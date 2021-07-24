isInt check integer

isIP check IP

isIPv4 check IPv4

isIPv6 check IPv6

isMaster cluster.isMaster

isArray arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Array

isBoolean arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Boolean

isNull arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an null

isNullOrUndefined arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is null or undefined

isNumber arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Number

isString arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an String

isSymbol arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Symbol

isUndefined arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an undefined

isRegExp arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an RegExp

isObject arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Object

isDate arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Date

isError arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Error

isFunction arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Function

isPrimitive arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Primitive

isBuffer arg {mix}

return {Boolean} check if a variable is an Buffer

promisify function {function}

receiver {object}

return Promise make callback function to promise

extend target {object|array}

args {Object|Array}

return {Object} extend object

camelCase str {string}

return {String} make indexAction to index_action

isNumberString str {string}

return {Boolean} check object is number string

isTrueEmpty obj {mixed}

return {Boolean} truely

isEmpty obj {object}

return {Boolean} check object is mepty

defer return defer get deferred object

md5 str {string}

return {string} get content md5

timeout time {Number}

return Promise get timeout Promise

escapeHtml str {String}

return {string} escape html

datetime date {Date|String}

format {String}

return {String} get datetime

uuid version {String} v1 or v4 generate uuid

isExist dir {String} check path is exist

isFile filePath {String} check filepath is file

isDirectory filePath {String} check path is directory

chmod path {String}

mode {String} change path mode

mkdir dir {String}

mode {String} make dir

getdirFiles dir {String}

prefix {String} get files in path

rmdir path {String}

reserve {Boolean}

return {Promise} remove dir async

parseAdapterConfig config {Object}

extConfig {Object|String} parse adapter config

ms time {String} transform humanize time to ms