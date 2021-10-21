openbase logo
Readme

Storybook SC ThemeProvider

GitHub package.json version CircleCI (all branches) GitHub last commit npm GitHub BundleSize Semantic Release

This addon helps you to display a Styled-Components ThemeProvider or a custom one in your Storybook.

  • Works on Storybook 5.x.x and 6.x.x (latest release)
  • Switches background color.
  • Works on iframes or visual regression testing.
  • Allows passing a custom implementation of your own theme provider.
  • Displays a popup with all the current keys of the theme. If you want, you can disable it
  • You can copy individually a value from the theme.

Screenshot

Getting Started

First, install the addon

yarn add themeprovider-storybook --dev
npm install --save-dev themeprovider-storybook

Add this line to your addons array inside main.js file (create this file inside your storybook config directory if needed).

module.exports = {
  addons: [
    "themeprovider-storybook/register"
  ]
}

Set options globally

Import and use the withThemesProvider function in your preview.js file.

import { withThemesProvider } from "themeprovider-storybook";

// Options:
const themes = [
  {
    name: 'Theme1' // Required it's used for displaying the button label,
    backgroundColor: '#fff' // Optional, it's used for setting dynamic background color on storybook
    ..., // Your theme keys (Check example if you need some help)
  },
  {
    name: 'Theme2' // Required it's used for displaying the button label,
    backgroundColor: '#000'// Optional, it's used for setting dynamic background color on storybook
    ..., // Your theme keys (Check example if you need some help)
  }
]

export const decorators = [withThemesProvider(themes)];

Examples

versiondocumentation
For Storybook v5.x.xOLD readme
For Storybook v6.x.xCurrent readme

Disable popup

export const decorators = [withThemesProvider(themes, { disableThemePreview: true })];

How to use your own implementation of ThemeProvider

Thanks to @ckknight suggestion, you can easily use your own context for themeprovider.

This is just an example of a custom theme provider, probably this is not a working, just for suggesting purposes.

const ThemeContext: Context<Theme | void> = React.createContext();
const ThemeConsumer = ThemeContext.Consumer;

export default function SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider(props: Props) { const outerTheme = useContext(ThemeContext); const themeContext = useMemo(() => mergeTheme(props.theme, outerTheme), [ props.theme, outerTheme, ]);

if (!props.children) { return null; }

return <ThemeContext.Provider value={themeContext}>{props.children}</ThemeContext.Provider>; }


On config.js file of Storybook, just pass a `CustomThemeProvider`
```jsx
import { DEFAULT_SETTINGS } from "themeprovider-storybook"
import { SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider } from "src/app/CustomThemeProvider.jsx"

addDecorator(
  withThemesProvider(
    themes,
    DEFAULT_SETTINGS,
    SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider
  )
);

also you can pass inside settings object the custom implementation of your theme provider.

import { SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider } from "src/app/CustomThemeProvider.jsx"

addDecorator(
  withThemesProvider(
    themes,
    { customThemeProvider: SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider },
  )
);

SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider must admit a theme as prop.

