think-helper defines a set of helper functions for ThinkJS.
Using npm:
npm install think-helper
In Node.js:
import helper from 'think-helper';
let md5 = helper.md5('');
APIs:
|API
|Param
|Description
isInt
|check integer
isIP
|check IP
isIPv4
|check IPv4
isIPv6
|check IPv6
isMaster
|cluster.isMaster
isArray
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Array
isBoolean
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Boolean
isNull
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an null
isNullOrUndefined
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is null or undefined
isNumber
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Number
isString
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an String
isSymbol
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Symbol
isUndefined
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an undefined
isRegExp
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an RegExp
isObject
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Object
isDate
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Date
isError
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Error
isFunction
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Function
isPrimitive
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Primitive
isBuffer
arg{mix}
return{Boolean}
|check if a variable is an Buffer
promisify
function{function}
receiver{object}
return Promise
|make callback function to promise
extend
target{object|array}
args{Object|Array}
return{Object}
|extend object
camelCase
str{string}
return{String}
|make indexAction to index_action
isNumberString
str{string}
return{Boolean}
|check object is number string
isTrueEmpty
obj{mixed}
return{Boolean}
|truely
isEmpty
obj{object}
return{Boolean}
|check object is mepty
defer
return defer
|get deferred object
md5
str{string}
return{string}
|get content md5
timeout
time{Number}
return Promise
|get timeout Promise
escapeHtml
str{String}
return {string}
|escape html
datetime
date{Date|String}
format{String}
return{String}
|get datetime
uuid
version{String} v1 or v4
|generate uuid
isExist
dir{String}
|check path is exist
isFile
filePath{String}
|check filepath is file
isDirectory
filePath{String}
|check path is directory
chmod
path{String}
mode{String}
|change path mode
mkdir
dir{String}
mode{String}
|make dir
getdirFiles
dir{String}
prefix{String}
|get files in path
rmdir
path{String}
reserve{Boolean}
return{Promise}
|remove dir async
parseAdapterConfig
config{Object}
extConfig{Object|String}
|parse adapter config
ms
time{String}
|transform humanize time to ms
omit
obj{obj}
prop {String
|Array}