Thinky

=============================== Light Node.js ORM for RethinkDB.

Quick start

Install:

npm install thinky

Use:

var thinky = require ( 'thinky' )(); var type = thinky.type; var Post = thinky.createModel( "Post" , { id : String , title : String , content : String , idAuthor : String }); var Author = thinky.createModel( "Author" , { id : type.string(), name : type.string().min( 2 ), email : type.string().email() }); Post.belongsTo(Author, "author" , "idAuthor" , "id" );

Save a new post with its author.

var post = new Post({ title : "Hello World!" , content : "This is an example." }); var author = new Author({ name : "Michel" , email : "orphee@gmail.com" }); post.author = author; post.saveAll().then( function ( result ) { });

Retrieve the post with its author.

Post.get( "0e4a6f6f-cc0c-4aa5-951a-fcfc480dd05a" ).getJoin().run().then( function ( result ) { });

Documentation

https://www.justonepixel.com/thinky (branch `gh-pages).

Help

No SLA, but a few developers hang out there and may be able to help:

Run the tests

npm test

Contribute

You are welcome to do a pull request.

Roadmap

The roadmap is defined with the issues/feedback on GitHub. Checkout:

https://github.com/neumino/thinky/issues

Author

Michel Tu -- orphee@gmail.com -- blog -- twitter

Contributors

License

MIT, see the LICENSE file