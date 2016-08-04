This package is no longer maintained. node_redis now includes support for promises in core, so this is no longer needed.

then-redis is a fast, promise-based Redis client for node.js. It's build on top of node_redis, so it's safe and stable.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install

Node version >=4 is required.

Then, use as you would anything else:

import { createClient } from 'then-redis' var createClient = require ( 'then-redis' ).createClient

Usage

To create a client:

import { createClient } from 'then-redis' const db = createClient() const db = createClient( 'tcp://localhost:6379' ) const db = createClient({ host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 , password : 'password' })

Once you have a client, you're ready to issue some commands. All Redis commands are present on the Client prototype and may be called with variable length argument lists*. Every command returns a promise for its result. Pipelining happens automatically in most normal usage.

db.set( 'my-key' , 1 ) db.incrby( 'my-key' , 5 ) db.get( 'my-key' ).then( function ( value ) { assert.strictEqual(value, 6 ) }) db.mset({ a : 'one' , b : 'two' }) db.mget( 'a' , 'b' ).then( function ( values ) { assert.deepEqual(values, [ 'one' , 'two' ]) }) db.sadd( 'my-set' , 1 , 2 , 3 ) db.sismember( 'my-set' , 2 ).then( function ( value ) { assert.strictEqual(value, 1 ) }) var originalHash = { a : 'one' , b : 'two' } db.hmset( 'my-hash' , originalHash) db.hgetall( 'my-hash' ).then( function ( hash ) { assert.deepEqual(hash, originalHash) }) db.multi() db.incr( 'first-key' ) db.incr( 'second-key' ) db.exec().then( function ( reply ) { assert.deepEqual(reply, [ 1 , 1 ]) }) var subscriber = redis.createClient() subscriber.on( 'message' , function ( channel, message ) { console .log( 'Received message: ' + message) }) subscriber.subscribe( 'my-channel' ).then( function ( ) { db.publish( 'my-channel' , 'a message' ) })

If you don't like the variable-length argument lists, or you already have an array of arguments that you need to pass to a command, you can always call client.send() directly. It takes two arguments: 1) the name of the Redis command and 2) an array of command arguments.

db.send( 'get' , [ 'my-key' ]) db.send( 'incrby' , [ 'my-key' , 5 ]) db.send( 'mset' , [ 'a' , 'one' , 'b' , 'two' ])

* INFO , MGET , MSET , MSETNX , HMSET , HGETALL , LPUSH , and RPUSH optionally accept/return JavaScript objects for convenience in dealing with Redis' multi-key and hash APIs

Compatibility

For best results, it is recommended that you use Redis 2.6 or above.