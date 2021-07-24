openbase logo
think-helper

by thinkjs
1.1.3 (see all)

Helper for ThinkJS 3.x

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

think-helper

Build Status Coverage Status npm

think-helper defines a set of helper functions for ThinkJS.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install think-helper

In Node.js:

import helper from 'think-helper';

let md5 = helper.md5('');

APIs:

APIParamDescription
isIntcheck integer
isIPcheck IP
isIPv4check IPv4
isIPv6check IPv6
isMastercluster.isMaster
isArrayarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Array
isBooleanarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Boolean
isNullarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an null
isNullOrUndefinedarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is null or undefined
isNumberarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Number
isStringarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an String
isSymbolarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Symbol
isUndefinedarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an undefined
isRegExparg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an RegExp
isObjectarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Object
isDatearg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Date
isErrorarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Error
isFunctionarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Function
isPrimitivearg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Primitive
isBufferarg{mix}
return{Boolean}		check if a variable is an Buffer
promisifyfunction{function}
receiver{object}
return Promise		make callback function to promise
extendtarget{object|array}
args{Object|Array}
return{Object}		extend object
camelCasestr{string}
return{String}		make indexAction to index_action
isNumberStringstr{string}
return{Boolean}		check object is number string
isTrueEmptyobj{mixed}
return{Boolean}		truely
isEmptyobj{object}
return{Boolean}		check object is mepty
deferreturn deferget deferred object
md5str{string}
return{string}		get content md5
timeouttime{Number}
return Promise		get timeout Promise
escapeHtmlstr{String}
return {string}		escape html
datetimedate{Date|String}
format{String}
return{String}		get datetime
uuidversion{String} v1 or v4generate uuid
isExistdir{String}check path is exist
isFilefilePath{String}check filepath is file
isDirectoryfilePath{String}check path is directory
chmodpath{String}
mode{String}		change path mode
mkdirdir{String}
mode{String}		make dir
getdirFilesdir{String}
prefix{String}		get files in path
rmdirpath{String}
reserve{Boolean}
return{Promise}		remove dir async
parseAdapterConfigconfig{Object}
extConfig{Object|String}		parse adapter config
mstime{String}transform humanize time to ms
omitobj{obj}
prop {String		Array}

