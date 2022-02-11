This new CSS reset is using the new CSS features:
:where() pseudo-class to remove specificity.
:not() pseudo-class with multi arguments.
This CSS reset is built from the understanding that we don’t want to use default styles we are getting from the browsers, except the ‘display’ property.
This CSS reset removes all the default styles which we are getting on specific HTML elements except the ‘display’ property, as I already mentioned, and special HTML elements like
iframe,
canvas,
img,
svg, and
video.
In case you want the default style of the browser of a specific HTML element back, you can revert back to the default styles of the browser. For example:
input[type="checkbox"],
input[type="radio"] {
all: revert;
}
or all input elements:
input,
textarea,
select {
all: revert;
}
The package name on NPM is 'the-new-css-reset'.
Import
/css/reset.css before the regular styles of the project.
In a React project, insert it to the main entry file:
import "the-new-css-reset/css/reset.css"
To keep your website accessibly, don't forget to take care of the
:focus states.
:focus { /* focus styles */ }
/* or/and */
:focus-visible { /* keyboard only focus styles */ }
All evergreen browsers