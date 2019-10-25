openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

thesaurus

by daizoru
0.0.1 (see all)

a thesaurus of words, it contains english by default but it can be used with your own data file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Thesaurus

a thesaurus of any languages using LibreOffice's dictionaries

License

99.9999% of this library being made of words from MyThes, the open-office thesaurus, see the LICENSE.txt at the root of the project.

Usage

Basic usage

var thesaurus = require("thesaurus");

// basically returns a list of similar words
console.log(thesaurus.find("structuralism"));
[ 'structural linguistics',
  'linguistics',
  'structural anthropology',
  'theory',
  'structural sociology' ]

// please be aware that all meanings are merged into the same list.
// this is not a semantic thesaurus.
console.log(thesaurus.find("constitutional"));
[ 'law',
  'property',
  'constitutional',
  'built-in',
  'inbuilt',
  'inherent',
  'integral',
  'intrinsic',
  'intrinsical',
  'constituent',
  'constitutive',
  'organic',
  'essential',
  'walk' ]

Download and Import an OpenOffice thesaurus file

node-thesaurus expects a th_en_US_new.dat that you can get at http://lingucomponent.openoffice.org/MyThes-1.zip

Download and extract oneliner (with curl and unzip)

$ curl http://www.openoffice.org/lingucomponent/MyThes-1.zip --output MyThes-1.zip && unzip -j "MyThes-1.zip" "MyThes-1.0/th_en_US_new.dat" && rm MyThes-1.zip

Import thesaurus file into note-thesaurus

var thesaurus = require("thesaurus");

// import the file, add (or update) the words. This function extends the preloaded English Thesaurus Dictionary. For using the loaded one only, use "replace" function instead.
var updated_thesaurus = thesaurus.load("./th_en_US_new.dat");

// TODO you can't save it yet.. but you can export the resulting JSON using:
console.log(updated_thesaurus.toJson());

// to clear the internal dictionary
thesaurus.reset()

// to replace the loaded dictionary by one loaded from the given thesaurus dat file.(reset and load) 
thesaurus.replace("./th_en_US_new.dat")

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial