the

themeparks

by Jamie Holding
5.1.52 (see all)

Unofficial API for accessing ride wait times and schedules for Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios, and many more parks

Overview

151

GitHub Stars

455

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

themeparks

An unofficial API library for accessing ride wait times and park opening times for many theme parks around the world, including Disney, Universal and SeaWorld parks.

Roadmap | Documentation | Change Log | Supported Parks

Install

npm install themeparks --save

Migrate from themeparks 4.x

If you have been using themeparks 4.x, please follow this guide to migrate from themeparks 4.x to themeparks 5.x

Settings

You can change some settings of the library by editing the properties of the Themeparks.Settings object.

PropertyDefault valueDescription
Cache${process.cwd()}/themeparks.dbLocation of Sqlite DB file
OpenTimeout10 secondsOpen request timeout value (in milliseconds)
ReadTimeout0 secondsRead request timeout value (in milliseconds)
DefaultCacheLength6 hoursTime to cache any data (in seconds)
CacheWaitTimesLength5 minutesTime to cache waiting times (in seconds)
CacheOpeningTimesLength1 hourTime to cache opening times (in seconds)

Example Use

// include the Themeparks library
const Themeparks = require("themeparks");

// configure where SQLite DB sits
// optional - will be created in node working directory if not configured
// Themeparks.Settings.Cache = __dirname + "/themeparks.db";

// access a specific park
//  Create this *ONCE* and re-use this object for the lifetime of your application
//  re-creating this every time you require access is very slow, and will fetch data repeatedly for no purpose
const DisneyWorldMagicKingdom = new Themeparks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldMagicKingdom();

// Access wait times by Promise
const CheckWaitTimes = () => {
    DisneyWorldMagicKingdom.GetWaitTimes().then((rideTimes) => {
        rideTimes.forEach((ride) => {
            console.log(`${ride.name}: ${ride.waitTime} minutes wait (${ride.status})`);
        });
    }).catch((error) => {
        console.error(error);
    }).then(() => {
        setTimeout(CheckWaitTimes, 1000 * 60 * 5); // refresh every 5 minutes
    });
};
CheckWaitTimes();

// you can also call GetOpeningTimes on themeparks objects to get park opening hours

Proxy

If you wish to use themeparks with a proxy, you can pass a proxy agent when you construct the park object.

// include the Themeparks library
const Themeparks = require("themeparks");

// include whichever proxy library you want to use (must provide an http.Agent object)
const SocksProxyAgent = require('socks-proxy-agent');

// create your proxy agent object
const MyProxy = new SocksProxyAgent("socks://socks-proxy-host", true);

// create your park object, passing in proxyAgent as an option
const DisneyWorldMagicKingdom = new Themeparks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldMagicKingdom({
    proxyAgent: MyProxy
});

Change Log

View themeparks Change Log

Parks available

62 Parks Supported

  • Magic Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldMagicKingdom)
  • Epcot - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldEpcot)
  • Hollywood Studios - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldHollywoodStudios)
  • Animal Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.WaltDisneyWorldAnimalKingdom)
  • Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandResortMagicKingdom)
  • California Adventure - Disneyland Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandResortCaliforniaAdventure)
  • Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Paris (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandParisMagicKingdom)
  • Walt Disney Studios - Disneyland Paris (ThemeParks.Parks.DisneylandParisWaltDisneyStudios)
  • Hong Kong Disneyland (ThemeParks.Parks.HongKongDisneyland)
  • Magic Kingdom - Shanghai Disney Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.ShanghaiDisneyResortMagicKingdom)
  • Magic Kingdom - Tokyo Disney Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.TokyoDisneyResortMagicKingdom)
  • Disney Sea - Tokyo Disney Resort (ThemeParks.Parks.TokyoDisneyResortDisneySea)
  • Europa Park (ThemeParks.Parks.EuropaPark)
  • Hershey Park (ThemeParks.Parks.HersheyPark)
  • Parc-Asterix (ThemeParks.Parks.AsterixPark)
  • California's Great America (ThemeParks.Parks.CaliforniasGreatAmerica)
  • Canada's Wonderland (ThemeParks.Parks.CanadasWonderland)
  • Carowinds (ThemeParks.Parks.Carowinds)
  • Cedar Point (ThemeParks.Parks.CedarPoint)
  • Kings Island (ThemeParks.Parks.KingsIsland)
  • Knott's Berry Farm (ThemeParks.Parks.KnottsBerryFarm)
  • Dollywood (ThemeParks.Parks.Dollywood)
  • Silver Dollar City (ThemeParks.Parks.SilverDollarCity)
  • Seaworld Orlando (ThemeParks.Parks.SeaworldOrlando)
  • Efteling (ThemeParks.Parks.Efteling)
  • Universal Studios Florida (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosFlorida)
  • Universal's Islands Of Adventure (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalIslandsOfAdventure)
  • Universal Volcano Bay (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalVolcanoBay)
  • Universal Studios Hollywood (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosHollywood)
  • Universal Studios Singapore (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosSingapore)
  • Universal Studios Japan (ThemeParks.Parks.UniversalStudiosJapan)
  • Six Flags Over Texas (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsOverTexas)
  • Six Flags Over Georgia (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsOverGeorgia)
  • Six Flags St. Louis (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsStLouis)
  • Six Flags Great Adventure (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsGreatAdventure)
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsMagicMountain)
  • Six Flags Great America (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsGreatAmerica)
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsFiestaTexas)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Arlington (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborArlington)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborLosAngeles)
  • Six Flags America (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsAmerica)
  • Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsDiscoveryKingdom)
  • Six Flags New England (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsNewEngland)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Jackson (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborJackson)
  • The Great Escape (ThemeParks.Parks.TheGreatEscape)
  • Six Flags White Water, Atlanta (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsWhiteWaterAtlanta)
  • Six Flags México (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsMexico)
  • La Ronde, Montreal (ThemeParks.Parks.LaRondeMontreal)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Oaxtepec (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborOaxtepec)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Concord (ThemeParks.Parks.SixFlagsHurricaneHarborConcord)
  • PortAventura (ThemeParks.Parks.PortAventura)
  • Ferrari Land (ThemeParks.Parks.FerrariLand)
  • Alton Towers (ThemeParks.Parks.AltonTowers)
  • Thorpe Park (ThemeParks.Parks.ThorpePark)
  • Chessington World Of Adventures (ThemeParks.Parks.ChessingtonWorldOfAdventures)
  • Bellewaerde (ThemeParks.Parks.Bellewaerde)
  • Phantasialand (ThemeParks.Parks.Phantasialand)
  • Heide Park (ThemeParks.Parks.HeidePark)
  • Busch Gardens Tampa (ThemeParks.Parks.BuschGardensTampa)
  • Busch Gardens Williamsburg (ThemeParks.Parks.BuschGardensWilliamsburg)
  • Liseberg (ThemeParks.Parks.Liseberg)
  • Toverland (ThemeParks.Parks.Toverland)

Supported Park Features

ParkWait TimesPark Opening TimesRide Opening Times
Magic Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida
Epcot - Walt Disney World Florida
Hollywood Studios - Walt Disney World Florida
Animal Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida
Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Resort
California Adventure - Disneyland Resort
Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Paris
Walt Disney Studios - Disneyland Paris
Hong Kong Disneyland
Magic Kingdom - Shanghai Disney Resort
Magic Kingdom - Tokyo Disney Resort
Disney Sea - Tokyo Disney Resort
Europa Park
Hershey Park
Parc-Asterix
California's Great America
Canada's Wonderland
Carowinds
Cedar Point
Kings Island
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Silver Dollar City
Seaworld Orlando
Efteling
Universal Studios Florida
Universal's Islands Of Adventure
Universal Volcano Bay
Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Singapore
Universal Studios Japan
Six Flags Over Texas
Six Flags Over Georgia
Six Flags St. Louis
Six Flags Great Adventure
Six Flags Magic Mountain
Six Flags Great America
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Arlington
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles
Six Flags America
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Six Flags New England
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Jackson
The Great Escape
Six Flags White Water, Atlanta
Six Flags México
La Ronde, Montreal
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Oaxtepec
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Concord
PortAventura
Ferrari Land
Alton Towers
Thorpe Park
Chessington World Of Adventures
Bellewaerde
Phantasialand
Heide Park
Busch Gardens Tampa
Busch Gardens Williamsburg
Liseberg
Toverland

Result Objects

Ride Wait Times

[
    {
        id: (string or number: uniquely identifying a ride),
        name: (string: ride name),
        waitTime: (number: current wait time in minutes),
        active: (bool: is the ride currently active?),
        fastPass: (bool: is fastpass available for this ride?),
        meta: { (object: can contain various park-specific information about this ride - field may be null)
            // examples of potential meta fields
            fastPassStartTime: (string: current fastPass window start time),
            fastPassEndTime: (string: current fastPass window start time),
            singleRider: (boolean: does this ride have a single rider line?),
            longitude: (number: ride's longitude),
            latitude: (number: ride's latitude),
            area: (string: section of the park this ride is located within),
        },
        status: (string: will either be "Operating", "Closed", "Refurbishment", or "Down"),
        lastUpdate: (JavaScript Date object: last time this ride had new data),
        schedule: { **schedule will only be present if park.SupportsRideSchedules is true**
          openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time of ride),
          closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time of ride),
          type: (string: "Operating" or "Closed"),
          special: [ (array of "special" ride times, usually Disney Extra Magic Hours or similar at other parks - field may be null)
            openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time for ride),
            closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time for ride),
            type: (string: type of schedule eg. "Extra Magic Hours", but can be "Event" or "Special Ticketed Event" or other)
          ]
        },
    },
    ...
]

Schedules

[
    {
        date: (dateFormat timestamp: day this schedule applies),
        openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time for requested park - can be null if park is closed),
        closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time for requested park - can be null if park is closed),
        type: (string: "Operating" or "Closed"),
        special: [ (array of "special" times for this day, usually Disney Extra Magic Hours or similar at other parks - field may be null)
          openingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: opening time for requested park),
          closingTime: (timeFormat timestamp: closing time for requested park),
          type: (string: type of schedule eg. "Extra Magic Hours", but can be "Event" or "Special Ticketed Event" or other)
        ],
    },
    ...
]

Park Object values

There are some values available on each park object that may be useful.

VariableDescription
NameName of the park
TimezoneThe park's local timezone
LocationStringThis park's location as a geolocation string
SupportsWaitTimesDoes this park's API support ride wait times?
SupportsOpeningTimesDoes this park's API support opening hours?
SupportsRideSchedulesDoes this park return schedules for rides?
FastPassDoes this park have FastPass (or a FastPass-style service)?
FastPassReturnTimesDoes this park tell you the FastPass return times?
NowCurrent date/time at this park (returned as a Moment object)
UserAgentThe HTTP UserAgent this park is using to make API requests (usually randomly generated per-park at runtime)
const ThemeParks = require("themeparks");

// construct our park objects and keep them in memory for fast access later
const Parks = {};
for (const park in ThemeParks.Parks) {
  Parks[park] = new ThemeParks.Parks[park]();
}

// print each park's name, current location, and timezone
for (const park in Parks) {
  console.log(`* ${Parks[park].Name} [${Parks[park].LocationString}]: (${Parks[park].Timezone})`);
}

Prints:

  • Magic Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°23′6.72″N, 81°33′50.04″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Epcot - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°22′28.92″N, 81°32′57.84″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Hollywood Studios - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°21′27.00″N, 81°33′29.52″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Animal Kingdom - Walt Disney World Florida [(28°21′19.08″N, 81°35′24.36″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Resort [(33°48′36.39″N, 117°55′8.30″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • California Adventure - Disneyland Resort [(33°48′31.39″N, 117°55′8.36″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • Magic Kingdom - Disneyland Paris [(48°52′13.16″N, 2°46′46.82″E)]: (Europe/Paris)
  • Walt Disney Studios - Disneyland Paris [(48°52′5.78″N, 2°46′50.59″E)]: (Europe/Paris)
  • Hong Kong Disneyland [(22°18′47.52″N, 114°2′40.20″E)]: (Asia/Hong_Kong)
  • Magic Kingdom - Shanghai Disney Resort [(31°8′35.88″N, 121°39′28.80″E)]: (Asia/Shanghai)
  • Magic Kingdom - Tokyo Disney Resort [(35°38′5.45″N, 139°52′45.46″E)]: (Asia/Tokyo)
  • Disney Sea - Tokyo Disney Resort [(35°37′37.40″N, 139°53′20.75″E)]: (Asia/Tokyo)
  • Europa Park [(48°16′8.15″N, 7°43′17.61″E)]: (Europe/Berlin)
  • Hershey Park [(40°17′15.65″N, 76°39′30.88″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Parc-Asterix [(49°8′9.75″N, 2°34′21.96″E)]: (Europe/Paris)
  • California's Great America [(37°23′52.08″N, 121°58′28.98″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • Canada's Wonderland [(43°50′34.80″N, 79°32′20.40″W)]: (America/Toronto)
  • Carowinds [(35°6′16.20″N, 80°56′21.84″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Cedar Point [(41°28′42.24″N, 82°40′45.48″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Kings Island [(39°20′40.92″N, 84°16′6.96″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Knott's Berry Farm [(33°50′39.12″N, 117°59′54.96″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • Dollywood [(35°47′43.18″N, 83°31′51.19″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Silver Dollar City [(36°40′5.44″N, 93°20′18.84″W)]: (America/Chicago)
  • Seaworld Orlando [(28°24′41.40″N, 81°27′48.24″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Efteling [(51°38′59.67″N, 5°2′36.82″E)]: (Europe/Amsterdam)
  • Universal Studios Florida [(28°28′29.94″N, 81°27′59.39″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Universal's Islands Of Adventure [(28°28′20.07″N, 81°28′4.28″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Universal Volcano Bay [(28°27′44.28″N, 81°28′14.52″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Universal Studios Hollywood [(34°8′14.14″N, 118°21′19.86″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • Universal Studios Singapore [(1°15′15.30″N, 103°49′25.67″E)]: (Asia/Singapore)
  • Universal Studios Japan [(34°39′55.74″N, 135°25′56.50″E)]: (Asia/Tokyo)
  • Six Flags Over Texas [(32°45′17.95″N, 97°4′13.33″W)]: (America/Chicago)
  • Six Flags Over Georgia [(33°46′14.08″N, 84°33′5.36″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Six Flags St. Louis [(38°30′47.61″N, 90°40′30.69″W)]: (America/Chicago)
  • Six Flags Great Adventure [(40°8′55.18″N, 74°26′27.69″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain [(34°25′24.46″N, 118°35′42.90″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • Six Flags Great America [(42°22′12.88″N, 87°56′9.30″W)]: (America/Chicago)
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas [(29°35′59.28″N, 98°36′32.50″W)]: (America/Chicago)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Arlington [(32°45′43.20″N, 97°4′58.44″W)]: (America/Chicago)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles [(34°25′25.86″N, 118°35′42.05″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • Six Flags America [(38°54′4.46″N, 76°46′16.59″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Six Flags Discovery Kingdom [(38°8′19.43″N, 122°13′59.70″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • Six Flags New England [(42°2′16.54″N, 72°36′55.92″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Jackson [(40°8′18.24″N, 74°26′25.80″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • The Great Escape [(43°21′1.80″N, 73°41′32.10″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Six Flags White Water, Atlanta [(33°57′32.86″N, 84°31′10.37″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Six Flags México [(19°17′43.40″N, 99°12′41.19″W)]: (America/Mexico_City)
  • La Ronde, Montreal [(45°31′19.18″N, 73°32′4.48″W)]: (America/Toronto)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Oaxtepec [(18°53′48.12″N, 98°58′31.44″W)]: (America/Mexico_City)
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Concord [(37°58′23.89″N, 122°3′1.98″W)]: (America/Los_Angeles)
  • PortAventura [(41°5′11.24″N, 1°9′13.14″E)]: (Europe/Madrid)
  • Ferrari Land [(41°5′10.08″N, 1°9′11.67″E)]: (Europe/Madrid)
  • Alton Towers [(52°59′27.83″N, 1°53′32.25″W)]: (Europe/London)
  • Thorpe Park [(51°24′19.80″N, 0°30′37.80″W)]: (Europe/London)
  • Chessington World Of Adventures [(51°20′58.56″N, 0°18′52.45″W)]: (Europe/London)
  • Bellewaerde [(50°50′49.19″N, 2°56′52.61″E)]: (Europe/Brussels)
  • Phantasialand [(50°47′56.23″N, 6°52′45.53″E)]: (Europe/Berlin)
  • Heide Park [(53°1′28.72″N, 9°52′17.78″E)]: (Europe/Berlin)
  • Busch Gardens Tampa [(28°2′13.60″N, 82°25′10.57″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Busch Gardens Williamsburg [(37°18′10.15″N, 76°59′16.96″W)]: (America/New_York)
  • Liseberg [(57°41′46.49″N, 11°59′8.33″E)]: (Europe/Stockholm)
  • Toverland [(51°23′48.78″N, 5°59′5.16″E)]: (Europe/Amsterdam)

Development

Running Tests

themeparks supports mocha unit tests. Install mocha with npm install -g mocha

Run the following to test the library's unit tests (this will build the library and then run functional offline unit tests):

npm test

You can also run unit tests against the source js files using npm run testdev.

There is a separate test for checking the library still connects to park APIs correctly. This is the "online test".

npm run testonline

You can also test an individual park using the PARKID environment variable, for example:

PARKID=UniversalStudiosFlorida npm run testonline

Debug Mode

Themeparks supports the standard NODE_DEBUG environment variable. Pass the name of the library into NODE_DEBUG to turn on debug mode:

NODE_DEBUG=themeparks npm run testonline

Environment variables can be combined:

NODE_DEBUG=themeparks PARKID=UniversalStudiosFlorida npm run testonline

Contributing

Each park inherits it's core logic from lib/park.js.

For each set of parks, a base object should be made with all the core logic for that API/park group.

Then, for each park, a basic shell object should be implemented that just configures the park's base object (and overrides anything in unusual setups).

Throughout the API, please make use of the this.Log() function so debugging parks when things break is easier.

Please raise issues and make pull requests with new features :)

See full contribution guide at Themeparks Contribution Guide.

A rough guide for adding new parks is also available at Adding New Parks to the ThemeParks API.

People using themeparks

If you're using themeparks for a project, please let me know! I'd love to see what people are doing!

Websites and Mobile Apps

Make a pull request to add your project to the list.

