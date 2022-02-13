openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

theos

by theos
2.5.0 (see all)

A cross-platform suite of tools for building and deploying software for iOS and other platforms.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Theos

A cross-platform build system for creating iOS,
macOS, Linux, and Windows programs.

HomeDocumentationGet Help@theosdevDiscord

Contributors


kirb
uroboro
kabiroberai
DHowett
rpetrich

Thanks to the following people for contributing to Theos in the past: Aehmlo, akemin-dayo, ARM64Darwin1820, ArtikusHG, benrosen78, brendonjkding, conradev, coolstar, DavidSkrundz, DGh0st, Diatrus, dlevi309, DuIslingr, elihwyma, eswick, evelyneee, hirakujira, inoahdev, kemmis, lechium, leptos-null, liuxuan30, mstg, Naville, neoighodaro, nin9tyfour, NSExceptional, opa334, PoomSmart, quiprr, r-plus, Rand01ph, ryannair05, sbingner, Shade-Zepheri, supermamon, theiostream, Tyilo, vsnrain

License

See LICENSE.md for licensing information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial