The Movie DB (javascript library)

LAST RELEASE: 3.0.3 (See CHANGELOG file)

A Javascript library to interact with the RESTful API of themoviedb.org.

You will need an api_key to use the API, please get one at themoviedb.org.

Usage

Please refer to the wiki for usage examples and descriptions, i haven't added any comment to the library to make it smaller. (It's being updated)

The library should supports all the methods of the REST API, anyway if you note that the API was updated and the library not or you see some kind of error, please add an issue and i will fix it as soon as possible.

Methods:

Examples

Popular Movies MovieDB (Service) Demo | CODE

If you use the library in a project, please tell me or update this section. Thanks!

Changelog

See CHANGELOG file for details.

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) Franco Cavestri

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.