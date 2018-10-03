The Noun Project

Node.js wrapper for The Noun Project's API

Installation

Simply add to your project with

npm install --save the-noun-project

In your project file:

var NounProject = require ( 'the-noun-project' ), nounProject = new NounProject({ key : 'foo' , secret : 'bar' });

You can get your keys from The Noun Project developer's page.

Usage

See The Noun Project API Explorer for more information on the endpoints available.

The query string options object is optional and can be omitted. See the tests for more information.

nounProject.getIconsByTerm( 'goat' , { limit : 5 }, function ( err, data ) { if (!err) { console .log(data.icons); } });

or