史上最快，与 node callback 完美结合的异步流程控制库!

能用简单优美的方式将任何同步或异步回调函数转换成then()链式调用！

你可以在服务器端（node.js）或浏览器中使用then.js，兼容ie6/7/8。

特征

可以像标准的 Promise 那样，把N多异步回调函数写成一个长长的 then 链，并且比 Promise 更简洁自然。因为如果使用标准 Promise 的 then 链，其中的异步函数都必须转换成 Promise，Thenjs 则无需转换，像使用 callback 一样执行异步函数即可。 可以像 async 那样实现同步或异步队列函数，并且比 async 更方便。因为 async 的队列是一个个独立体，而 Thenjs 的队列在 Thenjs 链上，可形成链式调用。 强大的 Error 机制，可以捕捉任何同步或异步的异常错误，甚至是位于异步函数中的语法错误。并且捕捉的错误任君处置。 开启debug模式，可以把每一个then链运行结果输出到debug函数（未定义debug函数则用 console.log），方便调试。

Thunk

thunk 是一个被封装了同步或异步任务的函数，这个函数有唯一一个参数 callback 。运行 thunk 后，当其封装的任务执行完毕时，任务结果会输入 callback 执行。 callback 的第一个参数是 error ，没有发生 error 则为 null 。

##Benchmark

模拟异步测试：

➜ then.js git:(master) ✗ node --harmony benchmark/index Async Benchmark... JSBench Start (1000 cycles, async mode): Test Promise... Test co... Test thunks-generator... Test bluebird... Test when... Test RSVP... Test async... Test thenjs... Test thunks... JSBench Results: co: 1000 cycles, 32.621 ms/cycle, 30.655 ops/sec Promise: 1000 cycles, 30.807 ms/cycle, 32.460 ops/sec when: 1000 cycles, 28.828 ms/cycle, 34.688 ops/sec thunks: 1000 cycles, 17.402 ms/cycle, 57.465 ops/sec RSVP: 1000 cycles, 10.358 ms/cycle, 96.544 ops/sec thunks-generator: 1000 cycles, 9.822 ms/cycle, 101.812 ops/sec bluebird: 1000 cycles, 8.54 ms/cycle, 117.096 ops/sec async: 1000 cycles, 6.54 ms/cycle, 152.905 ops/sec thenjs: 1000 cycles, 5.085 ms/cycle, 196.657 ops/sec co: 100%; Promise: 105.89%; when: 113.16%; thunks: 187.46%; RSVP: 314.94%; thunks-generator: 332.12%; bluebird: 381.98%; async: 498.79%; thenjs: 641.51%; JSBench Completed!

模拟异步测试：

➜ then.js git:(master) ✗ node --harmony benchmark/index Sync Benchmark... JSBench Start (1000 cycles, async mode): Test Promise... Test co... Test thunks-generator... Test bluebird... Test when... Test RSVP... Test async... Test thenjs... Test thunks... JSBench Results: co: 1000 cycles, 26.342 ms/cycle, 37.962 ops/sec Promise: 1000 cycles, 25.662 ms/cycle, 38.968 ops/sec when: 1000 cycles, 21.36 ms/cycle, 46.816 ops/sec thunks: 1000 cycles, 5.242 ms/cycle, 190.767 ops/sec thunks-generator: 1000 cycles, 5.073 ms/cycle, 197.122 ops/sec async: 1000 cycles, 2.806 ms/cycle, 356.379 ops/sec RSVP: 1000 cycles, 2.27 ms/cycle, 440.529 ops/sec bluebird: 1000 cycles, 1.722 ms/cycle, 580.720 ops/sec thenjs: 1000 cycles, 1.324 ms/cycle, 755.287 ops/sec co: 100%; Promise: 102.65%; when: 123.32%; thunks: 502.52%; thunks-generator: 519.26%; async: 938.77%; RSVP: 1160.44%; bluebird: 1529.73%; thenjs: 1989.58%; JSBench Completed!

async 不支持过长（如超过3000）的同步任务（将会出现 Maximum call stack size exceeded ）

Demo

; var Thenjs = require ( '../then.js' ); function task ( arg, callback ) { Thenjs.nextTick( function ( ) { callback( null , arg); }); } Thenjs( function ( cont ) { task( 10 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, arg ) { console .log(arg); cont( new Error ( 'error!' ), 123 ); }) .fin( function ( cont, error, result ) { console .log(error, result); cont(); }) .each([ 0 , 1 , 2 ], function ( cont, value ) { task(value * 2 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); cont(); }) .series([ function ( cont ) { task( 88 , cont); }, function ( cont ) { cont( null , 99 ); } ]) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); cont( new Error ( 'error!!' )); }) .fail( function ( cont, error ) { console .log(error); console .log( 'DEMO END!' ); });

Install

Node.js:

npm install thenjs

bower:

bower install thenjs

Browser:

< script src = "/pathTo/then.js" > </ script >

API

以下所有的 'cont'，取义于 continue 。'cont' 绑定到了下一个 Thenjs 链，即收集当前任务结果，继续执行下一链。它等效于 node.js 的 callback ，可以接受多个参数，其中第一个参数为 'error'。

主构造函数，返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

start: Function，function (cont) {}, 即 thunk 函数（见下面解释），或者 Promise 对象，或者 Thenjs 对象，或者其他值。

Function，function (cont) {}, 即 函数（见下面解释），或者 对象，或者 对象，或者其他值。 debug: Boolean 或 Function，可选，开启调试模式，将每一个链的运行结果用 debug 函数处理，如果debug为非函数真值，则调用 console.log ，下同

Thenjs().then( function ( res ) {});

Thenjs( 123 ).then( function ( res ) {});

Thenjs(promise).then( function ( res ) {});

Thenjs( function ( cont ) { cont(result); }).then( function ( res ) {});

将 array 中的值应用于 iterator 函数（同步或异步），并行执行。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

array: Array 或 类数组

Array 或 类数组 iterator: Function，function (cont, value, index, array) {}

Thenjs.each([ 0 , 1 , 2 ], function ( cont, value ) { task(value * 2 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); });

将 array 中的值应用于 iterator 函数（同步或异步），串行执行。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

array: Array 或 类数组

Array 或 类数组 iterator: Function，function (cont, value, index, array) {}

Thenjs.eachSeries([ 0 , 1 , 2 ], function ( cont, value ) { task(value * 2 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); });

tasksArray 是一个函数（同步或异步）数组，并行执行。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

tasksArray: Array，[taskFn1, taskFn2, taskFn3, ...]，其中，taskFn 形式为 function (cont) {}

Thenjs.parallel([ function ( cont ) { task( 88 , cont); }, function ( cont ) { cont( null , 99 ); } ]) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); });

tasksArray 是一个函数（同步或异步）数组，串行执行。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

tasksArray: Array，[taskFn1, taskFn2, taskFn3, ...]，其中，taskFn 形式为 function (cont) {}

Thenjs.series([ function ( cont ) { task( 88 , cont); }, function ( cont ) { cont( null , 99 ); } ]) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); });

taskFn 形式为 function(cont,result){} 时,通过result可获取之前项的返回值

Thenjs.series([ function ( cont,result ) { typeof result === 'undefined' ; cont( null , 100 ) }, function ( cont,result ) { assert.equal( 100 ,result[ 0 ]);cont( null , 99 ); }, function ( cont,result ) { assert.equal( 100 ,result[ 0 ]); assert.equal( 99 ,result[ 1 ]);cont( null , 98 ); } ]) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); });

tasksArray 是一个函数（同步或异步）数组，并行执行，最大并行数量为 limit ，当并行队列中某一项完成时，会立即补上，也就是说，并发数会一直保持在 limit ，除非待运行任务不足。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

tasksArray: Array，[taskFn1, taskFn2, taskFn3, ...]，其中，taskFn 形式为 function (cont) {}

Array，[taskFn1, taskFn2, taskFn3, ...]，其中，taskFn 形式为 function (cont) {} limit: Number, 应该大于 0 的整数，取 0 则无限制

Thenjs.parallel([task1, task2, ..., taskN], 10 ) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); });

类似于上，但将 array 中的值应用于 iterator 函数（同步或异步），并行执行，最大并行数量为 limit 。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

array: Array 或 类数组

Array 或 类数组 iterator: Function，function (cont, value, index, array) {}

Function，function (cont, value, index, array) {} limit: Number, 应该大于 0 的整数，取 0 则无限制

Thenjs.eachLimit([ 1 , 2 , ..., n], function ( cont, value ) { task(value * 2 , cont); }, 10 ) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); });

如果上一链正确，则进入 successHandler 执行，否则进入 errorHandler 执行。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

successHandler: Function，function (cont, value1, value2, ...) {}

Function，function (cont, value1, value2, ...) {} errorHandler: Function，可选，function (cont, error) {}

Thenjs( function ( cont ) { task( 10 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, arg ) { console .log(arg); }, function ( cont, error ) { console .error(error); });

别名：Thenjs.prototype.fin(finallyHandler)

原名 all 已停用。

无论上一链是否存在 error ，均进入 finallyHandler 执行，等效于 .then(successHandler, errorHandler) 。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

finallyHandler: Function，function (cont, error, value1, value2, ...) {}

finallyHandler 也可以是外层的 cont 哦，如果是 cont , 则不会被注入本层的 cont, 所以，可以这样嵌套用：

Thenjs( function ( cont ) { task( 10 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, arg ) { console .log(arg); Thenjs( function ( cont2 ) { task( 10 , cont2); }) .then( function ( cont2, arg ) { console .log(arg); cont2( new Error ( 'error!' ), 123 ); }) .fin(cont); }) .fin( function ( cont, error, result ) { console .log(error, result); cont(); });

在复杂的异步组合中是很有用的。

别名：Thenjs.prototype.catch(errorHandler)

fail 用于捕捉 error ，如果在它之前的任意一个链上产生了 error ，并且未被 then , finally 等捕获，则会跳过中间链，直接进入 fail 。返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

errorHandler: Function，function (cont, error) {}

类似 .finally(finallyHandler) ，这里的 errorHandler 也可以是 cont ：

Thenjs( function ( cont ) { task( 10 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, arg ) { console .log(arg); Thenjs( function ( cont2 ) { task( 10 , cont2); }) .then( function ( cont2, arg ) { console .log(arg); cont2( new Error ( 'error!' ), 123 ); }) .fail(cont); }) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); }) .fail( function ( cont, error ) { console .error(error); });

参数类似 Thenjs.each ，返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

不同在于，参数可省略，如果没有参数，则会查找上一个链的输出结果作为参数，即上一个链可以这样 cont(null, array, iterator) 传输参数到each。下面三个队列方法行为类似。

参数类似 Thenjs.eachSeries ，返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

参数类似 Thenjs.parallel ，返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

参数类似 Thenjs.series ，返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

参数类似 Thenjs.parallelLimit ，返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

参数类似 Thenjs.eachLimit ，返回一个新的 Thenjs 对象。

返回 thunk 函数。将 Thenjs 对象变成一个 thunk ， 当 Thenjs 对象任务执行完毕后，结果会进入 callback 执行。 callback 的第一个参数仍然是 error 。

var thunk = Thenjs( function ( cont ) { task( 10 , cont); }) .then( function ( cont, arg ) { console .log(arg); Thenjs( function ( cont2 ) { task( 10 , cont2); }) .then( function ( cont2, arg ) { console .log(arg); cont2( new Error ( 'error!' ), 123 ); }) .fail(cont); }) .then( function ( cont, result ) { console .log(result); }) .toThunk(); thunk( function ( error, result ) { console .log(error, result); });

工具函数，类似于 node.js 的 setImmediate ，异步执行 callback ，而 arg1 , arg2 会成为它的运行参数。

工具函数，类似于 Thenjs.nextTick ，不同的是异步使用 try catch 执行 callback ，如果捕捉到 error ，则进入 errorHandler 执行。

errorHandler: Function，function (error) {}

Thenjs.onerror = function (error) {};

全局配置参数，用户可自定义的全局 error 监听函数， Thenjs.onerror 默认值为 undefined 。若定义，当执行链上发生 error 且没有被捕捉时， error 会进入 Thenjs.onerror 。

Examples

