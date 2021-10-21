Storybook SC ThemeProvider

This addon helps you to display a Styled-Components ThemeProvider or a custom one in your Storybook.

Works on Storybook 5.x.x and 6.x.x (latest release)

Switches background color.

Works on iframes or visual regression testing.

Allows passing a custom implementation of your own theme provider.

Displays a popup with all the current keys of the theme. If you want, you can disable it

You can copy individually a value from the theme.

Getting Started

First, install the addon

yarn add themeprovider-storybook --dev npm install --save-dev themeprovider-storybook

Add this line to your addons array inside main.js file (create this file inside your storybook config directory if needed).

module .exports = { addons : [ "themeprovider-storybook/register" ] }

Set options globally

Import and use the withThemesProvider function in your preview.js file.

import { withThemesProvider } from "themeprovider-storybook" ; const themes = [ { name : 'Theme1' backgroundColor : '#fff' ..., }, { name : 'Theme2' backgroundColor : '#000' ..., } ] export const decorators = [withThemesProvider(themes)];

Examples

version documentation For Storybook v5.x.x OLD readme For Storybook v6.x.x Current readme

export const decorators = [withThemesProvider(themes, { disableThemePreview : true })];

How to use your own implementation of ThemeProvider

Thanks to @ckknight suggestion, you can easily use your own context for themeprovider.

This is just an example of a custom theme provider, probably this is not a working, just for suggesting purposes. const ThemeContext: Context<Theme | void > = React.createContext(); const ThemeConsumer = ThemeContext.Consumer;

export default function SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider(props: Props) { const outerTheme = useContext(ThemeContext); const themeContext = useMemo(() => mergeTheme(props.theme, outerTheme), [ props.theme, outerTheme, ]);

if (!props.children) { return null; }

return <ThemeContext.Provider value={themeContext}>{props.children}</ThemeContext.Provider>; }

On config.js file of Storybook, just pass a `CustomThemeProvider` ```jsx import { DEFAULT_SETTINGS } from "themeprovider-storybook" import { SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider } from "src/app/CustomThemeProvider.jsx" addDecorator( withThemesProvider( themes, DEFAULT_SETTINGS, SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider ) );

also you can pass inside settings object the custom implementation of your theme provider.

import { SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider } from "src/app/CustomThemeProvider.jsx" addDecorator( withThemesProvider( themes, { customThemeProvider : SomeCustomImplementationOfThemeProvider }, ) );