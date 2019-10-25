Thesaurus

a thesaurus of any languages using LibreOffice's dictionaries

License

99.9999% of this library being made of words from MyThes, the open-office thesaurus, see the LICENSE.txt at the root of the project.

Usage

Basic usage

var thesaurus = require ( "thesaurus" ); console .log(thesaurus.find( "structuralism" )); [ 'structural linguistics' , 'linguistics' , 'structural anthropology' , 'theory' , 'structural sociology' ] console .log(thesaurus.find( "constitutional" )); [ 'law' , 'property' , 'constitutional' , 'built-in' , 'inbuilt' , 'inherent' , 'integral' , 'intrinsic' , 'intrinsical' , 'constituent' , 'constitutive' , 'organic' , 'essential' , 'walk' ]

Download and Import an OpenOffice thesaurus file

node-thesaurus expects a th_en_US_new.dat that you can get at http://lingucomponent.openoffice.org/MyThes-1.zip

Download and extract oneliner (with curl and unzip)

curl http://www.openoffice.org/lingucomponent/MyThes-1.zip --output MyThes-1.zip && unzip -j "MyThes-1.zip" "MyThes-1.0/th_en_US_new.dat" && rm MyThes-1.zip

Import thesaurus file into note-thesaurus