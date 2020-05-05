openbase logo
by Aaron Armstrong
1.0.0 (see all)

This is a SCSS version of the Themify Icons which includes mixins to create themify icons on the fly.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

779

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Themify Icons SCSS

This is a SCSS version of the Themify Icons which includes mixins to create themify icons on the fly. I am basing the SCSS off of the SCSS verion of font-awesome. You can find themify icons here: http://themify.me/themify-icons

##Install

  1. Download and put the themify-icons folder inside of your SASS folder.

  2. Include themify in your main sass file 

    @import 'themify-icons/themify-icons';

  3. Use as you wish

This is currently in development, if you wish to help, please comment, fork, create issues, w/e you need.

Usage

There are a few available variables you may use, below are some usages.

Basic

This is the most basic usage. By default your icon will be displayed as a :before of your selected div. By default, your icon will be given a font size of 18px, a margin right or left of 10px and a color of inherit.

.mydiv { @include icon($apple);  }

Display after

This will display the icon as a :after on your selected div

.mydiv { @include iconafter($apple); }

Variables

There are 3 variables currently set up for the icon: font-size, color, and margin. Below are their different uses:

All of them together (icon, margin, font-size, color)

.mydiv { @include icon($apple, 20px, 20px, $green); }

Just font size

.mydiv { @include icon($apple, $fs:20px); }

Just margin

.mydiv { @include icon($apple, $m:10px); }

Just color

.mydiv { @include icon($apple, $c:$purple); }

Removing defaults

.mydiv { @include icon($apple, null, null, $blue)

Available variables are

$fs for font-size

$m for margin

$c for color

