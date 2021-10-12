Theo

Theo is an abstraction for transforming and formatting Design Tokens.

Looking for the gulp plugin? As of Theo v6, the gulp plugin is distributed as a separate package: gulp-theo.

Example

props: button_background: value: "{!primary_color}" imports: - ./aliases.yml global: type: color category: buttons

aliases: primary_color: value: "#0070d2"

const theo = require ( "theo" ); theo .convert({ transform : { type : "web" , file : "buttons.yml" }, format : { type : "scss" } }) .then( scss => { }) .catch( error => console .log( `Something went wrong: ${error} ` ));

Transforms

Theo is divided into two primary features: transforms and formats.

Transforms are a named group of value transforms. Theo ships with several predefined transforms.

Name Value Transforms raw [] web ['color/rgb'] ios ['color/rgb', 'relative/pixelValue', 'percentage/float'] android ['color/hex8argb', 'relative/pixelValue', 'percentage/float']

Value Transforms

Value transforms are used to conditionaly transform the value of a property. Below are the value transforms that ship with Theo along with the predicate that triggers them.

Name Predicate Description color/rgb prop.type === 'color' Convert to rgb color/hex prop.type === 'color' Convert to hex color/hex8rgba prop.type === 'color' Convert to hex8rgba color/hex8argb prop.type === 'color' Convert to hex8argb percentage/float /%/.test(prop.value) Convert a percentage to a decimal percentage relative/pixel isRelativeSpacing Convert a r/em value to a pixel value relative/pixelValue isRelativeSpacing Convert a r/em value to a pixel value (excluding the px suffix)

Custom Transforms / Value Transforms

theo.registerValueTransform( "easing/web" , prop => prop.get( "type" ) === "easing" , prop => { const [x1, y1, x2, y2] = prop.get( "value" ).toArray(); return `cubic-bezier( ${x1} , ${y1} , ${x2} , ${y2} )` ; } ); theo.registerTransform( "web" , [ "color/rgb" , "easing/web" ]);

Formats

Theo ships with the following predefined formats.

:root { --prop-name : PROP_VALUE; }

@ value prop-name: PROP_VALUE;

scss

// If prop has 'comment' key, that value will go here. $prop-name: PROP_VALUE;

sass

// If prop has 'comment' key, that value will go here. $prop-name: PROP_VALUE

less

@prop-name: PROP_VALUE;

styl

$prop -name = PROP_VALUE

$file-name-map: ( // If prop has 'comment' key, that value will go here. "prop-name": (PROP_VALUE), );

$file-name-map: ( // If prop has 'comment' key, that value will go here. "prop-name": ($prop-name) );

$file-name-list: ( // If prop has 'comment' key, that value will go here. "prop-name" );

export const propName = "PROP_VALUE" ;

module .exports = { propName : "PROP_VALUE" };

html

let formatOptions = { type : "html" , options : { transformPropName : name => name.toUpperCase() } };

Configurable options

Option Type Default Description transformPropName function lodash/camelCase Converts name to camel case.

Supported categories

Tokens are grouped by category then categories are conditionally rendered under a human-friendly display name. Tokens with category values not in this list will still be converted and included in the generated output for all other formats.

Category Friendly Name spacing Spacing sizing Sizing font Fonts font-style Font Styles font-weight Font Weights font-size Font Sizes line-height Line Heights font-family Font Families border-style Border Styles border-color Border Colors radius Radius border-radius Border Radii hr-color Horizontal Rule Colors background-color Background Colors gradient Gradients background-gradient Background Gradients drop-shadow Drop Shadows box-shadow Box Shadows inner-shadow Inner Drop Shadows text-color Text Colors text-shadow Text Shadows time Time media-query Media Queries

json

{ "PROP_NAME" : "PROP_VALUE" }

{ props: { PROP_NAME: { value: "PROP_VALUE", type: "PROP_TYPE", category: "PROP_CATEGORY" } } }

{ properties: [ { name: "propName", value: "PROP_VALUE", type: "PROP_TYPE", category: "PROP_CATEGORY" } ] }

< resources > < color name = "PROP_NAME" category = "PROP_CATEGORY" > PROP_VALUE </ color > < dimen name = "PROP_NAME" category = "PROP_CATEGORY" > PROP_VALUE </ dimen > < string name = "PROP_NAME" category = "PROP_CATEGORY" > PROP_VALUE </ string > < integer name = "PROP_NAME" category = "PROP_CATEGORY" > PROP_VALUE </ integer > < property name = "PROP_NAME" category = "PROP_CATEGORY" > PROP_VALUE </ property > </ resources >

< aura:tokens > < aura:token name = "propName" value = "PROP_VALUE" /> </ aura:tokens >

Custom Format (Handlebars)

const theo = require ( "theo" ); theo.registerFormat( "array.js" , ` // Source: {{stem meta.file}} module.exports = [ {{#each props as |prop|}} {{#if prop.comment}}{{{commoncomment prop.comment}}}{{/if}} ['{{camelcase prop.name}}', '{{prop.value}}'], {{/each}} ] ` );

A plethora of handlebars helpers, such as camelcase and stem , are available and will assist in formatting strings in templates.

Custom Format (function)

You may also register a format using a function:

const camelCase = require ( "lodash/camelCase" ); const path = require ( "path" ); const theo = require ( "theo" ); theo.registerFormat( "array.js" , result => { return ` module.exports = [ // Source: ${path.basename(result.getIn([ "meta" , "file" ]))} ${result .get( "props" ) .map( prop => ` [' ${camelCase(prop.get( "name" ))} ', ' ${prop.get( "value" )} '], ` ) .toJS()} ] ` ; });

API

type ConvertOptions = { transform : TransformOptions, format : FormatOptions, resolveAliases?: boolean, resolveMetaAliases?: boolean } type TransformOptions = { type?: string, file : string, data?: string } type FormatOptions = { type : string, options?: object } type Prop = Immutable.Map type Result = Immutable.Map theo.convert(options: ConvertOptions): Promise <string> theo.convertSync(options: ConvertOptions): string theo.registerFormat( name: string, format : string | ( result: Result ) => string ): void theo.registerValueTransform( name: string, predicate : ( prop: Prop ) => boolean, transform : ( prop: Prop ) => any ): void theo.registerTransform( name: string, valueTransforms : Array <string> ): void

CLI

Please refer to the documentation of the CLI

Design Tokens

Theo consumes Design Token files which are a central location to store design related information such as colors, fonts, widths, animations, etc. These raw values can then be transformed and formatted to meet the needs of any platform.

Let's say you have a web, native iOS, and native Android application that would like to share information such as background colors.

The web might like to consume the colors as hsla values formatted as Sass variables in an .scss file.

iOS might like rgba values formatted as .json.

Finally, Android might like 8 Digit Hex (AARRGGBB) values formatted as .xml.

Instead of hard coding this information in each platform/format, Theo can consume the centralized Design Tokens and output files for each platform.

Spec

A Design Token file is written in either JSON (JSON5 supported) or YAML and should conform to the following spec: