This is a SCSS version of the Themify Icons which includes mixins to create themify icons on the fly. I am basing the SCSS off of the SCSS verion of font-awesome. You can find themify icons here: http://themify.me/themify-icons
##Install
Download and put the themify-icons folder inside of your SASS folder.
Include themify in your main sass file
@import 'themify-icons/themify-icons';
Use as you wish
This is currently in development, if you wish to help, please comment, fork, create issues, w/e you need.
There are a few available variables you may use, below are some usages.
This is the most basic usage. By default your icon will be displayed as a :before of your selected div. By default, your icon will be given a font size of 18px, a margin right or left of 10px and a color of inherit.
.mydiv { @include icon($apple); }
This will display the icon as a :after on your selected div
.mydiv { @include iconafter($apple); }
There are 3 variables currently set up for the icon: font-size, color, and margin. Below are their different uses:
.mydiv { @include icon($apple, 20px, 20px, $green); }
.mydiv { @include icon($apple, $fs:20px); }
.mydiv { @include icon($apple, $m:10px); }
.mydiv { @include icon($apple, $c:$purple); }
.mydiv { @include icon($apple, null, null, $blue)
$fs for font-size
$m for margin
$c for color