thegrid-apidocs

by the-grid
0.1.28 (see all)

API documentation for The Grid

Readme

The Grid API documentation

Documentation for the public APIs of The Grid.

The latest built version is at developer.thegrid.io

For corrections, improvements file issues or pull requests in the the-grid/apidocs on Github.

Commandline tools

Several code examples are available as command-line tools, and can be useful for scripting, testing or development. You will need to have node.js installed.

To install

npm install -g thegrid-apidocs

Examples:

thegrid-authenticate             # get a The Grid user token, for use with the other tools

thegrid-share-file myfile.jpg    # share a file on disk to The Grid
thegrid-share-url http://coolblog.org/nifty.html                 # share article
thegrid-share-url http://myoldsite.com/article.html nocompress   # import all content of URL

thegrid-site-configure http://mygridsite.com colors   # show site config (here for colors)
thegrid-site-configure http://mygridsite.com name "My new name"   # set site config (here website title)

Schemas

In addition to the human-readable documentation, a set of JSON Schemas are provided. These can can be used to validate payloads, generate test-cases etc.

You can install or depend on these using NPM

npm install thegrid-apidocs

JavaScript validation example (using tv4 library)

var tv4 = require('tv4');
var apidocs = require('thegrid-apidocs');

var myPost = ....
var postSchema = apidocs.getSchema('item');
var valid = tv4.validate(myPost, postSchema);

Blueprints

The descriptions of HTTP APIs are using Blueprint found in ./blueprint. These are human-readable but can also be used to set up mock servers etc using the various tools that consume Blueprint.

Tests & examples

The schemas are tested for correctness using data-driven tests. Each of the valid and invalid ./examples, creates a testcase which ensures that the schema classifies it correctly.

The same examples are referenced in the Blueprint docs.

