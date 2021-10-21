This addon helps you to display a Styled-Components ThemeProvider or a custom one in your Storybook.
First, install the addon
yarn add themeprovider-storybook --dev
npm install --save-dev themeprovider-storybook
Add this line to your addons array inside
main.js file (create this file inside your storybook config directory if needed).
module.exports = {
addons: [
"themeprovider-storybook/register"
]
}
Import and use the
withThemesProvider function in your
preview.js file.
import { withThemesProvider } from "themeprovider-storybook";
// Options:
const themes = [
{
name: 'Theme1' // Required it's used for displaying the button label,
backgroundColor: '#fff' // Optional, it's used for setting dynamic background color on storybook
..., // Your theme keys (Check example if you need some help)
},
{
name: 'Theme2' // Required it's used for displaying the button label,
backgroundColor: '#000'// Optional, it's used for setting dynamic background color on storybook
..., // Your theme keys (Check example if you need some help)
}
]
export const decorators = [withThemesProvider(themes)];
|version
|documentation
|For Storybook v5.x.x
|OLD readme
|For Storybook v6.x.x
|Current readme
export const decorators = [withThemesProvider(themes, { disableThemePreview: true })];
Thanks to @ckknight suggestion, you can easily use your own context for themeprovider.
This is just an example of a custom theme provider, probably this is not a working, just for suggesting purposes.
const ThemeContext: Context<Theme | void> = React.createContext();
const ThemeConsumer = ThemeContext.Consumer;
export default function SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider(props: Props) { const outerTheme = useContext(ThemeContext); const themeContext = useMemo(() => mergeTheme(props.theme, outerTheme), [ props.theme, outerTheme, ]);
if (!props.children) { return null; }
return <ThemeContext.Provider value={themeContext}>{props.children}</ThemeContext.Provider>; }
On config.js file of Storybook, just pass a `CustomThemeProvider`
```jsx
import { DEFAULT_SETTINGS } from "themeprovider-storybook"
import { SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider } from "src/app/CustomThemeProvider.jsx"
addDecorator(
withThemesProvider(
themes,
DEFAULT_SETTINGS,
SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider
)
);
also you can pass inside settings object the custom implementation of your theme provider.
import { SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider } from "src/app/CustomThemeProvider.jsx"
addDecorator(
withThemesProvider(
themes,
{ customThemeProvider: SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider },
)
);
SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider must admit a
theme as prop.