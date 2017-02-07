The Grid API documentation

Documentation for the public APIs of The Grid.

The latest built version is at developer.thegrid.io

For corrections, improvements file issues or pull requests in the the-grid/apidocs on Github.

Several code examples are available as command-line tools, and can be useful for scripting, testing or development. You will need to have node.js installed.

To install

npm install -g thegrid-apidocs

Examples:

thegrid-authenticate # get a The Grid user token, for use with the other tools thegrid- share -file myfile.jpg # share a file on disk to The Grid thegrid- share -url http://coolblog.org/nifty.html # share article thegrid- share -url http://myoldsite.com/article.html nocompress # import all content of URL thegrid-site-configure http://mygridsite.com colors # show site config (here for colors) thegrid-site-configure http://mygridsite.com name "My new name" # set site config (here website title)

Schemas

In addition to the human-readable documentation, a set of JSON Schemas are provided. These can can be used to validate payloads, generate test-cases etc.

You can install or depend on these using NPM

npm install thegrid-apidocs

JavaScript validation example (using tv4 library)

var tv4 = require ( 'tv4' ); var apidocs = require ( 'thegrid-apidocs' ); var myPost = .... var postSchema = apidocs.getSchema( 'item' ); var valid = tv4.validate(myPost, postSchema);

Blueprints

The descriptions of HTTP APIs are using Blueprint found in ./blueprint. These are human-readable but can also be used to set up mock servers etc using the various tools that consume Blueprint.

Tests & examples

The schemas are tested for correctness using data-driven tests. Each of the valid and invalid ./examples, creates a testcase which ensures that the schema classifies it correctly.

The same examples are referenced in the Blueprint docs.