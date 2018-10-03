Node.js wrapper for The Noun Project's API
Simply add to your project with
npm install --save the-noun-project
In your project file:
var NounProject = require('the-noun-project'),
nounProject = new NounProject({
key: 'foo',
secret: 'bar'
});
You can get your keys from The Noun Project developer's page.
See The Noun Project API Explorer for more information on the endpoints available.
The query string
options object is optional and can be omitted. See the tests for more information.
nounProject.getIconsByTerm('goat', {limit: 5}, function (err, data) {
if (!err) {
console.log(data.icons);
}
});
or
nounProject.getIconsByTerm('goat', function (err, data) {
if (!err) {
console.log(data.icons);
}
});