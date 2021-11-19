Thebe: turn static HTML pages into live documents

Have a static HTML page with code snippets? Your readers can edit and execute them right there. All it takes is:

A brief header in the HTML page

The Thebe javascript library (which can be fetched from the web)

A computing backend (typically binder)

Thebe is a based on the Jupyter technology, and thus supports a wealth of programming languages. The original implementation, called Thebe was a fork of the Jupyter code base.

See the Thebe Documentation for more information. See also this blog post.

Deprecation Notice

thebe has been added as an alias for thebelab and all css classes beginning with thebelab- duplicated as thebe- (as of 0.8.3). The thebelab global object, exposed functions and user code reliant on css classes thebelab-* , will continue to work and any DOM elements created during operation will be decorated with thebelab- classes as expected, until it is removed in version 0.9.0.

How Thebe works

Starting Thebe involves the following steps:

Loading the thebe javascript, typically from a CDN;

Fetching the Thebe configuration from the page header;

Bootstrapping Thebe: Re rendering the code cells to make them live cells. Optionally, the rendering can handle cells that contain a mixture of inputs and ouputs distinguished by prompts (see the stripPrompts option); (optional) Requesting a notebook server from Binder; (optional) Requesting a Jupyter kernel from the Jupyter server.



Bootstrap Thebe by calling thebelab.bootstrap() . If bootstrap: true is in the Thebe configuration (see below), this will be triggered automatically upon page load.

Configuring Thebe

For complete information about configuring Thebe, see the Thebe documentation.

You can configure thebe with a script tag. The script should have type=text/x-thebe-config with a javascript object containing configuration options.

< script type = "text/x-thebe-config" > { binderOptions: { repo: "minrk/ligo-binder" , ref: "master" , } } </ script >

A full config script with defaults:

{ bootstrap : false , preRenderHook : false , requestKernel : false , predefinedOutput : false , outputSelector : '[data-output]' , binderOptions : { repo : "minrk/ligo-binder" , ref : "master" , binderUrl : "https://mybinder.org" , repoProvider : "github" , savedSession : { enabled : true , maxAge : 86400 , storagePrefix : "thebe-binder-" , } }, kernelOptions : { name : "python3" , kernelName : "python3" , path : "." }, selector : "[data-executable]" , stripPrompts : false , mathjaxUrl : "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.5/MathJax.js" , mathjaxConfig : "TeX-AMS_CHTML-full,Safe" , codeMirrorConfig : {}, }

Examples

To see examples of thebe in use, check the project documentation on read the docs.

Alternatively,you can also check the HTML based examples included in the in docs/_static/html_examples/ folder. To run these either setup a local development environment or replace the <script> element in each file with the following:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/thebe@latest" > </ script >

Contribute to thebe

To contribute to thebe , see the thebe contributing documentation.

Acknowledgements