed most of their work from a single script should see little to no impact from this change, but some entities have seen significant ranking movement. Hosting providers that host entire pages are, understandably, the most affected.

Some notable changes below:

Third-PartyPreviously (per-script)Now (per-page)
Beeketing137 ms465 ms
Sumo263 ms798 ms
Tumblr324 ms1499 ms
Yandex APIs393 ms1231 ms
Google Ads402 ms1285 ms
Wix972 ms5393 ms

2019-05-06 dataset

Google Ads clarified that www.googletagservices.com serves more ad scripts than generic tag management, and it has been reclassified accordingly. This has dropped the overall Tag Management share considerably back down to its earlier position.

2019-03-01 dataset

Almost 2,000 entities tracked now across ~3,000+ domains! Huge props to @simonhearne for making this massive increase possible. Tag Managers have now been split out into their own category since they represented such a large percentage of the "Mixed / Other" category.

2019-02-01 dataset

Huge props to WordAds for reducing their impact from ~2.5s to ~200ms on average! A few entities are showing considerably less data this cycle (Media Math, Crazy Egg, DoubleVerify, Bootstrap CDN). Perhaps they've added new CDNs/hostnames that we haven't identified or the basket of sites in HTTPArchive has shifted away from their usage.

Data

Summary

Across top ~4 million sites, ~2700 origins account for ~57% of all script execution time with the top 50 entities already accounting for ~47%. Third party script execution is the majority chunk of the web today, and it's important to make informed choices.

How to Interpret

Each entity has a number of data points available.

  1. Usage (Total Number of Occurrences) - how many scripts from their origins were included on pages
  2. Total Impact (Total Execution Time) - how many seconds were spent executing their scripts across the web
  3. Average Impact (Average Execution Time) - on average, how many milliseconds were spent executing each script
  4. Category - what type of script is this

Third Parties by Category

This section breaks down third parties by category. The third parties in each category are ranked from first to last based on the average impact of their scripts. Perhaps the most important comparisons lie here. You always need to pick an analytics provider, but at least you can pick the most well-behaved analytics provider.

Overall Breakdown

Unsurprisingly, ads account for the largest identifiable chunk of third party script execution.

breakdown by category

Advertising

These scripts are part of advertising networks, either serving or measuring.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Bidswitch2,9696 ms
2ContextWeb4,7436 ms
3DeepIntent7,4067 ms
4Beachfront Media2,0129 ms
5RTB House AdPilot1,53311 ms
6OneTag8,36416 ms
7TripleLift4,56621 ms
833 Across7,95021 ms
9Sharethrough4,23825 ms
10Constant Contact9,43026 ms
11Yieldmo2,06728 ms
12Tribal Fusion9,67034 ms
13AppNexus57,07440 ms
14Reklama2,44841 ms
15SiteScout2,99842 ms
16Quora Ads1,89543 ms
17StackAdapt3,25445 ms
18Sonobi3,29449 ms
19bRealTime1,60251 ms
20District M20,08655 ms
21OpenX14,60156 ms
22GumGum23,92658 ms
23Nend5,34560 ms
24The Trade Desk12,62863 ms
25BlueCava5,56664 ms
26Twitter Online Conversion Tracking2,75966 ms
27MailMunch1,56066 ms
28F@N Communications1,66072 ms
29Affiliate Window2,77780 ms
30Intercept Interactive2,40181 ms
31Scorecard Research2,55282 ms
32Drip1,47983 ms
33Branch Metrics3,39684 ms
34Media Math3,12284 ms
35Gemius19,94489 ms
36Between Digital3,93898 ms
37Tynt83,84999 ms
38DTSCOUT20,795100 ms
39ExoClick2,089102 ms
40OwnerIQ2,149107 ms
41i-mobile12,272107 ms
42IPONWEB3,993108 ms
43Index Exchange38,860109 ms
44Adform14,807112 ms
45BlueKai84,454118 ms
46Tail Target2,132120 ms
47FreakOut2,835121 ms
48Salesforce.com2,605130 ms
49Unbounce7,771131 ms
50PushCrew1,725138 ms
51Amazon Ads67,934139 ms
52LINE Corporation13,207140 ms
53Yahoo!6,535145 ms
54Bing Ads32,273148 ms
55Adscale1,432149 ms
56LinkedIn Ads4,893161 ms
57Rubicon Project131,432166 ms
58Smart AdServer8,263174 ms
59STINGRAY2,526188 ms
60TrafficStars6,169192 ms
61AudienceSearch23,576194 ms
62JuicyAds2,770210 ms
63Outbrain5,223223 ms
64Teads3,888223 ms
65VigLink37,492240 ms
66Criteo114,128244 ms
67Supership9,293251 ms
68Crowd Control44,477260 ms
69Nativo1,524262 ms
70fluct5,201263 ms
71Skimbit38,143267 ms
72Yandex Ads23,603286 ms
73Geniee7,516313 ms
74Adroll24,690327 ms
75Bizible1,656339 ms
76sovrn4,246342 ms
77Yahoo! JAPAN Ads13,494379 ms
78WordAds39,511388 ms
79Mediavine8,321403 ms
80Privy16,998428 ms
81JustUno2,258489 ms
82Cxense5,082494 ms
83Taboola32,046496 ms
84Pubmatic139,231534 ms
85Media.net49,448544 ms
86Klaviyo67,488587 ms
87Refersion3,004608 ms
88LoyaltyLion3,441678 ms
89Attentive6,245690 ms
90Permutive1,686716 ms
91LongTail Ad Solutions5,040750 ms
92Sortable1,911944 ms
93Moat7,3081164 ms
94Infolinks4,0121261 ms
95DoubleVerify1,4111336 ms
96MGID12,0301431 ms
97Integral Ad Science4,5671797 ms
98Sizmek5,0052013 ms
99Google/Doubleclick Ads972,0812028 ms
100Bridgewell DSP12,5623051 ms

Analytics

These scripts measure or track users and their actions. There's a wide range in impact here depending on what's being tracked.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Sailthru2,81755 ms
2StatCounter36,80473 ms
3Alexa2,32776 ms
4Mouseflow2,02376 ms
5Brandmetrics2,19376 ms
6Treasure Data8,93676 ms
7Roxr Software6,86176 ms
8Conversant2,63177 ms
9WordPress Site Stats18,69682 ms
10Crazy Egg19,93489 ms
11LiveRamp IdentityLink20,91093 ms
12IBM Acoustic Campaign1,03695 ms
13Fastly Insights6,65998 ms
14Quantcast60,81499 ms
15Amplitude Mobile Analytics7,960109 ms
16Google Analytics4,308,304113 ms
17Mixpanel12,256117 ms
18Stamped.io6,289117 ms
19Snowplow14,783120 ms
20CleverTap1,265127 ms
21Searchanise6,478135 ms
22Chartbeat6,693147 ms
23Heap6,385153 ms
24etracker2,728156 ms
25Qualtrics3,031163 ms
26CallRail12,654164 ms
27Smart Insight Tracking1,927180 ms
28Marchex5,557180 ms
29Matomo1,632182 ms
30Braze1,212192 ms
31Trust Pilot26,742207 ms
32Google Optimize26,875218 ms
33Reviews.io1,107218 ms
34Reviews.co.uk1,938228 ms
35Parse.ly2,994259 ms
36Baidu Analytics21,089269 ms
37Marketo1,369289 ms
38Net Reviews3,905292 ms
39PageSense2,438307 ms
40Pendo2,347310 ms
41mPulse21,908311 ms
42Evidon4,224313 ms
43Usabilla1,347320 ms
44TruConversion1,069338 ms
45VWO6,718341 ms
46BowNow1,224365 ms
47Convert Insights1,586379 ms
48Segment15,140426 ms
49Hotjar259,015438 ms
50Clerk.io ApS1,623472 ms
51Bazaarvoice2,523509 ms
52Nielsen NetRatings SiteCensus18,498514 ms
53FullStory8,318526 ms
54Kampyle1,054541 ms
55Snapchat28,791554 ms
56ContentSquare2,134559 ms
57Nosto1,484594 ms
58TrackJS1,601719 ms
59Optimizely27,437746 ms
60Feefo.com1,929756 ms
61PowerReviews1,313825 ms
62BounceX1,646905 ms
63Gigya2,303929 ms
64Salesforce7,204947 ms
65Revolver Maps1,681999 ms
66Lucky Orange11,8421010 ms
67Yandex Metrica372,6511010 ms
68SessionCam1,2491025 ms
69Inspectlet5,0891111 ms
70Dynatrace1,0171197 ms
71KARTE1,3591250 ms
72AB Tasty3,7721340 ms
73Histats18,7221874 ms
74Ezoic2,1222078 ms

Social

These scripts enable social features.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1AddToAny42,52980 ms
2Pinterest124,652103 ms
3Shareaholic1,021108 ms
4reddit1,166147 ms
5LinkedIn14,592221 ms
6Facebook2,084,243255 ms
7TikTok66,563308 ms
8AddShoppers1,547313 ms
9ShareThis104,092315 ms
10Twitter286,904343 ms
11Kakao28,534396 ms
12Instagram6,010828 ms
13AddThis119,408974 ms
14SocialShopWave3,4031451 ms
15VK40,2101473 ms
16PIXNET15,3322110 ms
17Tumblr14,8012418 ms
18LiveJournal4,8142939 ms

Video

These scripts enable video player and streaming functionality.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Twitch1,01956 ms
2Vimeo55,804356 ms
3Brightcove12,6971261 ms
4Wistia15,0652276 ms
5YouTube559,0913195 ms

Developer Utilities

These scripts are developer utilities (API clients, site monitoring, fraud detection, etc).

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Accessibe4,82973 ms
2Siteimprove5,27280 ms
3Seznam14,43282 ms
4iovation1,869100 ms
5Cloudflare78,437107 ms
6New Relic97,453114 ms
7iubenda34,029120 ms
8Key CDN3,497125 ms
9Klevu Search1,402137 ms
10Highcharts1,716159 ms
11Foxentry1,063160 ms
12TrustArc3,845175 ms
13Hexton22,100181 ms
14LightWidget7,864198 ms
15OneSignal62,786225 ms
16Riskified1,092236 ms
17Cookiebot55,639240 ms
18GitHub3,439241 ms
19Bold Commerce16,235263 ms
20Swiftype1,166264 ms
21Cookie-Script.com5,083266 ms
22Trusted Shops13,944274 ms
23Other Google APIs/SDKs1,297,162285 ms
24Affirm4,681293 ms
25Google reCAPTCHA8,854329 ms
26GetSiteControl3,069391 ms
27WisePops2,851404 ms
28Fastly24,865425 ms
29Amazon Pay3,928426 ms
30Forter1,563470 ms
31AppDynamics2,029470 ms
32PayPal28,366489 ms
33Mapbox9,079510 ms
34GoDaddy22,215568 ms
35Google Maps657,418576 ms
36Bugsnag6,014594 ms
37Sentry21,964613 ms
38Luigi’s Box1,270638 ms
39Stripe46,463738 ms
40MaxCDN Enterprise7,027980 ms
41Vidyard1,3311204 ms
42Secomapp4,0781415 ms
43Yandex APIs18,5292056 ms
44Freshchat5,6472340 ms
45Rambler11,2573045 ms
46Esri ArcGIS1,8483958 ms
47POWr23,5954094 ms

Hosting Platforms

These scripts are from web hosting platforms (WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, etc). Note that in this category, this can sometimes be the entirety of script on the page, and so the "impact" rank might be misleading. In the case of WordPress, this just indicates the libraries hosted and served by WordPress not all sites using self-hosted WordPress.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Blogger88,978177 ms
2Civic2,905224 ms
3WordPress175,204537 ms
4Ecwid3,126888 ms
5Dealer1,4491033 ms
6Shopify224,1601831 ms
7Tilda22,2452052 ms
8Squarespace69,3692083 ms
9Weebly21,5592214 ms
10Salesforce Commerce Cloud3,2782441 ms
11Hatena Blog21,3102805 ms
12Wix139,8823086 ms
13WebsiteBuilder.com1,4084106 ms

Marketing

These scripts are from marketing tools that add popups/newsletters/etc.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Madison Logic1,11169 ms
2DemandBase1,84989 ms
3Beeketing2,738142 ms
4Albacross2,025149 ms
5iZooto1,724152 ms
6Pardot1,516160 ms
7Sojern1,060231 ms
8Listrak1,207277 ms
9Judge.me21,552323 ms
10Mailchimp34,723324 ms
11Hubspot75,834397 ms
12RD Station15,819407 ms
13Yotpo18,100501 ms
14OptinMonster4,681525 ms
15Wishpond Technologies1,066566 ms
16PureCars2,6801052 ms
17Sumo14,1341251 ms
18Bigcommerce12,8671808 ms
19Drift6,2753348 ms
20Tray Commerce7,4098661 ms

Customer Success

These scripts are from customer support/marketing providers that offer chat and contact solutions. These scripts are generally heavier in weight.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1SnapEngage1,31369 ms
2Foursixty1,777158 ms
3BoldChat1,544165 ms
4Tidio Live Chat24,408218 ms
5Pure Chat4,593287 ms
6LiveTex1,748329 ms
7LivePerson3,974423 ms
8Comm1001,146644 ms
9Intercom18,411672 ms
10Smartsupp19,185729 ms
11iPerceptions3,842729 ms
12LiveChat22,979786 ms
13Help Scout2,980806 ms
14Tawk.to79,685865 ms
15Jivochat57,192986 ms
16ContactAtOnce1,4541005 ms
17Olark6,9861137 ms
18ZenDesk69,6951166 ms
19Dynamic Yield1,4202263 ms

Content & Publishing

These scripts are from content providers or publishing-specific affiliate tracking.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Accuweather1,067127 ms
2CPEx1,271154 ms
3SnapWidget9,852223 ms
4OpenTable3,672263 ms
5Booking.com2,002267 ms
6Covert Pics2,063326 ms
7Tencent5,409331 ms
8Revcontent1,027450 ms
9AMP72,557861 ms
10Embedly3,9691200 ms
11Hotmart1,3551298 ms
12Spotify4,9331606 ms
13SoundCloud4,2881999 ms
14issuu2,1122285 ms
15Dailymotion3,3016711 ms
16Medium5,86615098 ms

CDNs

These are a mixture of publicly hosted open source libraries (e.g. jQuery) served over different public CDNs and private CDN usage. This category is unique in that the origin may have no responsibility for the performance of what's being served. Note that rank here does not imply one CDN is better than the other. It simply indicates that the scripts being served from that origin are lighter/heavier than the ones served by another.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Google Fonts72,8890 ms
2Bootstrap CDN18,99829 ms
3FontAwesome CDN133,621154 ms
4Adobe TypeKit27,304162 ms
5Monotype4,851194 ms
6Microsoft Hosted Libs16,866199 ms
7jQuery CDN363,260305 ms
8Azure Web Services27,929354 ms
9JSDelivr CDN169,287383 ms
10Cloudflare CDN277,777430 ms
11Bootstrap Chinese network1,096465 ms
12Akamai10,579468 ms
13Google CDN1,808,969570 ms
14Fort Awesome1,095575 ms
15Unpkg39,513657 ms
16Yandex CDN95,8921022 ms
17CreateJS CDN3,6674309 ms

Tag Management

These scripts tend to load lots of other scripts and initiate many tasks.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1BrightTag / Signal3,551157 ms
2Yahoo! Tag Manager10,408158 ms
3Google Tag Manager3,227,721198 ms
4TagCommander1,238296 ms
5Adobe Tag Manager50,511553 ms
6Ensighten3,738561 ms
7Tealium17,723636 ms

IAB Consent Management Providers are the 'Cookie Consent' popups used by many publishers. They're invoked for every page and sit on the critical path between a page loading and adverts being displayed.

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1Consent Manager CMP3,984260 ms
2Optanon55,110301 ms
3Quantcast Choice26,290434 ms

Mixed / Other

These are miscellaneous scripts delivered via a shared origin with no precise category or attribution. Help us out by identifying more origins!

RankNameUsageAverage Impact
1ResponsiveVoice2,75367 ms
2ReadSpeaker2,591101 ms
3Skype1,105213 ms
4Browsealoud1,449263 ms
5Amazon Web Services67,304268 ms
6Parking Crew2,761444 ms
7Calendly2,707711 ms
8Polyfill service2,106920 ms
9Heroku10,9122638 ms
10uLogin1,8342704 ms

Third Parties by Total Impact

This section highlights the entities responsible for the most script execution across the web. This helps inform which improvements would have the largest total impact.

NamePopularityTotal ImpactAverage Impact
Google/Doubleclick Ads972,0811,971,164 s2028 ms
YouTube559,0911,786,348 s3195 ms
Google CDN1,808,9691,030,557 s570 ms
Google Tag Manager3,227,721638,263 s198 ms
Facebook2,084,243532,046 s255 ms
Google Analytics4,308,304488,799 s113 ms
Wix139,882431,735 s3086 ms
Shopify224,160410,465 s1831 ms
Google Maps657,418378,448 s576 ms
Yandex Metrica372,651376,413 s1010 ms
Other Google APIs/SDKs1,297,162369,594 s285 ms
Squarespace69,369144,486 s2083 ms
Cloudflare CDN277,777119,413 s430 ms
AddThis119,408116,294 s974 ms
Hotjar259,015113,322 s438 ms
jQuery CDN363,260110,909 s305 ms
Twitter286,90498,505 s343 ms
Yandex CDN95,89298,036 s1022 ms
POWr23,59596,590 s4094 ms
WordPress175,20494,036 s537 ms
Medium5,86688,568 s15098 ms
ZenDesk69,69581,244 s1166 ms
Pubmatic139,23174,342 s534 ms
Tawk.to79,68568,918 s865 ms
JSDelivr CDN169,28764,856 s383 ms
Tray Commerce7,40964,170 s8661 ms
AMP72,55762,500 s861 ms
Hatena Blog21,31059,785 s2805 ms
VK40,21059,232 s1473 ms
Jivochat57,19256,393 s986 ms
Weebly21,55947,738 s2214 ms
Tilda22,24545,641 s2052 ms
Klaviyo67,48839,609 s587 ms
Bridgewell DSP12,56238,321 s3051 ms
Yandex APIs18,52938,092 s2056 ms
Tumblr14,80135,789 s2418 ms
Histats18,72235,079 s1874 ms
Stripe46,46334,299 s738 ms
Wistia15,06534,290 s2276 ms
Rambler11,25734,274 s3045 ms
ShareThis104,09232,806 s315 ms
PIXNET15,33232,344 s2110 ms
Hubspot75,83430,119 s397 ms
Heroku10,91228,789 s2638 ms
Adobe Tag Manager50,51127,929 s553 ms
Criteo114,12827,856 s244 ms
Media.net49,44826,917 s544 ms
Unpkg39,51325,964 s657 ms
Bigcommerce12,86723,264 s1808 ms
Dailymotion3,30122,152 s6711 ms
Rubicon Project131,43221,883 s166 ms
Drift6,27521,011 s3348 ms
FontAwesome CDN133,62120,596 s154 ms
TikTok66,56320,512 s308 ms
Optimizely27,43720,462 s746 ms
Vimeo55,80419,893 s356 ms
LiveChat22,97918,069 s786 ms
Amazon Web Services67,30418,016 s268 ms
Sumo14,13417,688 s1251 ms
MGID12,03017,221 s1431 ms
Optanon55,11016,603 s301 ms
Brightcove12,69716,010 s1261 ms
Snapchat28,79115,938 s554 ms
Taboola32,04615,883 s496 ms
CreateJS CDN3,66715,800 s4309 ms
Blogger88,97815,787 s177 ms
WordAds39,51115,324 s388 ms
LiveJournal4,81414,151 s2939 ms
OneSignal62,78614,127 s225 ms
Smartsupp19,18513,992 s729 ms
PayPal28,36613,870 s489 ms
Sentry21,96413,456 s613 ms
Cookiebot55,63913,368 s240 ms
Freshchat5,64713,212 s2340 ms
Pinterest124,65212,872 s103 ms
GoDaddy22,21512,612 s568 ms
Intercom18,41112,373 s672 ms
Lucky Orange11,84211,955 s1010 ms
Crowd Control44,47711,556 s260 ms
Quantcast Choice26,29011,405 s434 ms
Kakao28,53411,286 s396 ms
Tealium17,72311,268 s636 ms
Mailchimp34,72311,260 s324 ms
New Relic97,45311,134 s114 ms
Fastly24,86510,573 s425 ms
Skimbit38,14310,179 s267 ms
Sizmek5,00510,075 s2013 ms
BlueKai84,4549,985 s118 ms
Azure Web Services27,9299,884 s354 ms
Nielsen NetRatings SiteCensus18,4989,505 s514 ms
Amazon Ads67,9349,434 s139 ms
Yotpo18,1009,068 s501 ms
VigLink37,4929,016 s240 ms
SoundCloud4,2888,574 s1999 ms
Moat7,3088,506 s1164 ms
Cloudflare78,4378,380 s107 ms
Tynt83,8498,307 s99 ms
Integral Ad Science4,5678,208 s1797 ms
Adroll24,6908,086 s327 ms
Salesforce Commerce Cloud3,2788,002 s2441 ms
Olark6,9867,946 s1137 ms
Spotify4,9337,923 s1606 ms
Esri ArcGIS1,8487,315 s3958 ms
Privy16,9987,278 s428 ms
Judge.me21,5526,965 s323 ms
MaxCDN Enterprise7,0276,886 s980 ms
mPulse21,9086,823 s311 ms
Salesforce7,2046,819 s947 ms
Yandex Ads23,6036,740 s286 ms
Segment15,1406,445 s426 ms
RD Station15,8196,444 s407 ms
Quantcast60,8146,005 s99 ms
Google Optimize26,8755,857 s218 ms
WebsiteBuilder.com1,4085,782 s4106 ms
Secomapp4,0785,769 s1415 ms
Baidu Analytics21,0895,681 s269 ms
Inspectlet5,0895,653 s1111 ms
Trust Pilot26,7425,543 s207 ms
Tidio Live Chat24,4085,327 s218 ms
Yahoo! JAPAN Ads13,4945,116 s379 ms
Infolinks4,0125,061 s1261 ms
AB Tasty3,7725,055 s1340 ms
Instagram6,0104,975 s828 ms
uLogin1,8344,959 s2704 ms
Akamai10,5794,950 s468 ms
SocialShopWave3,4034,939 s1451 ms
issuu2,1124,827 s2285 ms
Bing Ads32,2734,774 s148 ms
Embedly3,9694,764 s1200 ms
Mapbox9,0794,628 s510 ms
AudienceSearch23,5764,583 s194 ms
Adobe TypeKit27,3044,412 s162 ms
Ezoic2,1224,409 s2078 ms
FullStory8,3184,377 s526 ms
Attentive6,2454,307 s690 ms
Bold Commerce16,2354,266 s263 ms
Index Exchange38,8604,253 s109 ms
iubenda34,0294,077 s120 ms
Hexton22,1003,997 s181 ms
Trusted Shops13,9443,827 s274 ms
LongTail Ad Solutions5,0403,782 s750 ms
Bugsnag6,0143,572 s594 ms
fam9673,429 s3546 ms
AddToAny42,5293,392 s80 ms
Mediavine8,3213,357 s403 ms
Microsoft Hosted Libs16,8663,349 s199 ms
LinkedIn14,5923,231 s221 ms
Dynamic Yield1,4203,213 s2263 ms
Google reCAPTCHA8,8542,912 s329 ms
PureCars2,6802,820 s1052 ms
iPerceptions3,8422,802 s729 ms
Ecwid3,1262,776 s888 ms
StatCounter36,8042,698 s73 ms
Wicked Reports7472,657 s3557 ms
LoopMe4832,629 s5442 ms
Cxense5,0822,512 s494 ms
OptinMonster4,6812,460 s525 ms
Admixer for Publishers1,2042,422 s2011 ms
Help Scout2,9802,401 s806 ms
Geniee7,5162,353 s313 ms
Supership9,2932,336 s251 ms
LoyaltyLion3,4412,332 s678 ms
VWO6,7182,288 s341 ms
AppNexus57,0742,276 s40 ms
SnapWidget9,8522,196 s223 ms
Disqus9812,155 s2197 ms
Gigya2,3032,139 s929 ms
Ensighten3,7382,097 s561 ms
DTSCOUT20,7952,090 s100 ms
CallRail12,6542,076 s164 ms
piano1,3752,013 s1464 ms
LiveRamp IdentityLink20,9101,951 s93 ms
Polyfill service2,1061,938 s920 ms
Calendly2,7071,925 s711 ms
Yieldify4441,892 s4262 ms
DoubleVerify1,4111,885 s1336 ms
LINE Corporation13,2071,853 s140 ms
Refersion3,0041,828 s608 ms
Sortable1,9111,805 s944 ms
SearchSpring6081,795 s2953 ms
Tencent5,4091,789 s331 ms
Crazy Egg19,9341,782 s89 ms
Gemius19,9441,781 s89 ms
Snowplow14,7831,768 s120 ms
Hotmart1,3551,758 s1298 ms
KARTE1,3591,699 s1250 ms
LivePerson3,9741,679 s423 ms
Revolver Maps1,6811,679 s999 ms
Amazon Pay3,9281,672 s426 ms
Adform14,8071,660 s112 ms
Yahoo! Tag Manager10,4081,645 s158 ms
Vidyard1,3311,602 s1204 ms
LightWidget7,8641,559 s198 ms
Adyen9651,548 s1604 ms
WordPress Site Stats18,6961,537 s82 ms
Dealer1,4491,497 s1033 ms
Okas Concepts6391,495 s2339 ms
BounceX1,6461,490 s905 ms
ContactAtOnce1,4541,462 s1005 ms
Feefo.com1,9291,458 s756 ms

Future Work

  1. Introduce URL-level data for more fine-grained analysis, i.e. which libraries from Cloudflare/Google CDNs are most expensive.
  2. Expand the scope, i.e. include more third parties and have greater entity/category coverage.

FAQs

I don't see entity X in the list. What's up with that?

This can be for one of several reasons:

  1. The entity does not have references to their origin on at least 50 pages in the dataset.
  2. The entity's origins have not yet been identified. See How can I contribute?

What is "Total Occurences"?

Total Occurrences is the number of pages on which the entity is included.

How is the "Average Impact" determined?

The HTTP Archive dataset includes Lighthouse reports for each URL on mobile. Lighthouse has an audit called "bootup-time" that summarizes the amount of time that each script spent on the main thread. The "Average Impact" for an entity is the total execution time of scripts whose domain matches one of the entity's domains divided by the total number of pages that included the entity.

Average Impact = Total Execution Time / Total Occurrences

How does Lighthouse determine the execution time of each script?

Lighthouse's bootup time audit attempts to attribute all toplevel main-thread tasks to a URL. A main thread task is attributed to the first script URL found in the stack. If you're interested in helping us improve this logic, see Contributing for details.

The data for entity X seems wrong. How can it be corrected?

Verify that the origins in data/entities.js are correct. Most issues will simply be the result of mislabelling of shared origins. If everything checks out, there is likely no further action and the data is valid. If you still believe there's errors, file an issue to discuss futher.

How can I contribute?

Only about 90% of the third party script execution has been assigned to an entity. We could use your help identifying the rest! See Contributing for details.

Contributing

Thanks

A huge thanks to @simonhearne and @soulgalore for their assistance in classifying additional domains!

Updating the Entities

The domain->entity mapping can be found in data/entities.js. Adding a new entity is as simple as adding a new array item with the following form.

{
    "name": "Facebook",
    "homepage": "https://www.facebook.com",
    "categories": ["social"],
    "domains": [
        "*.facebook.com",
        "*.fbcdn.net"
    ],
    "examples": [
        "www.facebook.com",
        "connect.facebook.net",
        "staticxx.facebook.com",
        "static.xx.fbcdn.net",
        "m.facebook.com"
    ]
}

Updating Attribution Logic

The logic for attribution to individual script URLs can be found in the Lighthouse repo. File an issue over there to discuss further.

Updating the Data

This is now automated! Run yarn start:update-ha-data with a gcp-credentials.json file in the root directory of this project (look at bin/automated-update.js for the steps involved).

Updating this README

This README is auto-generated from the templates lib/ and the computed data. In order to update the charts, you'll need to make sure you have cairo installed locally in addition to yarn install.

# Install `cairo` and dependencies for node-canvas
brew install pkg-config cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib
# Build the requirements in this repo
yarn build
# Regenerate the README
yarn start

Updating the website

The web code is located in www/ directory of this repository. Open a PR to make changes.

