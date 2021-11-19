Have a static HTML page with code snippets? Your readers can edit and execute them right there. All it takes is:
Thebe is a based on the Jupyter technology, and thus supports a wealth of programming languages. The original implementation, called Thebe was a fork of the Jupyter code base.
See the Thebe Documentation for more information. See also this blog post.
Deprecation Notice
thebehas been added as an alias for
thebelaband all css classes beginning with
thebelab-duplicated as
thebe-(as of 0.8.3).
The
thebelabglobal object, exposed functions and user code reliant on css classes
thebelab-*, will continue to work and any DOM elements created during operation will be decorated with
thebelab-classes as expected, until it is removed in version 0.9.0.
Starting Thebe involves the following steps:
Bootstrap Thebe by calling
thebelab.bootstrap(). If
bootstrap: true is
in the Thebe configuration (see below), this will be triggered automatically
upon page load.
For complete information about configuring Thebe, see the Thebe documentation.
You can configure thebe with a script tag.
The script should have
type=text/x-thebe-config
with a javascript object containing configuration options.
<script type="text/x-thebe-config">
{
binderOptions: {
repo: "minrk/ligo-binder",
ref: "master",
}
}
</script>
A full config script with defaults:
{
// Whether thebe should automatically trigger the bootstrap upon page load
// if set to false, the page should contain some additional javascript
// responsible for triggering the javascript when desired (e.g. connected to a button click).
bootstrap: false,
// arbitrary pre-render function called as part of bootstrap
preRenderHook: false,
// Whether to request the kernel immediately when thebe is bootstrapped
// instead of on executing code for the first time
requestKernel: false,
// Whether thebe should look for predefined output of cells before execution
// If this option is enabled and the next div after the cell has the attribute
// data-output=true (default), then the content of this div is rendered as output
predefinedOutput: false,
// The selector for identifying whether an element should be treated as output
outputSelector: '[data-output]',
// Options for requesting a notebook server from mybinder.org
binderOptions: {
repo: "minrk/ligo-binder",
// only repo is required, the rest below are defaults:
ref: "master",
binderUrl: "https://mybinder.org",
// select repository source (optional). Supports Github(default), Gitlab, and Git
repoProvider: "github",
savedSession: {
// if enabled, thebe will store and try to re-use
// connections (with credentials!) to running servers
enabled: true,
maxAge: 86400, // the max age in seconds to consider re-using a session
storagePrefix: "thebe-binder-",
}
},
// Options for requesting a kernel from the notebook server
kernelOptions: {
name: "python3",
kernelName: "python3",
path: "."
// notebook server configuration; not needed with binder
// serverSettings: {
// "baseUrl": "http://127.0.0.1:8888",
// "token": "test-secret"
// }
},
// Selector for identifying which elements on the page should
// be made interactive
selector: "[data-executable]",
// Optional prompt handling during the rendering phase
// Either false or a dictionary as in the example below
stripPrompts: false,
// stripPrompts: {
// inPrompt: 'sage: ',
// continuationPrompt: '....: ',
// // only apply the prompt stripping to cells matching this selector (optional)
// selector: '.sage-input',
// },
// URL from which to load mathjax
// set to `false` to disable mathjax
mathjaxUrl: "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.5/MathJax.js",
// mathjax configuration string
mathjaxConfig: "TeX-AMS_CHTML-full,Safe",
// Additional options to pass to CodeMirror instances
codeMirrorConfig: {},
}
To see examples of
thebe in use, check the project documentation on read the docs.
Alternatively,you can also check the HTML based examples included in the in
docs/_static/html_examples/ folder. To run these either setup a local development environment or replace the
<script> element in each file with the following:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/thebe@latest"></script>
thebe
To contribute to
thebe, see the
thebe contributing documentation.
thebe was developed as a part of OpenDreamKit – Horizon 2020 European Research Infrastructure project (676541).
It is currently stewarded by the Executable Books Project.
Additional support was provided by the U.S. Department of Education Open Textbooks Pilot Program funding for the LibreTexts project (P116T180029).