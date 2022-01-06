themeparks

An unofficial API library for accessing ride wait times and park opening times for many theme parks around the world, including Disney, Universal and SeaWorld parks.

Install

npm install themeparks --save

Migrate from themeparks 4.x

If you have been using themeparks 4.x, please follow this guide to migrate from themeparks 4.x to themeparks 5.x

Settings

You can change some settings of the library by editing the properties of the Themeparks.Settings object.

Property Default value Description Cache ${process.cwd()}/themeparks.db Location of Sqlite DB file OpenTimeout 10 seconds Open request timeout value (in milliseconds) ReadTimeout 0 seconds Read request timeout value (in milliseconds) DefaultCacheLength 6 hours Time to cache any data (in seconds) CacheWaitTimesLength 5 minutes Time to cache waiting times (in seconds) CacheOpeningTimesLength 1 hour Time to cache opening times (in seconds)

Example Use

const Themeparks = require ( "themeparks" ); const DisneyWorldMagicKingdom = new Themeparks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldMagicKingdom(); const CheckWaitTimes = () => { DisneyWorldMagicKingdom.GetWaitTimes().then( ( rideTimes ) => { rideTimes.forEach( ( ride ) => { console .log( ` ${ride.name} : ${ride.waitTime} minutes wait ( ${ride.status} )` ); }); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); }).then( () => { setTimeout(CheckWaitTimes, 1000 * 60 * 5 ); }); }; CheckWaitTimes();

Proxy

If you wish to use themeparks with a proxy, you can pass a proxy agent when you construct the park object.

const Themeparks = require ( "themeparks" ); const SocksProxyAgent = require ( 'socks-proxy-agent' ); const MyProxy = new SocksProxyAgent( "socks://socks-proxy-host" , true ); const DisneyWorldMagicKingdom = new Themeparks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldMagicKingdom({ proxyAgent : MyProxy });

Change Log

Parks available

62 Parks Supported

Magic Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldMagicKingdom)

Epcot - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldEpcot)

Hollywood Studios - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldHollywoodStudios)

Animal Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldAnimalKingdom)

Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandResortMagicKingdom)

California Adventure - Disneyland Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandResortCaliforniaAdventure)

Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Paris (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandParisMagicKingdom)

Walt Disney Studios - Disneyland Paris (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandParisWaltDisneyStudios)

Hong Kong Disneyland (ThemeParks.Parks.HongKongDisneyland)

Magic Kingdom - Shanghai Disney Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.ShanghaiDisneyResortMagicKingdom)

Magic Kingdom - Tokyo Disney Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.TokyoDisneyResortMagicKingdom)

Disney Sea - Tokyo Disney Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.TokyoDisneyResortDisneySea)

Europa Park (ThemeParks.Parks.EuropaPark)

Hershey Park (ThemeParks.Parks.HersheyPark)

Parc-Asterix (ThemeParks.Parks.AsterixPark)

California's Great America (ThemeParks.Parks.CaliforniasGreatAmerica)

Canada's Wonderland (ThemeParks.Parks.CanadasWonderland)

Carowinds (ThemeParks.Parks.Carowinds)

Cedar Point (ThemeParks.Parks.CedarPoint)

Kings Island (ThemeParks.Parks.KingsIsland)

Knott's Berry Farm (ThemeParks.Parks.KnottsBerryFarm)

Dollywood (ThemeParks.Parks.Dollywood)

Silver Dollar City (ThemeParks.Parks.SilverDollarCity)

Seaworld Orlando (ThemeParks.Parks.SeaworldOrlando)

Efteling (ThemeParks.Parks.Efteling)

Universal Studios Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosFlorida)

Universal's Islands Of Adventure (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalIslandsOfAdventure)

Universal Volcano Bay (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalVolcanoBay)

Universal Studios Hollywood (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosHollywood)

Universal Studios Singapore (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosSingapore)

Universal Studios Japan (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosJapan)

Six Flags Over Texas (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsOverTexas)

Six Flags Over Georgia (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsOverGeorgia)

Six Flags St. Louis (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsStLouis)

Six Flags Great Adventure (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsGreatAdventure)

Six Flags Magic Mountain (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsMagicMountain)

Six Flags Great America (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsGreatAmerica)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsFiestaTexas)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Arlington (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborArlington)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborLosAngeles)

Six Flags America (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsAmerica)

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsDiscoveryKingdom)

Six Flags New England (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsNewEngland)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Jackson (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborJackson)

The Great Escape (ThemeParks.Parks.TheGreatEscape)

Six Flags White Water, Atlanta (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsWhiteWaterAtlanta)

Six Flags México (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsMexico)

La Ronde, Montreal (ThemeParks.Parks.LaRondeMontreal)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Oaxtepec (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborOaxtepec)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Concord (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborConcord)

PortAventura (ThemeParks.Parks.PortAventura)

Ferrari Land (ThemeParks.Parks.FerrariLand)

Alton Towers (ThemeParks.Parks.AltonTowers)

Thorpe Park (ThemeParks.Parks.ThorpePark)

Chessington World Of Adventures (ThemeParks.Parks.ChessingtonWorldOfAdventures)

Bellewaerde (ThemeParks.Parks.Bellewaerde)

Phantasialand (ThemeParks.Parks.Phantasialand)

Heide Park (ThemeParks.Parks.HeidePark)

Busch Gardens Tampa (ThemeParks.Parks.BuschGardensTampa)

Busch Gardens Williamsburg (ThemeParks.Parks.BuschGardensWilliamsburg)

Liseberg (ThemeParks.Parks.Liseberg)

Toverland (ThemeParks.Parks.Toverland)

Supported Park Features

Park Wait Times Park Opening Times Ride Opening Times Magic Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida ✓ ✓ ✗ Epcot - Walt Disney World Florida ✓ ✓ ✗ Hollywood Studios - Walt Disney World Florida ✓ ✓ ✗ Animal Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida ✓ ✓ ✗ Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Resort ✓ ✓ ✗ California Adventure - Disneyland Resort ✓ ✓ ✗ Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Paris ✓ ✓ ✗ Walt Disney Studios - Disneyland Paris ✓ ✓ ✗ Hong Kong Disneyland ✓ ✓ ✗ Magic Kingdom - Shanghai Disney Resort ✓ ✓ ✗ Magic Kingdom - Tokyo Disney Resort ✓ ✓ ✗ Disney Sea - Tokyo Disney Resort ✓ ✓ ✗ Europa Park ✓ ✓ ✗ Hershey Park ✓ ✓ ✗ Parc-Asterix ✓ ✓ ✓ California's Great America ✓ ✓ ✗ Canada's Wonderland ✓ ✓ ✗ Carowinds ✓ ✓ ✗ Cedar Point ✓ ✓ ✗ Kings Island ✓ ✓ ✗ Knott's Berry Farm ✓ ✓ ✗ Dollywood ✓ ✓ ✗ Silver Dollar City ✓ ✓ ✗ Seaworld Orlando ✓ ✓ ✗ Efteling ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal Studios Florida ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal's Islands Of Adventure ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal Volcano Bay ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal Studios Hollywood ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal Studios Singapore ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal Studios Japan ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Over Texas ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Over Georgia ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags St. Louis ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Great Adventure ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Magic Mountain ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Great America ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Fiesta Texas ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Arlington ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags America ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Discovery Kingdom ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags New England ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Jackson ✓ ✓ ✗ The Great Escape ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags White Water, Atlanta ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags México ✓ ✓ ✗ La Ronde, Montreal ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Oaxtepec ✓ ✓ ✗ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Concord ✓ ✓ ✗ PortAventura ✓ ✓ ✗ Ferrari Land ✓ ✓ ✗ Alton Towers ✓ ✓ ✗ Thorpe Park ✓ ✓ ✗ Chessington World Of Adventures ✓ ✓ ✗ Bellewaerde ✓ ✓ ✗ Phantasialand ✓ ✓ ✗ Heide Park ✓ ✓ ✗ Busch Gardens Tampa ✓ ✓ ✗ Busch Gardens Williamsburg ✓ ✓ ✗ Liseberg ✓ ✓ ✗ Toverland ✓ ✓ ✗

Result Objects

Ride Wait Times

[ { id: (string or number: uniquely identifying a ride), name: (string: ride name), waitTime: (number: current wait time in minutes), active: (bool: is the ride currently active?), fastPass: (bool: is fastpass available for this ride?), meta: { (object: can contain various park-specific information about this ride - field may be null ) // examples of potential meta fields fastPassStartTime: (string: current fastPass window start time), fastPassEndTime: (string: current fastPass window start time), singleRider: (boolean: does this ride have a single rider line?), longitude: (number: ride's longitude), latitude: (number: ride's latitude), area: (string: section of the park this ride is located within), }, status: (string: will either be "Operating" , "Closed" , "Refurbishment" , or "Down" ), lastUpdate: (JavaScript Date object: last time this ride had new data), schedule: { **schedule will only be present if park.SupportsRideSchedules is true ** openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time of ride), closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time of ride), type: (string: "Operating" or "Closed" ), special: [ (array of "special" ride times, usually Disney Extra Magic Hours or similar at other parks - field may be null ) openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time for ride), closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time for ride), type: (string: type of schedule eg. "Extra Magic Hours" , but can be "Event" or "Special Ticketed Event" or other) ] }, }, ... ]

Schedules

[ { date: (dateFormat timestamp: day this schedule applies), openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time for requested park - can be null if park is closed), closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time for requested park - can be null if park is closed), type: (string: "Operating" or "Closed" ), special: [ (array of "special" times for this day, usually Disney Extra Magic Hours or similar at other parks - field may be null ) openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time for requested park), closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time for requested park), type: (string: type of schedule eg. "Extra Magic Hours" , but can be "Event" or "Special Ticketed Event" or other) ], }, ... ]

Park Object values

There are some values available on each park object that may be useful.

Variable Description Name Name of the park Timezone The park's local timezone LocationString This park's location as a geolocation string SupportsWaitTimes Does this park's API support ride wait times? SupportsOpeningTimes Does this park's API support opening hours? SupportsRideSchedules Does this park return schedules for rides? FastPass Does this park have FastPass (or a FastPass-style service)? FastPassReturnTimes Does this park tell you the FastPass return times? Now Current date/time at this park (returned as a Moment object) UserAgent The HTTP UserAgent this park is using to make API requests (usually randomly generated per-park at runtime)

const ThemeParks = require ( "themeparks" ); const Parks = {}; for ( const park in ThemeParks.Parks) { Parks[park] = new ThemeParks.Parks[park](); } for ( const park in Parks) { console .log( `* ${Parks[park].Name} [ ${Parks[park].LocationString} ]: ( ${Parks[park].Timezone} )` ); }

Prints:

Magic Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°23′6.72″N, 81°33′50.04″W)]: (America/New_York)

Epcot - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°22′28.92″N, 81°32′57.84″W)]: (America/New_York)

Hollywood Studios - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°21′27.00″N, 81°33′29.52″W)]: (America/New_York)

Animal Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°21′19.08″N, 81°35′24.36″W)]: (America/New_York)

Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Resort [(33°48′36.39″N, 117°55′8.30″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

California Adventure - Disneyland Resort [(33°48′31.39″N, 117°55′8.36″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Paris [(48°52′13.16″N, 2°46′46.82″E)]: (Europe/Paris)

Walt Disney Studios - Disneyland Paris [(48°52′5.78″N, 2°46′50.59″E)]: (Europe/Paris)

Hong Kong Disneyland [(22°18′47.52″N, 114°2′40.20″E)]: (Asia/Hong_Kong)

Magic Kingdom - Shanghai Disney Resort [(31°8′35.88″N, 121°39′28.80″E)]: (Asia/Shanghai)

Magic Kingdom - Tokyo Disney Resort [(35°38′5.45″N, 139°52′45.46″E)]: (Asia/Tokyo)

Disney Sea - Tokyo Disney Resort [(35°37′37.40″N, 139°53′20.75″E)]: (Asia/Tokyo)

Europa Park [(48°16′8.15″N, 7°43′17.61″E)]: (Europe/Berlin)

Hershey Park [(40°17′15.65″N, 76°39′30.88″W)]: (America/New_York)

Parc-Asterix [(49°8′9.75″N, 2°34′21.96″E)]: (Europe/Paris)

California's Great America [(37°23′52.08″N, 121°58′28.98″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

Canada's Wonderland [(43°50′34.80″N, 79°32′20.40″W)]: (America/Toronto)

Carowinds [(35°6′16.20″N, 80°56′21.84″W)]: (America/New_York)

Cedar Point [(41°28′42.24″N, 82°40′45.48″W)]: (America/New_York)

Kings Island [(39°20′40.92″N, 84°16′6.96″W)]: (America/New_York)

Knott's Berry Farm [(33°50′39.12″N, 117°59′54.96″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

Dollywood [(35°47′43.18″N, 83°31′51.19″W)]: (America/New_York)

Silver Dollar City [(36°40′5.44″N, 93°20′18.84″W)]: (America/Chicago)

Seaworld Orlando [(28°24′41.40″N, 81°27′48.24″W)]: (America/New_York)

Efteling [(51°38′59.67″N, 5°2′36.82″E)]: (Europe/Amsterdam)

Universal Studios Florida [(28°28′29.94″N, 81°27′59.39″W)]: (America/New_York)

Universal's Islands Of Adventure [(28°28′20.07″N, 81°28′4.28″W)]: (America/New_York)

Universal Volcano Bay [(28°27′44.28″N, 81°28′14.52″W)]: (America/New_York)

Universal Studios Hollywood [(34°8′14.14″N, 118°21′19.86″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

Universal Studios Singapore [(1°15′15.30″N, 103°49′25.67″E)]: (Asia/Singapore)

Universal Studios Japan [(34°39′55.74″N, 135°25′56.50″E)]: (Asia/Tokyo)

Six Flags Over Texas [(32°45′17.95″N, 97°4′13.33″W)]: (America/Chicago)

Six Flags Over Georgia [(33°46′14.08″N, 84°33′5.36″W)]: (America/New_York)

Six Flags St. Louis [(38°30′47.61″N, 90°40′30.69″W)]: (America/Chicago)

Six Flags Great Adventure [(40°8′55.18″N, 74°26′27.69″W)]: (America/New_York)

Six Flags Magic Mountain [(34°25′24.46″N, 118°35′42.90″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

Six Flags Great America [(42°22′12.88″N, 87°56′9.30″W)]: (America/Chicago)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas [(29°35′59.28″N, 98°36′32.50″W)]: (America/Chicago)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Arlington [(32°45′43.20″N, 97°4′58.44″W)]: (America/Chicago)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles [(34°25′25.86″N, 118°35′42.05″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

Six Flags America [(38°54′4.46″N, 76°46′16.59″W)]: (America/New_York)

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom [(38°8′19.43″N, 122°13′59.70″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

Six Flags New England [(42°2′16.54″N, 72°36′55.92″W)]: (America/New_York)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Jackson [(40°8′18.24″N, 74°26′25.80″W)]: (America/New_York)

The Great Escape [(43°21′1.80″N, 73°41′32.10″W)]: (America/New_York)

Six Flags White Water, Atlanta [(33°57′32.86″N, 84°31′10.37″W)]: (America/New_York)

Six Flags México [(19°17′43.40″N, 99°12′41.19″W)]: (America/Mexico_City)

La Ronde, Montreal [(45°31′19.18″N, 73°32′4.48″W)]: (America/Toronto)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Oaxtepec [(18°53′48.12″N, 98°58′31.44″W)]: (America/Mexico_City)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Concord [(37°58′23.89″N, 122°3′1.98″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)

PortAventura [(41°5′11.24″N, 1°9′13.14″E)]: (Europe/Madrid)

Ferrari Land [(41°5′10.08″N, 1°9′11.67″E)]: (Europe/Madrid)

Alton Towers [(52°59′27.83″N, 1°53′32.25″W)]: (Europe/London)

Thorpe Park [(51°24′19.80″N, 0°30′37.80″W)]: (Europe/London)

Chessington World Of Adventures [(51°20′58.56″N, 0°18′52.45″W)]: (Europe/London)

Bellewaerde [(50°50′49.19″N, 2°56′52.61″E)]: (Europe/Brussels)

Phantasialand [(50°47′56.23″N, 6°52′45.53″E)]: (Europe/Berlin)

Heide Park [(53°1′28.72″N, 9°52′17.78″E)]: (Europe/Berlin)

Busch Gardens Tampa [(28°2′13.60″N, 82°25′10.57″W)]: (America/New_York)

Busch Gardens Williamsburg [(37°18′10.15″N, 76°59′16.96″W)]: (America/New_York)

Liseberg [(57°41′46.49″N, 11°59′8.33″E)]: (Europe/Stockholm)

Toverland [(51°23′48.78″N, 5°59′5.16″E)]: (Europe/Amsterdam)

Development

Running Tests

themeparks supports mocha unit tests. Install mocha with npm install -g mocha

Run the following to test the library's unit tests (this will build the library and then run functional offline unit tests):

npm test

You can also run unit tests against the source js files using npm run testdev .

There is a separate test for checking the library still connects to park APIs correctly. This is the "online test".

npm run testonline

You can also test an individual park using the PARKID environment variable, for example:

PARKID =UniversalStudiosFlorida npm run testonline

Debug Mode

Themeparks supports the standard NODE_DEBUG environment variable. Pass the name of the library into NODE_DEBUG to turn on debug mode:

NODE_DEBUG =themeparks npm run testonline

Environment variables can be combined:

NODE_DEBUG =themeparks PARKID=UniversalStudiosFlorida npm run testonline

Contributing

Each park inherits it's core logic from lib/park.js.

For each set of parks, a base object should be made with all the core logic for that API/park group.

Then, for each park, a basic shell object should be implemented that just configures the park's base object (and overrides anything in unusual setups).

Throughout the API, please make use of the this.Log() function so debugging parks when things break is easier.

Please raise issues and make pull requests with new features :)

See full contribution guide at Themeparks Contribution Guide.

A rough guide for adding new parks is also available at Adding New Parks to the ThemeParks API.

People using themeparks

If you're using themeparks for a project, please let me know! I'd love to see what people are doing!

Websites and Mobile Apps

