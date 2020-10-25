thenify

Promisify a callback-based function using any-promise .

Preserves function names

Uses a native promise implementation if available and tries to fall back to a promise implementation such as bluebird

Converts multiple arguments from the callback into an Array , also support change the behavior by options.multiArgs

, also support change the behavior by Resulting function never deoptimizes

Supports both callback and promise style

An added benefit is that throw n errors in that async function will be caught by the promise!

API

fn = thenify(fn, options)

Promisifies a function.

Options

options are optional.

options.withCallback - support both callback and promise style, default to false .

options.multiArgs - change the behavior when callback have multiple arguments. default to true . true - converts multiple arguments to an array false - always use the first argument Array - converts multiple arguments to an object with keys provided in options.multiArgs

Turn async functions into promises

var thenify = require ( 'thenify' ); var somethingAsync = thenify( function somethingAsync ( a, b, c, callback ) { callback( null , a, b, c); });

Backward compatible with callback

var thenify = require ( 'thenify' ); var somethingAsync = thenify( function somethingAsync ( a, b, c, callback ) { callback( null , a, b, c); }, { withCallback : true });

or use thenify.withCallback()

var thenify = require ( 'thenify' ).withCallback; var somethingAsync = thenify( function somethingAsync ( a, b, c, callback ) { callback( null , a, b, c); });

Always return the first argument in callback

var thenify = require ( 'thenify' ); var promise = thenify( function ( callback ) { callback( null , 1 , 2 , 3 ); }, { multiArgs : false });

Converts callback arguments to an object