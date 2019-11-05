openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
thi

thinky

by Michel
2.3.9 (see all)

JavaScript ORM for RethinkDB

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Thinky

=============================== Wercker status Light Node.js ORM for RethinkDB.

Quick start

Install:

npm install thinky

Use:

var thinky = require('thinky')();
var type   = thinky.type;

// Create a model - the table is automatically created
var Post = thinky.createModel("Post", {
  id: String,
  title: String,
  content: String,
  idAuthor: String
}); 

// You can also add constraints on the schema
var Author = thinky.createModel("Author", {
  id: type.string(),      // a normal string
  name: type.string().min(2),  // a string of at least two characters
  email: type.string().email()  // a string that is a valid email
});

// Join the models
Post.belongsTo(Author, "author", "idAuthor", "id");

Save a new post with its author.

// Create a new post
var post = new Post({
  title: "Hello World!",
  content: "This is an example."
});

// Create a new author
var author = new Author({
  name: "Michel",
  email: "orphee@gmail.com"
});

// Join the documents
post.author = author;


post.saveAll().then(function(result) {
  /*
  post = result = {
    id: "0e4a6f6f-cc0c-4aa5-951a-fcfc480dd05a",
    title: "Hello World!",
    content: "This is an example.",
    idAuthor: "3851d8b4-5358-43f2-ba23-f4d481358901",
    author: {
      id: "3851d8b4-5358-43f2-ba23-f4d481358901",
      name: "Michel",
      email: "orphee@gmail.com"
    }
  }
  */
});

Retrieve the post with its author.

Post.get("0e4a6f6f-cc0c-4aa5-951a-fcfc480dd05a").getJoin().run().then(function(result) {
  /*
  result = {
    id: "0e4a6f6f-cc0c-4aa5-951a-fcfc480dd05a",
    title: "Hello World!",
    content: "This is an example.",
    idAuthor: "3851d8b4-5358-43f2-ba23-f4d481358901",
    author: {
      id: "3851d8b4-5358-43f2-ba23-f4d481358901",
      name: "Michel",
      email: "orphee@gmail.com"
    }
  }
  */
});

Documentation

https://www.justonepixel.com/thinky (branch `gh-pages).

Help

No SLA, but a few developers hang out there and may be able to help:

Run the tests

npm test

Contribute

You are welcome to do a pull request.

Roadmap

The roadmap is defined with the issues/feedback on GitHub. Checkout:
https://github.com/neumino/thinky/issues

Author

Contributors

License

MIT, see the LICENSE file

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial