tnp

the-noun-project

by Ross Hettel
2.1.0 (see all)

Node.js wrapper for The Noun Project's API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

467

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

The Noun Project

npm version Build Status

Node.js wrapper for The Noun Project's API

Installation

Simply add to your project with

npm install --save the-noun-project

In your project file:

var NounProject = require('the-noun-project'),
nounProject = new NounProject({
    key: 'foo',
    secret: 'bar'
});

You can get your keys from The Noun Project developer's page.

Usage

See The Noun Project API Explorer for more information on the endpoints available.

The query string options object is optional and can be omitted. See the tests for more information.

nounProject.getIconsByTerm('goat', {limit: 5}, function (err, data) {
    if (!err) {
        console.log(data.icons);
    }
});

or

nounProject.getIconsByTerm('goat', function (err, data) {
    if (!err) {
        console.log(data.icons);
    }
});

Alternatives

Tutorials

