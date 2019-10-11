Typing animation mimicking human behavior.
If you're not particularly interested in managing multiple actors and the several features TheaterJS has to offer (e.g mistakes, variable speed, callbacks, html support, and so on), have a look at this fiddle. It's a minimalist version that supports play/stop, it has a lot of comments so you understand what's going on under the hood. It might well be enough for you usage :)
With npm:
npm install theaterjs
With yarn:
yarn add theaterjs
<div id="vader"></div>
<div id="luke"></div>
<script src="path/to/theater.min.js"></script>
<script>
var theater = theaterJS();
theater
.on("type:start, erase:start", function() {
// add a class to actor's dom element when he starts typing/erasing
var actor = theater.getCurrentActor();
actor.$element.classList.add("is-typing");
})
.on("type:end, erase:end", function() {
// and then remove it when he's done
var actor = theater.getCurrentActor();
actor.$element.classList.remove("is-typing");
});
theater.addActor("vader").addActor("luke");
theater
.addScene("vader:Luke...", 400)
.addScene("luke:What?", 400)
.addScene("vader:I am", 200, ".", 200, ".", 200, ". ")
.addScene("Your father!")
.addScene(theater.replay);
</script>
To get started, you'll first need to create a new TheaterJS object by eventually providing some options.
Example
var theater = theaterJS({ locale: "fr" });
Usage
theaterJS(<options>)
|Param
|Default
|Description
|options
{autoplay, locale, minSpeed, maxSpeed}
|Options (see below).
Breakdown of the available options:
|Option
|Default
|Description
|autoplay
true
|If true, automatically play the scenario (when calling
addScene).
|locale
detect
|Determine which keyboard to use when typing random characters (mistakes). Note:
"detect" is an option to detect the user's locale and use if it's supported.
|minSpeed
{ erase: 80, type: 80 }
|Minimum delay between each typed characters (the lower, the faster).
|maxSpeed
{ erase: 450, type: 450 }
|The maximum delay between each typed characters (the greater, the slower).
Regarding minSpeed and maxSpeed, you can also just pass a number instead of an object. If you do so, this value will be used for both the erase and type speed, e.g:
{
"minSpeed": {
"erase": 80,
"type": 80
},
"maxSpeed": {
"erase": 450,
"type": 450
}
}
Is equivalent to:
{
"minSpeed": 80,
"maxSpeed": 450
}
TheaterJS objects have two public (read only) properties:
theater.options: object's options.
theater.status: object's status (whether "playing", "stopping" or "ready").
Add an actor to the casting.
Example
var theater = theaterJS();
theater
.addActor("vader")
.addActor("luke", 0.8, ".luke-selector")
.addActor("yoda", { accuracy: 0.4, speed: 0.6 }, function(displayValue) {
console.log("%s said yoda", displayValue);
});
Usage
theater.addActor(<name>, <options>, <callback>)
|Param
|Default
|Description
|name
|Name used to identify the actor.
|options
|0.8
|Actor's options (see below).
|callback
|(see below)
|A function to call when actor's display value changes.
Actors have two options:
accuracy (number between 0 and 1): used to determine how often an actor should make mistakes.
speed (number between 0 and 1): used to determine how fast the actor types.
Note: the delay between each typed character varies to "mimick human behavior".
An actor callback is a function that is called when its display value is set. It can also be a string, in such case TheaterJS will assume it's a DOM selector and will look for the corresponding element. It's then going to set the element's innerHTML when the value changes. You can safely ignore this argument if you gave the target element an id with the name of the actor, i.e:
theater.addActor("vader");
In this situation, TheaterJS will look for an element that matches the selector
#vader.
Also note that the actor will have an additional
$element property referring to the DOM element when using a selector string.
Return the actor that is currently playing.
Example
var theater = theaterJS();
theater
.addActor("vader")
.addScene("vader:Luke...")
.addScene(function(done) {
var vader = theater.getCurrentActor();
vader.$element.classList.add("dying");
done();
});
Usage
theater.getCurrentActor();
Add scenes to the scenario and play it if
options.autoplay is true.
Example
var theater = theaterJS();
theater
.addActor("vader")
.addScene("vader:Luke... ", "Listen to me!", 500)
.addScene(theater.replay);
Usage
theater.addScene(<scene>)
A scene can be of 5 different types:
theater
.addScene("vader:Luke... ") // 1
.addScene(800) // 2
.addScene("I am your father!") // 3
.addScene(-7) // 4
.addScene("mother!")
.addScene(function(done) {
// do stuff
done();
}); // 5
.addScene('vader:Luke... ') erase actor's current display value, then type the new value.
.addScene(800) make a break of
800 milliseconds before playing the next scene.
.addScene('I am your father!') append value to the current actor's display value.
.addScene(-7) erase
7 characters.
.addScene(fn) call fn which receives a done callback as first argument (calling
done() plays the next scene in the scenario).
Note that addScene actually accepts an infinite number of arguments so you could just do:
theater
.addScene("vader:Luke... ", 800, "I am your father!")
.addScene(-7, "mother!")
.addScene(fn);
Return the speech that is currently playing.
Example
var theater = theaterJS();
theater
.addActor("vader")
.addScene("vader:Luke...")
.on("type:start", function() {
console.log(theater.getCurrentSpeech()); // outputs 'Luke...'
});
Usage
theater.getCurrentSpeech();
Play the scenario.
Example
var theater = theaterJS({ autoplay: false });
theater.addActor("vader").addScene("vader:Luke...");
document.querySelector("button").addEventListener(
"click",
function() {
theater.play();
},
false
);
Usage
theater.play();
Replay the scenario from scratch (can be used as a callback to create a loop).
Example
var theater = theaterJS();
theater
.addActor("vader")
.addScene("vader:Luke...")
.addScene(theater.replay);
Usage
theater.replay();
Stop the scenario after the current playing scene ends.
Example
var theater = theaterJS();
theater.addActor("vader").addScene("vader:Luke... ", "I am your father...");
document.querySelector("button").addEventListener(
"click",
function() {
theater.stop();
},
false
);
Usage
theater.stop();
Add a callback to execute when an event is emitted (e.g when a scene starts/ends).
Example
var theater = theaterJS();
theater
.on("type:start, erase:start", function() {
var actor = theater.getCurrentActor();
actor.$element.classList.add("blinking-caret");
})
.on("type:end, erase:end", function() {
var actor = theater.getCurrentActor();
actor.$element.classList.remove("blinking-caret");
});
theater.addActor("vader").addScene("vader:Luke...");
Usage
theater.on(<eventName>, <callback>)
|Param
|Default
|Description
|eventName
|Event's name to listen to.
|callback
|Function to call when the event got published.
The callback function receives the event's name as first argument.
A couple of things to note:
theater.on('*', callback).
sequence:start) and ends (
sequence:end), e.g
theater.addScene('vader:Luke.', 'vader:I am your father.') is one sequence.
scenario:start and
scenario:end.
:end event listeners. It means that calling
theater.stop() within a callback that listen for the
:end of a scene will stop the scenario. This is useful for asynchronous callbacks (e.g animations).
When making a mistake, an actor's gonna type a random character near the one he intended to.
Those characters are taken from a "mapped" keyboard that you can configure on TheaterJS' instantiation:
theaterJS({locale: 'en'}).
.replay() works
:end events callbacks
window detection
<br> instead of
<br/>)
.npmignore file