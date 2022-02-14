Website • Docs • Demo • Docker
To learn more about configuration, usage and features of The Lounge, take a look at the website.
The Lounge is the official and community-managed fork of Shout, by Mattias Erming.
The Lounge requires latest Node.js LTS version or more recent.
Yarn package manager is also recommended.
If you want to install with npm,
--unsafe-perm is required for a correct install.
Please refer to the install and upgrade documentation on our website for all available installation methods.
The following commands install and run the development version of The Lounge:
git clone https://github.com/thelounge/thelounge.git
cd thelounge
yarn install
NODE_ENV=production yarn build
yarn start
When installed like this,
thelounge executable is not created. Use
node index <command> to run commands.
⚠️ While it is the most recent codebase, this is not production-ready! Run at your own risk. It is also not recommended to run this as root.
Simply follow the instructions to run The Lounge from source above, on your own fork.
Before submitting any change, make sure to:
yarn test to execute linters and the test suite
yarn format:prettier if linting fails
yarn build if you change or add anything in
client/js or
client/components
yarn dev can be used to start The Lounge with hot module reloading